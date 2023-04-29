Get Daily Email
Romeo & Juliet — A Tragedy Not Love Story

Romeo & Juliet — A Tragedy Not Love Story

Story of a 13-year-old and 17 year old.

by Leave a Comment

 

Was it even a love story?

I kind of now feel like my whole life was a lie 😬. As a child, we all thought every lover should be like Romeo and how much they loved each other. But yesterday morning we had a debate and I kind of felt bad when I got to know more.

For me — It’s just a story between a 13-year-old & a 17-year-old two immature kids, and 6 deaths which makes sense to some but to me, they don’t.

Even before you say something, let me say what crossed my mind. How can someone say that you have love at first sight? That is not love, that is attraction. Love is when you know someone in person, you understand them.

Another thing is that they fall for each other at first glance and later both were dead because they cannot stand to stay away from each other. I mean seriously?

Killing yourself is never an option, at least not for me.

And most of all, Romeo had feelings for Rosaline and later after some time, he started loving Juliet. How can you lose feelings so easily and we say that’s love?

So for me, it’s better for me to call it a tragedy than a love story. Shakespeare may have written a great play and I may sound contradicting the whole existence of literature, but I say what I feel.

this is what it is 😁. I am sorry for not being sorry.

Sorry to the lovers of this amazing play.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Clarke Sanders on Unsplash

 

About Debika Kumari

My name is Debika Kumari and I love to write about anything that interests me. Stuff like food, cooking, life, pets, and Asia too. I am a mother of my 16 pets and I love them all.

Most of my essays can be on food and cooking because I am a big fan of food and taste. I love trying food with taste and uniqueness. But I also love to sprinkle in love for my pets in my stories.

Because life is too short to run behind on money, I love spending time with my pets and I don't want to be boring at all. On the other hand, I love smiling at people, and spreading happiness through my stories is my next goal.

I love my friends and family and want to give my pets a happy and safe future. Plus my future goal is to create a home for needy stray animals. Medium is just another great platform where I can write my heart out…

Connect with me on Twitter and we can share a lovely connection between us. Thank you for taking out valuable time and coming here

Me at the middle…

