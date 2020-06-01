Sagirah Shahid – ‘And the Gun Said’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Sagirah Shahid performing at Inside Voices in Minnesota.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

we prayed for our children to have clean

drinking water for the lead to be sifted

out throat by throats we got a gun we

prayed for homes that did not blister

the grant our grandmothers at night our

burst at the seams window screen by

window screen we got a gun we prayed for

an EM –let to shield our students for

some juju to mirror back the poison of

this air lung by lung we held our

breaths with our necks bowed and ready

to receive this molten miracle we got a

gun and the gun said let there be a hem

stitching your mouth shut

[Applause]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video