Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner in The Altruists. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

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By PJ Grisar, The Forward

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Sam Bankman-Fried’s Jewfro preceded him.

Spun up like cotton candy, it made a silhouette that, along with his uniform of a t-shirt and cargo shorts, somehow won the trust of millions of people and the stewardship of billions of their dollars. Whether or not this presentation was affected — a messy, Einsteinian mien cultivated to prove his genius and Casual Monday-Friday dress to out-Zuck Zuckerberg — is much contested. In time this shambolic appearance would seem to give Bankman-Fried plausible deniability for an $8 billion financial scheme. (The jury wasn’t convinced; in 2023, he was quickly found guilty and is now serving 25 years in jail, where Diddy was briefly his cellmate.)

Did the founder of FTX, a major crypto trading platform, mean to defraud investors and customers? Was he simply sloppy? Or did he, for all his lofty promises to donate 99% of his company money to charity, not really care?

The new Netflix series The Altruists believes he began with the best of intentions, and gives him a co-conspirator, presenting a folie à deux between Bankman-Fried and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Caroline Ellison, a fellow math prodigy who he picked to run the first company he founded, Alameda Research.

Showrunners Graham Moore (an Oscar-winning screenwriter for The Imitation Game) and Jacqueline Hoyt (The Leftovers), working off reporting from New York magazine, have made Bankman-Fried and Ellison’s love story the crux of their true crime. In these misfits were two souls who could only understand each other. The approach seems to go beyond the credulous, and, in its play for pathos, occasionally tips into the obscene.

As a dramatic device — toggling between Sam and Caroline’s courtship, early days in arbitraging “shitcoin,” the runaway growth of FTX and a mounting crisis when their malfeasance goes public — the romance only makes sense. It was, in the end, an inappropriate, overly-intimate relationship between FTX and Ellison’s crypto trading firm Alameda that led to the implosion of an enterprise valued at its peak at $32 billion.

While they started Alameda with an eye toward affecting change in line with Effective Altruism, a philosophy that believes in making obscene amounts of money and giving as much as possible away, by 2022, FTX, designed to “democratize” crypto, was covering Alameda’s losses with money from its own customers.

This, it goes without saying, is not an ethical business practice, and is all the more ironic given Bankman-Fried’s parents, a beloved tax law professor father (played by Paul Reiser) and an ethicist mother (Robin Weigart), both faculty at Stanford.

This background, and Bankman-Fried’s early penchant for strategic betrayal, developed in a board game called Diplomacy, are largely glossed over to present a more conventionally awkward portrait of our lovers.

Bankman-Fried and Ellison, played by the Irish actor Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America and Say Nothing, sporting his version of the wunderkind’s unruly mop of curls) and Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna, here with crooked teeth and frizzed up hair), can be reduced to a litany of eccentricities.

Bankman-Fried would munch on frozen vegan meals, go shoeless and play video games during interviews and pitch meetings. Ellison maintained a confessional blog and likened her ideal of polyamory to a Chinese imperial harem. (Sam developed mathematical formulas on how to proceed with his romantic relationships, a quality that is transferred to Caroline in the series.)

But in a defiant commitment to, in the words of Moore, “show you things that by definition couldn’t have been filmed before,” the show’s creators have replaced these idiosyncrasies with cliches.

Sam rehearses small talk in a mirror; Ellison was a pity-invite to a friend’s bachelorette party, where she has a fateful encounter with Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller (the fact Ellison was actually a bridesmaid, and had previously hosted the bride’s engagement party, is evidently inconvenient for the nerd tropes they’re aiming to deploy.).

In the early offing, the show suffers from what I’ll call a Big Bang Theorification of the startup-blowup genre that proliferates on streaming services. The word “noob” is used with abandon. Bankman-Fried is defined largely by his sexual inexperience — Caroline is his first, and his efforts to keep her in his life spell his doom.

“Both of us are clearly not normal people,” he tells her at one point, “so maybe we don’t have to do normal things that normal people do.”

Later he muses, “I’m not normal, so I can be special,” but laments that if he falls short, others may “see me for who I really am.” You see we have a flair for subtext.

The series finally hits its stride in episode six, which Moore wrote and directed. Anchored by a dynamic performance by Alex Lawther, playing erstwhile Alameda CEO Sam Trabucco, it gives us the first credible insight into what made Bankman-Fried crypto’s major player: a blind spot for consequences, dramatized in his sneaking liquid nitrogen into his frat house to make instant ice cream.

Previous accounts of Bankman-Fried’s rise and fall point to a bigger blind spot that challenges the core of the miniseries.

Bankman-Fried appears to have been an emotionally distant, at times indifferent partner to Ellison, who, despite her interest in polyamory, ultimately wanted a more conventional arrangement. In the show, the roles are often reversed, making Bankman-Fried more sympathetic and their eventual he-said-she-said in the court of the Southern District of New York all the more poignant. It would be less sad and romantic if it, even for a moment, considered the professional power imbalance between them or the list of pros and cons SBF drew up about the prospect of them dating. Moore and Hoyt claim their own sources on the duo’s dynamic, so perhaps there’s more to what’s been reported elsewhere.

Chroniclers of FTX’s demise are divided on whether Bankman-Fried was an arrogant upstart who was out-of-his-depth, or a maximalist utilitarian, who used EA philosophy as a permission structure to flout the rules and advance his own ambition.

The Altruists suggest something else entirely: He was a good person, who meant to do the most good possible, but out of a commitment to his lover, took his eye off the ball. This may ring familiar to those who may have come off a screening of the Elizabeth Holmes doc You Can See Everything, and for me the apologia is just as hollow.

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That the showrunners still buy the hype about earn to give, when Bankman-Fried entered into a $135 million deal for stadium-naming rights (not shown — it was filmed before, after all), put up $210 million for an esports partnership and blew $30 million for a Super Bowl spot with Larry David months before declaring bankruptcy, is gobsmacking.

The doomed romance intermittently makes for good drama — despite ostentatious camerawork, including an extended sequence shot through vertical bars at a Margaritaville, because foreshadowing — but it feels fundamentally dishonest given so much of what emerged about the couple after the company went bust.

That Bankman-Fried, who has a documentary series coming out later this month, composed mostly of Zoom interviews from prison, is continuing to be reevaluated shows there’s room for ambiguity. Michael Lewis gives him some grace, and gets flack for it. But while buying the EA impetus, The Altruists falls victim to the very same solipsism of its main characters.

In the end, the tragedy it presents isn’t about the people who lost everything to Sam and Caroline’s hubris, it’s that the vagaries of business — and the law — got between their love.

That this is the focus makes it a new twist on a familiar story; whether The Altruists is effective, or ethical, is another matter.

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PJ Grisar is a Forward culture reporter. Read full bio

Previous Published on Forward

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