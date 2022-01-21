Safeguard Your Energy When Under the Weather

What happens when you are feeling ill? Often, we don’t have our normal energy or mental clarity. When we are not feeling well, we tend to be in survival mode, usually causing us to go back into old patterns. When you’re under the weather, it’s best to not expose yourself to challenging, judgmental, or entitled people.

Some people in your life may even judge you for getting sick in the first place, finding fault in the fact that you got sick, questioning your lifestyle, choices, etc. Others may play their usual “games” that you have worked to secure yourself with self-preservation proven techniques like grey rocking and not falling into the trap of trying to prove your innocence or proving your value.

During this time, we may not remember to calm ourselves, we might say things we don’t want to, forget to use the grey rock techniques, and get easily agitated. It is important to wait to have challenging conversations until you start to feel better. We all get under the weather at some point in our lives. Hopefully this video will help you to better be able to handle the situation when it happens to you.

Ashley Berges

Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Personality, Author of The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life, Host of The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime, Speaker, Mentor, and Live Your True Life Coach.

Ashley has dedicated her life to search and discover ways of helping people overcome toxic relationships, to help them to understand how they accepted and entered into the toxic relationship, why the red flags were overlooked, and how to create and manifest true conscious decisions to augment old programing and create a new way of life. You don’t have to settle with negativity and that which doesn’t bring you joy, you don’t have to settle for manipulation, gaslighting, being made to feel bad about yourself, being told how bad you are and the guilt and shame you carry by dealing with this day in and day out. You can choose a different way of life, you can live true to yourself and you can let go of outdated teachings, toxic cycles and patterns, and all ways of life that no longer serve you. Ashley is here to help you live your true life, your authentic life, the life you are meant to live.

Previously Published on YouTube

