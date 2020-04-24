Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sally Field, Wisconsin

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sally Field, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted absentee, their citizens were denied that right.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted absentee, their citizens were denied that right. Sally Field, a friend & social justice warrior, recites Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissent on the Supreme Court of the United States ruling. Help us demand universal #VoteByMail for every person in the US. Take action at http://bravenewfilms.com/vote

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:02
Supreme Court of the United States in
00:05
the weeks leading up to the election The
00:08
Cove in nineteen pandemic has become a
00:10
public health crisis as of April second
00:14
Wisconsin had fifteen hundred and fifty
00:16
confirmed cases of Cove in nineteen and
00:19
twenty four deaths attributed to the
00:21
disease with evidence of increasing
00:23
community spread in Wisconsin today
00:26
thousands waiting for hours forced to
00:29
choose between protecting their own
00:30
health and exercising their right to
00:32
vote the court’s order I fear will
00:36
result in massive disenfranchisement a
00:39
voter cannot deliver for post marking a
00:41
ballot she has not received the courts
00:46
suggestion that the current situation is
00:48
not substantially different from an
00:50
ordinary election boggles the mind it
00:53
takes days for a mail ballot to reach
00:56
its recipient the Postal Service
00:58
recommends budgeting a week even without
01:01
accounting for pandemic induced mail
01:03
delays under this court’s order tens of
01:07
thousands of absentee voters unlikely to
01:10
receive their ballots in time to cast
01:12
them will be left quite literally
01:14
without a vote if a vote are already in
01:18
line by the polls closing time can still
01:20
vote why should Wisconsin’s absentee
01:23
voters already in line to receive
01:25
ballots be denied the franchise the
01:28
question here is whether tens of
01:30
thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote
01:33
safely in the midst of a pandemic with a
01:36
majority stay in place that will not be
01:39
possible either they will have to brave
01:42
the polls endangering their own and
01:45
others safety or they will lose their
01:47
right to vote through no fault of their
01:49
own that is a matter of utmost
01:51
importance to the constitutional rights
01:55
of Wisconsin citizens the integrity of
01:57
the state’s election process and in this
02:00
most extraordinary time the health of
02:03
the nation Republican politicians who
02:06
refused to expand voter access are
02:08
effectively embracing the effects of
02:10
this outbreak the things they ever
02:12
agreed to it you’d never have a
02:14
Republican elected in this country again
02:16
stop playing politics with our lives
02:21
[Music]
02:32
you
02:43
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

