Sagirah Shahid – ‘And the Gun Said’

Sagirah Shahid performing at Inside Voices in Minnesota.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
we prayed for our children to have clean
drinking water for the lead to be sifted
out throat by throats we got a gun we
prayed for homes that did not blister
the grant our grandmothers at night our
burst at the seams window screen by
window screen we got a gun we prayed for
an EM –let to shield our students for
some juju to mirror back the poison of
this air lung by lung we held our
breaths with our necks bowed and ready
to receive this molten miracle we got a
gun and the gun said let there be a hem
stitching your mouth shut
[Applause]
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
