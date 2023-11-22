Save the Date: 4th Annual Virtuous Con Announces Preliminary Special Guests for February 2024 With Award Winning Authors: Tananarive Due, Victor Lavalle, and L.L. McKinney!



Save the date! Virtuous Con, has announced their preliminary line up for their 4th Annual science-fiction and comic culture convention launching February 23 – 25, 2024. The virtual event, themed “The Future is Ours” is dedicated to celebrating independent Black artists and creators worldwide.

Preliminary special guests for the Black History Month event include:

Tananarive Due , Award-Winning Author and Producer of ”The Reformatory” and “Horror Noire”

Victor Lavalle , Award-Winning Author and Producer of ”The Changeling” and “Lone Women”

L.L. McKinney , Award-Winning Author of “Nubia: Real One”, “A Blade So Black”

Virtuous Con’s founder, award-winning author Cerece Rennie Murphy is excited about the special guests. “Their award-winning presence elevates our convention, embodying the spirit of innovation in speculative fiction. Their creative brilliance takes center stage in an immersive experience that celebrates the transformative power of storytelling in the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and comics. We are honored to have Tananarive, Victor, and L.L. as our special guests for Virtuous Con! ” says Murphy.

An ardent champion for independent creators within the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and comics, Murphy responded to the challenges faced by her creative colleagues, especially those from BIPOC backgrounds, during the COVID-19 shutdowns by establishing Virtuous Con in 2020.

Virtuous Con takes place yearly in February Celebrating Black History month. The con is a virtual floor show that celebrates Black creatives. Four virtual “floors” that feature Indie artists, authors and vendors dedicated to science fiction, fantasy, comic books, anime, and more in a live interactive virtual space. Complete with virtual “booths” where vendors interact live with attendees about their products.

Secure your early bird tickets for Virtuous Con at the exclusive price of $18.00! Early Bird tickets are available for purchase on Friday, November 17th, starting at noon, and ends on December 15th.

“This year’s theme ‘The Future Is Ours’ spotlights the transformative power of diverse voices in speculative fiction, celebrating the limitless possibilities within our grasp.”, Murphy adds.

Virtuous Con returns February 23 and 25 2024, program information is available through their website at https://virtuouscon.com

Virtuous Con | Science Fiction + Fantasy for The Culture

###

About Virtuous Con

Virtuous Con is an online science-fiction and comic culture convention dedicated to celebrating independent Black artists and creators worldwide. Our unique platform provides both fans and creators with a live, authentic, and interactive experience, allowing attendees to engage with, support, and purchase directly from artists in real time. Unlike other virtual platforms, Virtuous Con is a truly immersive science fiction (sci-fi) and comic culture virtual convention (Con) that focuses on bringing together independent artists and passionate fans. https://virtuouscon.com.

About Founder Cerece Rennie Murphy

Rennie Murphy, a Washington D.C. native and Award-Winning science fiction author, is not only celebrated for her imaginative works like The Order of the Seers and The Wolf Queen series but has also emerged as a proactive advocate for independent creators in the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and comics. In response to the challenges faced by her creative colleagues, particularly those from BIPOC backgrounds, during the COVID-19 shutdowns, Murphy founded Virtuous Con.Murphy’s dedication to supporting her peers in the face of adversity is evident in her commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient creative community, showcased through her roles as the founder of the Narazu website and Virtuous Con. https:// cerecerenniemurphy.com.

all Art -Virtuous Con