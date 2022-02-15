Romanticizing the Chaos: How I Reconcile My Role as Mom on the Days I Don’t Want to

The most challenging part of having a baby for me is the chaos. And trying to make sense of it, that complete lack of predictability. Anyone who knows me, or reads my articles, knows I am a creature of habit. Some would call me anal (myself included); some would say I’m selfish (again, raising my hand in acknowledgement); others would say I just like structure. However I position it, I operate better when I have firm plans and stick to them. I like waking up to an alarm. I like to start by washing my face, making hot lemon water, completing my Wordle as I drink said lemon water, and then I like to eat my breakfast in peace. For me, peace is sitting in front of my laptop and working on an article, or on my novel. I don’t feel like myself unless I get in some sort of physical activity before lunch, and I really don’t feel like myself if I go through an entire day without checking off a few ‘round the house to-do’s. Oh and read. I have to read. These are the basics. It might sound like a long list of basics, but this is my self care. These are the necessary activities I’ve chosen to do on a regular basis to operate at my personal best. And as a mom of two, I’m striving for that personal best, or at least reaching for it. For my sake, but more importantly, for their sake.

Being a mom means that the basics will always and forever come second to the safety and care of my children. I’m not ashamed to say I put my hobbies and passions high on my priority list. Sometimes I even put them above something like a mid-week bath; if my son doesn’t smell, he can go another day, and I can get in a much needed yoga session. But with absolute certainty and not a lick of regret, my children’s needs come before everything else. This means that before the face wash and the lemon water, there are diapers to change, mouths to feed, daycare drop-offs to be completed. For the most part, these are the daily parenting duties that happen around the same time every day. I know my son will wake up with a diaper that burns my nostrils. I know my daughter needs to eat within ten minutes of opening her eyes. What I can’t predict, however, is whether my son will have a tantrum over wanting to keep all three almost identical lion figurines firmly stuck between both hands as I try to wrestle on a winter jacket and gloves. Whether it will take twenty minutes to get socks on because he flat out refuses and he’s stronger than he looks. I can’t predict whether my daughter will wake up to feed at 4:30am or 5:30am or both before the alarm goes off at seven.

I can’t force my four month old to take a nap as soon as I get home from dropping my son off for the day. Maybe she decided to sleep during the forty-five minutes I was gone, and now all she wants to do is scream in my face until I pick her up and pace around the kitchen. My breakfast stares at me from the counter as I pass by once, twice, three hundred times. I’m so hangry, I mean hungry. I haven’t had coffee and I’ve been up for three and a half hours now. But the coffee can wait. The breakfast really can’t though. I’m a mess.

I can’t get a morning writing session done if my baby decides she will only sleep in my arms today. And on these more than sporadic occurrences, I can’t get laundry or meal prep or vacuuming done either. When I do manage to slide her off my chest and onto the couch, I’m anxious as hell that she’ll wake up any second. I can’t leave the room because I need to keep both eyes on her. I walk over to the dishwasher, but after touching one plate I realize it’s too loud to attempt this now. My meal prep involves the blender so that will have to wait too. If I grab the laundry I need to go up and down the stairs, and I can’t leave her alone in the awkward position she’s sleeping in on my big fluffy blanket.

I pace the kitchen again, more anxious than before. I sit down and grab my book. Ahhhhh, this is nice. An excuse to read. WAHHHHHH! She’s up and she’s not happy.

I quickly learned to accept that I can’t have a schedule perfectly planned to the hour. Obviously, right? I’ve also slowly come to terms with the fact that most days I may not get to everything in the self care repertoire I’ve so carefully curated for myself. What I really can’t handle though, is that I’ve had to chuck the entire list out the window so many times that it hardly resembles any kind of routine at all. Who even am I now?

I miss my comforting schedule. I miss having pride in my self-discipline. I miss the sense of freedom that follows a completed to-do list. I miss being able to care for myself in exactly the ways I like to care for myself. I miss my life before it was taken over by chaos.

Sometimes when I’m stuck on the couch and my earphones are out of reach and I’ve left my book upstairs, I have nothing but my own head to keep me entertained. And luckily for me that head is filled with hopelessly romantic optimism. I wonder how I can make sense of all this. How can I reconcile the fact that I wanted children more than anything in the world, but that I also spent almost three decades building a life that children have — no offence my darlings — kind of turned upside down?

I know I would choose these babies a million times over if I had the chance to do it again. I know I would be lost without them. I know they make my life infinitely more full than I ever could have imagined. I know all this, deep inside my soul without a hitch of doubt. It doesn’t mean I don’t have a hard time with this newfound reality that twenty-four hours just isn’t enough time to get all of it done. Some days the hours stretch, the green lights are synced, and the momentum is through the roof. That feeling is unparalleled. On those days I am SuperMom, I am an author extraordinaire, my butt burns in the best way from all those lunges, and I’m having a superb hair day. On other days, I wonder how I’ll have the energy to do this all again tomorrow. I have trouble putting one foot in front of the other. I scream I don’t want to do this anymore! And I feel empty.

So what does my inner romantic have to say about those days? The tough days. The ones that seem to last for weeks. The ones that make me feel shame, anxiety and a little bit depressed. The ones I have trouble talking about, because I love being a mother so freaking much. The ones I don’t want to admit to, because it’s nice when people think you’ve always got your shit together. My inner romantic reminds me that the highs are only as high as the lows are low. The joy is best measured against the angst. I accumulate depth when I allow my sorrow to swell in the same way I let my ego swell. That little voice inside my head, when I stop screaming and start listening, says that there is so much love to be felt on the dark days. There is so much to be thankful for in the moments I really don’t feel like being thankful. The voice tells me to lean into those tantrums, those colicky wails, and to hear that there is life in the lungs of these amazing children. There is a little person growing and setting the foundation for someone who will have their own hobbies and passions and quirks and schedules one day. And then I start to relax; I start to let go of everything I’m clinging to. I look at my beautiful son, my beautiful daughter, and I step aside. It’s your turn, little one.

Photo credit: iStock