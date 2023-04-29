Romeo & Juliet — A Tragedy Not Love Story

Was it even a love story?

I kind of now feel like my whole life was a lie 😬. As a child, we all thought every lover should be like Romeo and how much they loved each other. But yesterday morning we had a debate and I kind of felt bad when I got to know more.

For me — It’s just a story between a 13-year-old & a 17-year-old two immature kids, and 6 deaths which makes sense to some but to me, they don’t.

Even before you say something, let me say what crossed my mind. How can someone say that you have love at first sight? That is not love, that is attraction. Love is when you know someone in person, you understand them.

Another thing is that they fall for each other at first glance and later both were dead because they cannot stand to stay away from each other. I mean seriously?

Killing yourself is never an option, at least not for me.

And most of all, Romeo had feelings for Rosaline and later after some time, he started loving Juliet. How can you lose feelings so easily and we say that’s love?

So for me, it’s better for me to call it a tragedy than a love story. Shakespeare may have written a great play and I may sound contradicting the whole existence of literature, but I say what I feel.

this is what it is 😁. I am sorry for not being sorry.

Sorry to the lovers of this amazing play.

Photo credit: Clarke Sanders on Unsplash