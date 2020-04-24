Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sally Field, Wisconsin

.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted absentee, their citizens were denied that right. Sally Field, a friend & social justice warrior, recites Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissent on the Supreme Court of the United States ruling. Help us demand universal #VoteByMail for every person in the US. Take action at http://bravenewfilms.com/vote

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

[Music]

00:02

Supreme Court of the United States in

00:05

the weeks leading up to the election The

00:08

Cove in nineteen pandemic has become a

00:10

public health crisis as of April second

00:14

Wisconsin had fifteen hundred and fifty

00:16

confirmed cases of Cove in nineteen and

00:19

twenty four deaths attributed to the

00:21

disease with evidence of increasing

00:23

community spread in Wisconsin today

00:26

thousands waiting for hours forced to

00:29

choose between protecting their own

00:30

health and exercising their right to

00:32

vote the court’s order I fear will

00:36

result in massive disenfranchisement a

00:39

voter cannot deliver for post marking a

00:41

ballot she has not received the courts

00:46

suggestion that the current situation is

00:48

not substantially different from an

00:50

ordinary election boggles the mind it

00:53

takes days for a mail ballot to reach

00:56

its recipient the Postal Service

00:58

recommends budgeting a week even without

01:01

accounting for pandemic induced mail

01:03

delays under this court’s order tens of

01:07

thousands of absentee voters unlikely to

01:10

receive their ballots in time to cast

01:12

them will be left quite literally

01:14

without a vote if a vote are already in

01:18

line by the polls closing time can still

01:20

vote why should Wisconsin’s absentee

01:23

voters already in line to receive

01:25

ballots be denied the franchise the

01:28

question here is whether tens of

01:30

thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote

01:33

safely in the midst of a pandemic with a

01:36

majority stay in place that will not be

01:39

possible either they will have to brave

01:42

the polls endangering their own and

01:45

others safety or they will lose their

01:47

right to vote through no fault of their

01:49

own that is a matter of utmost

01:51

importance to the constitutional rights

01:55

of Wisconsin citizens the integrity of

01:57

the state’s election process and in this

02:00

most extraordinary time the health of

02:03

the nation Republican politicians who

02:06

refused to expand voter access are

02:08

effectively embracing the effects of

02:10

this outbreak the things they ever

02:12

agreed to it you’d never have a

02:14

Republican elected in this country again

02:16

stop playing politics with our lives

02:21

[Music]

02:32

you

02:43

you

