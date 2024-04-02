Rudy Guiliani’s Lies Cost Him Almost $150 Million in Defamation Case Against Two Black Women

A Washington, D.C. jury found Rudy Guiliani liable for almost $150 million for defaming Black poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Here is how the award broke down.

$16,171,000 to Ruby Freeman for defamation.

$16,998,000 to Shaye Moss for defamation.

$20 million to Freeman for emotional distress.

$20 million to Moss for emotional distress.

$75 million in punitive damages to both plaintiffs.

In August, Guiliani had previously been found liable in a default judgment by Federal Judge Beryl Howell, finding Guiliani guilty of “intentionally trying to hide relevant discovery about his financial assets for the purpose of artificially deflating his net worth.”

At various points, Guiliani acknowledged he’d made false statements against Freeman and Moss, but as recently as days before, the verdict was announced. He told reporters that the women tried to help steal the election, and everything he said about them was true.

“They were engaging in changing votes. When I testify, the whole story will be definitively clear that what I said was true, and that, whatever happened to them — which is unfortunate about other people overreacting — everything I said about them is true.” — Rudy Guiliani

Guiliani promised the truth would all be revealed when he took to the stand and testified on his behalf. Then, he refused to testify and was found liable to the tune of $148,169,000. The battle will be on to see how well Guiliani has hidden his assets and who gets first dibs on whatever assets they find. Guiliani is already deeply in debt to his own attorneys from past litigation and has previously been ordered to make payments to the attorneys for Freeman and Moss, which he hasn’t.

This isn’t the end of Rudy’s woes, but it is closer to the beginning. He is a named defendant in civil suits yet to be heard brought by Smartmatic and other firms related to Guiliani’s claims of a stolen election. He’s facing a $10 million lawsuit for sexual harassment by a former business associate. Hunter Biden is suing him for an unspecified amount and is facing criminal charges in Georgia for the same lies costing him big money now.

Guiliani has been flying back and forth in private planes to legal appearances in various cities. As the access to what money he has left begins to dwindle, he may soon be waiting to be picked up and extradited, letting law enforcement pay for his travels.

It’s unlikely that Freeman and Moss will ever see money in the amounts the judge awarded. It is as unlikely that Rudy Guiliani, whose net worth was once around $20 million, will ever again live the lifestyle of the rich and famous. He’ll be hounded for his debts the rest of his life, and it couldn’t happen to anyone more fitting. Hopefully, this will serve as a warning to others seeking to lie about others for their own gains. We will see!

This post was previously published on The Polis.

Photo credit: iStock