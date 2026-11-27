Ask someone to picture philanthropy and they will probably imagine a cheque being presented, a fundraising dinner or perhaps the unveiling of a new hospital wing. We tend to think of giving as a transaction. Someone has resources. Someone else has a need. Money moves from one to the other and, hopefully, lives improve.

There is nothing wrong with that picture. Every day, generous people support charities that provide food, shelter, education, medical care and countless other services that make our communities stronger. Yet after spending time with entrepreneur and philanthropist Geoff Harris AO for The Giving Habit podcast, I came away wondering whether I have been thinking about large scale generosity too narrowly. The most transformative form of philanthropy may not be giving money at all. It may be building the conditions that allow other people to succeed.

And more fundamentally, I realise that large scale philanthropy still depends on the willingness of individuals to participate, to contribute, to bring these ideas to life through every day giving, in the form of mentoring, coaching, or support. Developing our own giving habit is a deeply human endeavour. As Geoff came to understand, anyone, anywhere can spark change.

Entrepreneurial mindset

Geoff rarely speaks about donations in isolation or as a transaction. Instead, he describes buildings, networks, mentoring relationships, shared services, and governance structures, as examples of the long-term investment needed to build a more compassionate and equitable future. At the heart of his thinking is a very specific question. What is preventing good people from doing their best work, and how might those obstacles be removed? It is an entrepreneur’s way of thinking applied to social impact.

That mindset probably has its roots much earlier than his success in business. Geoff spoke candidly about leaving school early, struggling academically and being repeatedly bullied as a teenager. Those experiences left a lasting impression, not because they determined the course of his life, but because they revealed how much difference a stable adult, a supportive environment and a little encouragement can make when confidence is fragile. Looking back, he can see a direct line between that uncertain fourteen-year-old and his later commitment to young people at risk.

Many philanthropists who have experienced hardship understandably devote themselves to helping people facing similar circumstances. Geoff’s response has been subtly different. Rather than simply funding programmes for vulnerable young people, he has spent much of the past two decades building organisations that increase the capacity of others to help. That may sound like a small distinction, but it changes how Geoff practices philanthropy.

Doing good in the neighbourhood

When the Australian youth charity REACH needed a permanent home, Geoff initially searched for a government building that could be made available at little or no cost. After months of looking, no suitable option emerged. Many donors would have responded by increasing annual grants so the organisation could continue renting temporary premises. Geoff instead bought an old knitting mill in Melbourne, leased it to the charity for a nominal rent, persuaded government to reduce ongoing charges and mobilised builders and suppliers to help refurbish the building. REACH suddenly had a permanent base from which to support thousands of young people every year. More than two decades later, the property itself had appreciated significantly in value, allowing that capital to be recycled into the next stage of his philanthropic journey.

This was a form of impact investing; using capital not simply to fund a problem, but to create an enduring asset that generated social value, preserved capital and ultimately enabled that capital to be used again.

Honouring the mighty fighting Hawks

We often think of infrastructure as roads, railways or telecommunications. Social infrastructure is different. It consists of the places, institutions and relationships that allow communities to flourish. The sociologist Eric Klinenberg has argued that neighbourhoods with strong social infrastructure consistently prove more resilient during crises because they create opportunities for people to meet, collaborate and support one another long before emergencies arise. Libraries, parks, community centres and sporting clubs are not merely amenities. They are places where trust is built.

Today, Gate 8, conceived by Geoff and developed with his son Brad. applies exactly the same philosophy to philanthropy. On paper, it is a six-storey building near the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In reality, it is an attempt to redesign the ecosystem around social impact.

Entrepreneurs work alongside charities. Family investment offices share the building with social enterprises. Mentoring relationships are deliberately cultivated. Shared breakfasts encourage people who might never otherwise meet to exchange ideas, contacts and practical support. The building is designed to house organisations and create collisions between people whose knowledge, experience and resources complement one another.

That approach is remarkably consistent with what researchers studying innovation have observed for decades. Organisations often become more creative not because individual people become smarter but because different kinds of people begin interacting in new ways. The sociologist Ronald Burt describes this as bridging “structural holes”: connecting groups that previously existed in isolation. New ideas frequently emerge where different networks overlap. By bringing entrepreneurs, investors and social purpose organisations together under one roof, Gate 8 deliberately creates those opportunities.

The building also challenges another assumption that has shaped philanthropy for years. Donors frequently express a desire for their money to go directly to frontline programmes rather than administration. Charities, understandably, often feel pressure to minimise spending on finance, technology, human resources or property because overheads are viewed with suspicion. The result is that many organisations attempting to solve society’s most complex problems operate with fragile infrastructure and limited operational capability.

Geoff’s answer is to fund the infrastructure instead. Gate 8 provides charities with heavily subsidised space, high-quality facilities and access to shared meeting areas. More importantly, it seeks to develop shared back-office services so that smaller organisations can access professional finance, digital capability and administrative support without each employing their own full-time specialists. Instead of thirteen charities each carrying the full cost of separate systems, expertise can be shared across the entire community. The objective is not simply to reduce expenses. It is to redirect scarce resources towards frontline impact.

The same philosophy holds true for The Foundry in Singapore, a social impact hub established by The Majurity Trust, where I volunteer some of my time. It is housed in the repurposed former Elections Department building. It combines affordable workspace with shared resources, capability building, events, networks and deliberate opportunities for collaboration between nonprofits, ground-up organisations, funders, corporates and other sector enablers. These spaces matter, and deserve our support.

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Oh and that name? Well there are seven gates at the MCG so Gate 8 just makes sense. And Geoff is one of the most passionate fans of Australian rules football in general, and Hawthorn Hawks in particular, that I have ever met. Often names carry deeper meaning.

Size and scale

Social impact organisations are often founded by passionate people responding to urgent human need. They are not always established by people with backgrounds in finance, operations or organisational design. That does not diminish their commitment or their effectiveness, but it can make scaling difficult. Shared infrastructure allows charities to remain focused on the work only they can do while accessing professional expertise that would otherwise remain beyond their reach.

What impressed me most was that Geoff has approached this with the same commercial discipline that characterised his business career. The building is not expected to maximise rental returns, but neither is it intended to become a permanent financial burden. The structure has been designed so that banks can lend against commercial cashflows while the family’s philanthropic foundation reimburses charities for much of their rent. It is an elegant example of using financial engineering to maximise public benefit.

This combination of commercial thinking and social purpose runs throughout Geoff’s life. At Flight Centre he challenged established industry conventions because he believed there was a better model. At Boost Juice he focused relentlessly on ensuring franchisees prospered because their success ultimately determined the company’s success. In philanthropy, he has simply applied the same instinct to a different set of problems. Rather than asking how to optimise shareholder returns, he asks how to optimise the ecosystem surrounding charities and young people. The underlying habit is essentially the same.

The generation game

There is another aspect of Gate 8 that deserves attention. Geoff intends it to endure for generations. His family office has deliberately involved his children in governance, decision-making and long-term stewardship, recognising that successful wealth transfer depends as much on communication and shared values as it does on investment performance. Gate 8 is therefore more than a building supporting today’s charities. It is becoming a focal point around which future generations of the Harris family can continue expressing a shared commitment to entrepreneurship and community.

That strikes me as an unusually thoughtful form of legacy. Too often legacy is understood as something we leave behind after we are gone. Geoff’s approach is different. He is creating structures that allow other people to build their own legacy. Entrepreneurs receive mentors. Charities gain stronger foundations. Young people encounter adults prepared to believe in them. Future family members inherit not simply assets but institutions with a clear sense of purpose.

Enabling the next generation of generosity

Near the end of our conversation, I asked Geoff what the frightened fourteen-year-old who left school might think if he walked into Gate 8 today. His answer was revealing. He imagined that young boy looking around and asking whether there was someone inside who could help him. That response captures the essence of everything he has built. After decades of entrepreneurial success, Geoff has concluded that one of the greatest gifts an adult can offer is not simply financial support but belief, guidance and opportunity. This resonates for those of us navigating midlife. It reveals a simple truth, that each of us already have everything we need to make a difference, whether that is through mentoring, guiding, or simply paying attention.

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Of course, buildings, governance models and investment structures matter because they make those human relationships more likely to happen. Perhaps that is the deeper purpose of social infrastructure. It does not replace generosity. It multiplies it. It is an enabler. Yet it still relies on humans to step forward and play their part, too.

Every mentor who meets a young person, every charity that shares expertise with a neighbour, every entrepreneur who offers advice over breakfast and every organisation freed from unnecessary overheads creates value that extends far beyond the original philanthropic investment. The cheque may start the process, the infrastructure makes it possible, but it is the willingness of individuals, people like you and me, to participate and contribute that allows this unique form of generosity to compound long into the future.

To access the full interview, click here.

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This post was previously published on The Wisdom Vault.

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