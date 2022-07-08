Get Daily Email
Scared of Him Losing Interest After Sleeping Together? Watch This [Video]

Scared of Him Losing Interest After Sleeping Together? Watch This [Video]

"How to handle it if after sex someone disappears"

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
in this video we’re going to talk in
0:01
very raw ways about when to have sex
0:04
with someone you’re dating
0:06
how to have the conversation about sex
0:09
before having it and i even give you an
0:10
exact script for doing that and
0:14
how to handle it if after sex someone
0:17
disappears let’s get into it the
0:18
decision for so many women about when to
0:22
have sex with a guy is a
0:25
fraught
0:26
with complexity in so many people’s
0:28
minds and potential emotional
0:32
consequences if i really like this
0:34
person when is the right time to have
0:37
sex with them how will i feel if after
0:40
sex this person goes cold if they reject
0:42
me if they ghost me and just disappear
0:45
without an explanation what is that
0:47
going to do to my self-esteem am i going
0:50
to feel shame am i going to feel used am
0:53
i going to feel like a regret that i
0:54
wish i hadn’t
0:56
done that then beyond even
0:58
knowing that you really like someone if
1:01
you have sex with them do you run the
1:03
risk of
1:04
feeling more bonded to them chemically
1:06
after that and this as a result now i am
1:11
almost certain
1:12
to feel like i’m in a more vulnerable
1:14
place after this this is a difficult
1:17
thing for a lot of people who want to
1:20
enjoy the early stages of dating want to
1:24
enjoy the romance of it the excitement
1:26
of it want to enjoy
1:28
the organic
1:30
progression of things
1:32
but
1:33
can’t help but place a lot of emphasis
1:36
and importance
1:38
and even a symbolism around the moment
1:42
of
1:43
sex and then throw into that the idea
1:46
that so many people feel like i’ve given
1:50
up power after that act and you have a
1:52
recipe for something that feels like a
1:54
minefield to so many women i
1:59
think that this can be made
2:02
simple
2:03
in the sense that
2:06
any
2:07
conversations
2:09
that are happening in your head
2:12
about
2:13
what someone’s intentions are
2:16
or
2:17
what you
2:18
feel around sex
2:21
can be and should be in an elegant way
2:24
aired out loud before
2:27
going to that place of intimacy with
2:29
someone
2:31
why
2:32
well firstly
2:34
it forces you to be conscious
2:37
about that act
2:39
instead of doing it from a place of
2:41
feeling like
2:43
you
2:43
need to or have to because they’ve been
2:46
seeing you and they want that but you’re
2:49
not necessarily ready for it but in
2:50
order to keep this person’s interest
2:53
you feel like
2:54
you have to you feel like that’s a next
2:57
necessary step
3:00
it forces you to be conscious about
3:03
owning it and saying i’m going to have
3:05
the conversation about what this means
3:07
i’m not just going to be led blindly
3:09
into this act with someone who wants to
3:13
do it right now more than i do or who
3:15
feels more comfortable
3:17
doing it right now than i do but
3:19
secondly
3:21
it acknowledges the possibility speaking
3:23
about
3:25
sex out loud before doing it with
3:27
someone acknowledges the possibility
3:29
that it means something else to somebody
3:31
else than it does
3:33
to you
3:34
for somebody else it might be
3:36
equivalent to a cup of tea whereas to
3:39
you it might feel like there is
3:41
something symbolic and important about
3:44
this i wouldn’t just do this with
3:47
anybody
3:48
or i wouldn’t do this in a situation
3:50
where i didn’t feel like it was
3:53
part of a progression in the dynamic in
3:56
the relationship
3:58
it might have a completely different
4:01
meaning to you
4:02
it might be that i know about myself
4:04
that if i have sex i’m going to get even
4:07
more connected
4:08
to you
4:10
but
4:10
assuming that’s true for the other
4:12
person is an extremely dangerous thing
4:15
to do because you might be with someone
4:17
who absolutely will not get more
4:20
connected to you
4:21
via sex
4:23
it will not bring you closer to them
4:26
it will not make them fall more for you
4:28
it will not make them feel more
4:31
connected or close to you it won’t even
4:34
create more intimacy for them
4:37
emotionally and psychologically even
4:38
though it will temporarily
4:40
physically
4:42
so
4:43
having the conversation
4:47
about
4:48
how you feel about sex
4:51
is essential before having sex if sex is
4:57
going to mean something to you
4:59
i’m not talking about a situation where
5:02
you’re just in a very casual mode and
5:05
you’re in that place of this is just a
5:07
bit of fun i don’t expect anything of
5:09
this or from this person afterwards this
5:12
is just something that i’m excited to do
5:14
and it will be
5:16
it will exist as a fun moment as an
5:20
enjoyable moment between us with
5:23
it and it doesn’t need to be hitched to
5:25
any other meaning for me or progression
5:28
then
5:29
this video isn’t really relevant you can
5:31
go and do that if you know sex is going
5:33
to mean something to you either because
5:35
it has to represent a progression all
5:37
because you know you’re going to feel
5:38
bad afterwards if someone just
5:42
disappears
5:43
then the conversation must be had
5:47
now the conversation might sound
5:49
something like
5:50
this i like you and i’m excited about
5:53
doing that with you but sex means
5:55
something to me and because we haven’t
5:57
known each other that long in the scheme
5:59
of things i’m conscious it might not be
6:01
the same for you or it might i don’t
6:03
know that yet because we haven’t spoken
6:04
about it anyway if it seems as though
6:06
i’m slowing us down it’s not because i
6:08
don’t like you it’s just because i’m not
6:10
looking for just a hookup and so i’ve
6:12
wanted to give this time for it to
6:14
develop organically rather than create
6:16
this really intense feeling that doesn’t
6:18
last
6:20
now a lot of people won’t have this
6:23
conversation with someone
6:25
and the reason that they won’t have this
6:27
conversation with someone is because
6:28
they don’t have the confidence to have
6:30
this conversation with someone
6:33
they’re afraid that well firstly they’re
6:35
afraid to speak up
6:37
about
6:38
their needs they’re afraid to speak up
6:41
vulnerably about how they feel about
6:44
something right this is a vulnerable
6:45
thing you’re talking about what sex
6:48
means to you
6:49
you’re also
6:51
to uh
6:52
to some extent tipping your hand
6:55
that you like someone it’s
6:59
a vulnerable act it’s an act that may
7:03
push someone away it may make them say
7:06
oh well i’m
7:07
not looking for that and so i’m gonna
7:10
back off and at that point by the way we
7:12
have to realize that that was a good
7:14
filtration system that that person
7:16
wasn’t supposed to get through
7:19
because they clearly did have a
7:21
different
7:22
view of what the intention was around
7:24
this or what sex means to them and they
7:26
realized that you were someone that
7:29
it was going to come with a depth that
7:31
they weren’t willing to take on
7:34
right so if they leave at that point by
7:36
the way
7:37
you want to be grateful that they’re the
7:38
kind of person that did leave and didn’t
7:41
lie to you about their intentions in
7:43
order to still
7:44
have that intimacy but it takes having a
7:47
standard in the first place
7:50
and owning that standard and that’s
7:52
something that so many people don’t do
7:56
i remember
7:57
years ago doing a campaign around safe
8:00
sex with a condom brand
8:04
and one of the most
8:08
shocking things to come out of it
8:10
and it wasn’t even shocking i suppose
8:12
but one of the saddest things to come
8:14
out of it
8:15
was
8:16
how many women
8:20
didn’t feel that they could speak up
8:24
about
8:24
demanding that a guy wear a condom
8:29
if they’re to have sex
8:32
and how many people didn’t speak up
8:34
because they felt under pressure to let
8:37
a guy have sex with them without a
8:39
condom and something as
8:42
as
8:43
fundamental
8:45
as safe sex
8:47
when out of the window
8:49
because of the unwillingness
8:52
to have a conversation and enforce a
8:56
standard
8:58
and this is pervasive
9:00
this is something that
9:02
uh we see at all stages of
9:06
a relationship whether it’s
9:08
after a date
9:09
or well into a relationship is the
9:12
unwillingness to speak up
9:14
the unwillingness to say
9:17
what you need what standard you have the
9:20
conditions on which you will proceed or
9:24
not proceed this is where the work on
9:27
people’s confidence has to be done
9:30
because building our confidence
9:34
about asking for what we want
9:37
about speaking up
9:40
in terms of what the path has to be for
9:42
you to continue down it
9:44
that’s at the heart of
9:47
what is going to lead us to what we want
9:50
what is going to lead us away from bad
9:52
decisions
9:54
and the consequences of those decisions
9:57
what is going to lead us towards the
9:59
right people and away from the wrong
10:01
people and ultimately what is going to
10:02
get us what we
10:04
deserve the truth is about people
10:07
not a lot of people are great liars
10:09
they’re certainly out there but most
10:12
people are great avoiders not great
10:15
liars and avoiders all they need is for
10:19
you to not have the conversation so that
10:21
they don’t have to tell you the truth
10:23
about how they feel about that
10:26
i that i’m not looking for anything
10:28
serious right now i don’t have to say
10:30
that and shame on me if i don’t say it
10:32
shame on me if i string you along and
10:34
don’t give you that information
10:37
but if you avoid the conversation
10:40
then it’s far easier for that person to
10:42
avoid the conversation too and claim
10:44
ignorance now are there still some
10:46
people who will
10:49
lie to you when you have honest
10:51
conversations with them about what
10:52
something means of course and to some
10:54
extent there’s no accounting for people
10:56
who are great liars badly intentioned
10:59
and will tell us anything we want to
11:01
hear and even demonstrate any action we
11:04
need them to demonstrate in order to get
11:06
what they want we have to take kind of a
11:08
philosophical stance on that i believe
11:11
in a similar way like we would in a
11:13
relationship if you like someone and if
11:15
they’re showing you all the right things
11:17
and you make a conscious decision i am
11:19
going to be open to this relationship
11:21
and i’m going to give it my energy
11:24
and my generosity and i’m i’m gonna
11:27
give it my all
11:28
and that person betrays you that person
11:32
turns out to not be what they showed
11:35
they were
11:36
then
11:38
we have to make peace with it and go i’m
11:40
still proud of the way that i opened up
11:43
in that relationship i’m still proud of
11:45
what i gave in that relationship i’m
11:47
still proud of the decision that i made
11:50
to
11:51
move forward and
11:53
be vulnerable because that’s who i want
11:55
to be
11:56
and that one day is going to get me the
11:59
relationship i’ve always wanted in the
12:01
right circumstances with the right
12:03
person so i’m not ashamed of that i’m
12:05
proud of it even though it didn’t go my
12:07
way
12:08
the same has to be true of sex i am
12:10
conscious
12:12
of
12:13
the
12:15
the ways that sex affects people
12:19
when it doesn’t go their way
12:22
and when someone is disrespectful when
12:24
someone disappears after sex i’m
12:27
conscious and i want to be ultra
12:29
compassionate to people who have been in
12:30
that situation and
12:32
had their their feelings
12:34
and their emotions really played with in
12:38
a situation like that
12:40
but i can’t
12:43
i can’t not
12:46
take the opportunity to
12:49
try to instill in everybody watching
12:52
this
12:53
that
12:53
if you own your actions
12:56
really own them consciously
13:00
going into sex
13:02
and what i mean by that is you say
13:04
i like this person
13:06
i feel respected
13:08
i feel safe
13:10
and
13:11
it feels like
13:13
you know i’ve had the conversation and
13:15
it feels like this is progressing in an
13:18
interesting direction and this person
13:20
sex does mean something or it appears to
13:23
mean something to this person in the
13:25
same way it does
13:26
to me and therefore
13:29
you can say to yourself i am going into
13:31
this fully conscious owning
13:34
this action
13:36
and desiring it and feeling really good
13:38
about it
13:40
if then
13:41
it doesn’t go in the direction you might
13:43
have hoped afterwards
13:46
you still have to own that action and
13:49
feel no shame around it you stand tall
13:52
and confident
13:54
in your power
13:56
because sex cannot be your power the
13:59
moment you think that sex is your power
14:01
you already lost
14:03
because then what you’re saying is
14:05
someone owns my power if they decide
14:08
they don’t want me after that or if they
14:10
ghost me after that if they do the slow
14:12
fade after that then they take my power
14:16
with them your ultimate power is who you
14:18
are as an individual what you have to
14:22
bring to the table in your value your
14:24
character
14:26
what you represent as an energy in
14:28
somebody’s life and if someone walked
14:30
away from you they lost all of that you
14:33
didn’t lose your power through sex you
14:35
didn’t give something up this is this is
14:38
an association i want us to lose you
14:41
didn’t lose something what you lost the
14:44
only thing you lost
14:46
is a person who is not worthy of your
14:48
energy
14:50
that’s the only thing you lost you did
14:51
not lose your power
14:53
you did not give up a piece of you
14:57
you gave energy
15:00
but you didn’t lose anything
15:02
you just lost a person that you can be
15:04
glad
15:05
you lost
15:07
and i don’t say this ignorantly
15:10
i know that what i’m saying is much
15:14
harder
15:15
to do and to feel in practice
15:19
than it is in the abstract and that’s
15:21
why i say be aware be self-aware
15:24
if you need to wait
15:26
longer so that you feel really congruent
15:29
in what you’re doing wait longer
15:31
have the conversation these are all
15:34
smart ways to go into something if you
15:38
know that thing has significance for you
15:40
but also be prepared for the eventuality
15:43
always that this doesn’t go my way and
15:46
if it doesn’t go my way i haven’t lost
15:48
an ounce of my power because that wasn’t
15:52
my power in the first place my power is
15:54
so much more than that it transcends
15:58
any physical act that i could do with
16:00
anybody no one can rob me
16:03
of that
16:05
and when you know that and when you feel
16:08
that
16:09
then
16:11
you go into this situation owning it no
16:14
matter what the outcome is
16:16
so
16:17
be real on the way in be conscious
16:20
own your actions and don’t let
16:23
anyone
16:24
no matter how
16:26
flippant or disrespectful
16:29
or disingenuous they are
16:32
at the end of it
16:33
rob you of your beauty
16:35
on the way out it is your greatest asset
16:38
sex is not like i said earlier in this
16:41
video the ability to speak up
16:43
the ability to make known our intentions
16:46
our values our standards what things
16:48
mean to us in an honest way requires
16:50
deeper level confidence
16:52
it requires us to really have a sense of
16:55
our value
16:56
and
16:58
and while
16:59
confidence is
17:01
undeniably attractive
17:04
it’s also
17:06
extraordinarily important as
17:09
a
17:10
mechanism for respecting ourselves and
17:13
our future selves
17:15
confidence the confidence you have today
17:18
is a respect
17:20
towards your future self
17:22
who is going to have to deal with the
17:24
repercussions
17:25
of what you do today the decisions you
17:28
make the energy you let into your life
17:31
we have to respect our future self by
17:35
making good decisions for that person
17:37
today and so many of us
17:40
don’t do that
17:41
because
17:42
we’ve not built the self-worth the
17:45
internal value the relationship with
17:47
ourselves that forms the basis
17:49
the foundation
17:51
of
17:52
being able to have those conversations
17:54
because if we rely on people on the
17:56
outside for our validation
17:58
then we have no solid base from which to
18:02
have those conversations
18:04
but if we have a strong foundation
18:07
getting rejected or someone deciding
18:09
they don’t want us because of our
18:10
standards
18:12
it’s not the worst thing in the world
18:13
i’m still standing at the end of it
18:15
because i had a solid base to begin with
18:17
now if you want to learn this kind of
18:19
confidence with me
18:20
that’s what i built the retreat for
18:23
and we have a virtual retreat it’s the
18:25
final retreat of the entire year going
18:27
on in november of this year and i want
18:30
to invite you to come and join us
18:32
because
18:33
it’s the deepest work i do
18:35
these videos are great i love them
18:38
but they cannot be implemented
18:40
until we get right within ourselves
18:44
and get connected to our worth
18:46
for three days i do this with you on the
18:49
virtual retreat there is an early bird
18:51
special which is almost over and that is
18:54
the cheapest ticket that’s going to be
18:55
available at any point this year for the
18:58
virtual retreat and it also comes with
19:00
some great bonuses as well go to
19:03
mhvirtualretreat.com to grab your early
19:05
bird ticket and then in november you and
19:07
i will spend three days making it the
19:09
most confident you have ever been
19:12
i’ll see you next time
19:32
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

