Saying “I Don’t See Color” Is an Excuse for You to Ignore My Struggle

“I don’t see color.”

The people I have come across in my life who use this phrase use it in a defensive context, they use it as a piece of evidence to support their assertions in conversations about racism. However, what some of may know or may not know is that by saying that they “don’t see color” implies that they don’t see my struggle, or see my oppression and the battles I still have to face because of my color. It prevents people from acknowledging social issues people of color have to combat in relation to issues such as; featurism, colorism and racism.

You don’t see my pain and struggle.

When you say you don’t see my color when you see me as a person, it means that you are ignoring my race, of which plays a big part of my life as a black woman in society. Consequently, you will fail to see the obstacles myself and my people have to encounter from day to day, that you as a non-person of color will never fully understand because the color of your skin has never been the target. If you were to finally see my color, you would be able to recognize the issues I have to face, from understanding why I am profiled in a clothing store, or why my people have a fear of the police and why I have been a target for bullies because of my race. By seeing my color you will finally be able to try and look at my obstacles from my perspective to adopt somewhat of an understanding of black issues in society.

You don’t hear me nor amplify my voice.

When saying you don’t see color, you immediately block yourself from the issues black people are trying to bring awareness to, especially when we are advocating for change. Whenever I try to bring up conversations that are about racial injustice and discrimination my non-Poc friends are often dismissive and they get defensive, not even wanting to learn about the problems my people encounter on a day to day basis. This is what not seeing color does. As a result, it will only perpetuate the habit of ignoring issues on race then the cycle of not addressing racism will continue to blossom and we will never grow such a large base of allyship in our lifetimes. When you don’t see my color or try to understand the obstacles I have to face because of my color, you will never be there to support me or back me up in times where your allyship is needed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You will never fully understand me.

By purposely choosing to ignore my color, you will never understand why I get discriminated against in the workplace when it comes to my hairstyle, you will not have the ability to grasp the reason why I have to change my hair to conform to eurocentric hairstyles.

By purposely choosing to ignore my color, you are choosing to never understand why I am always called ” an angry black women” or why I am labelled as ” strong”. You are purposely choosing to never take the chance to fully get the historical reasons as to why my people and I are being treated and have been treated so poorly by society.

For you to understand all these examples I have listed you need to have an awareness of race and stereotypes, this cannot be achieved without “seeing color.”

Now with this knowledge, before saying “you don’t see color” please consider using another phrase that does not disrespect or gaslight the person of color right in front of you. Let’s take actionable steps that allow us to embrace each other’s beautiful differences because remember different does not always have to be a negative thing.

—

Previously published on “Equality Includes You,” a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Pexels