Road Trip through the South, on our Way to FAME

This story starts in Atlanta, where we went to see the Rolling Stones and to start our trip through three southern states in three days. First, cutting a two-lane track for hours through the middle of nowhere Alabama to get to the world-renowned FAME recording studios in Muscle Shoals by eleven in the morning for a tour.

Then, we would meander further south to Clarksdale, Mississippi where a small shack on the former Hopson Plantation, now called the “Shack Up/Cotton Gin Inn,” awaited us.

And small jars of homemade peach moonshine and peach cobbler and hearty plates of deep-fried pecan pie and catfish sandwiches and magic gumbo would fuel our lust for the deep blues pouring out into the shackled streets and dilapidated buildings in the middle of the Delta. Pure beauty.

Atlanta, for me, was a bust.

The day started at 3:30 am as I hurried to get to the Manchester, NH airport for a ridiculously early flight. I was a mile down the road from my home when I got pulled over by a local officer at 4 a.m. for doing 40 in a 25 mph zone. Not a good start. No ticket, just a warning. Phew.

I can break down Hotlanta as such. One: I’ll never go back. Two: The Stones are still good, the aging cougars are still hungry to whip out their tatas and I have never seen a man in his late 70’s look so fine dancing ’round in a belly shirt for hours.

The “hours” part of that sentence I was only guessing, because I left the Mercedes- Benz Stadium eight songs into the show. Crowds, as I get older, mess me right up. Make me feel claustrophobic, anxious and distracted. I like to lean into a rock show, put my mind right into it, let my imagination wander. But this crowd was massive, stacked from the highest girder to the slickest floor seat. What seemed like millions of Stones fans sang along to every word, rocking their hips, bending their jaws to match Mick’s and Keith’s ageless bellowing.

Time is most definitely on their side.

But, it was just too overwhelming. So I bolted back to our lousy hotel, crossing paths with the wicked, with the shitty, with the bruised and forgotten, and made it back to our 17th floor crib and waited to be woken up by my buddies who stayed for the whole show.

Enough about Atlanta. Maybe I just caught a bad whiff that night.

The morning broke with my bearded buddy, Ohio, cranky as all hell, sneering at us to brew some coffee, too get the car from the valet, too shut the hell up.

“Hey, baby,” I said. “Time to shove off. We got a four hour ride ahead of us, so comb the night out of your beard. Linda Hall at Muscle Shoals is awaiting our arrival.”

“Eat a bag of dicks.” is all he said, turning over in bed. Rude.

Hours later, as Ohio was still on the snide from a lack of caffeine, he swung through an empty parking lot just outside Muscle Shoals. “Damn Dunkin Donuts isn’t even open!” he wailed, spit building on his fuzzy stache. “Look at this place. It’s empty!”

“I think that’s because you’re in an Arby’s parking lot.” I informed him. That one was a layup.

Through miles and miles on a two-lane highway in Alabama, Ohio and Lou set up shop in the front seat, playing tunes and packing bats of smoke, all while busting my stone for leaving the show. Bothered me none, these two humps, giddy in their failed attempts.

Out of boredom, Lou was getting the occasional back rub by me from the backseat. He would give an orgasmic moan as I worked his splintered spine with a deep tissue fingering. Then, again out of boredom, I’d spit on three fingers and slap his ear good and red. That set him off and killed some time.

Yes, we both are in our 50’s.

Ten minutes before eleven, we arrived at the famous FAME studios where The Allman Brother, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin, as well as countless others, all recorded hits that made them rich and unforgettable forever. The place smelled eclectic and homey, like shadows of the past were permanently cast into the shag rugs and wood walls fit with plaques and records and picture frames of soul heroes who delivered historic performances within these doors, right where we’re standing, their breath still steaming off the mics.

Linda Hall, the gracious wife of the late/great music pioneer and full-blown ass-kicker, Rick Hall, greeted us upon arrival. Mr. Rick opened FAME studios back in 1959 and went on to record legions of hits. Changed the landscape of music, as does happen, forever. Linda still works at the studio daily where they regularly have recording sessions. They were having one that day.

Mr. Rick passed away a few years back, but the staff still speak of him as if he might start yelling from his legendary office upstairs, calling some poor musician or tech or manager up the narrow staircase where an ass-whoopin’ was about to be laid down.

“Are you the journalist from New England?” Linda asked me when we arrived.

“I guess so.” I said, never quite knowing how to answer that question.

“Good, we’ve been waiting for you.”

I had spoken to Linda earlier in the week when she told me tours start at nine in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. But, as mentioned, the simply wonderful Linda, held the tour up for us so we could join them. Southern hospitality at its finest. I tell ya.

The tour was led by a very pregnant woman with twin boys, Sasha Irving, a terrific guide, who started us with a 15 minute video about the history of the FAME. It breaks down all the wins and losses of Mr. Rick, and his vision to take his recording studio to unprecedented heights, combining rhythm and soul and blues and locking it all in with a sound that can never be reproduced. A sound birthed by a group of white musicians called The Swampers — nasty boys with a beat born to deliver, in a tone unseen, undaunted, unrepeatable — in this little place, shook from these walls, these wood floors, these shingles of love and trouble.

After the video, the group was led into Studio A, where the Queen of Soul, Arteha Franklin, recorded her first hit in 1967, “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Loved You). Where Jimmy Hughes’s “Steal Away” was recorded. Where Wilson Pickett sang “Land of 1,000 Dances.” Magic, I tell you. Pure Magic. The details were simple, the studios looked fairly basic, beyond the supreme glow coming from all corners of the room, in the lights, up in the cedar wall slats, from the bones of the Wurlitizer electric piano.