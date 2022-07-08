Scared of Him Losing Interest After Sleeping Together? Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
in this video we’re going to talk in
very raw ways about when to have sex
with someone you’re dating
how to have the conversation about sex
before having it and i even give you an
exact script for doing that and
how to handle it if after sex someone
disappears let’s get into it the
decision for so many women about when to
have sex with a guy is a
fraught
with complexity in so many people’s
minds and potential emotional
consequences if i really like this
person when is the right time to have
sex with them how will i feel if after
sex this person goes cold if they reject
me if they ghost me and just disappear
without an explanation what is that
going to do to my self-esteem am i going
to feel shame am i going to feel used am
i going to feel like a regret that i
wish i hadn’t
done that then beyond even
knowing that you really like someone if
you have sex with them do you run the
risk of
feeling more bonded to them chemically
after that and this as a result now i am
almost certain
to feel like i’m in a more vulnerable
place after this this is a difficult
thing for a lot of people who want to
enjoy the early stages of dating want to
enjoy the romance of it the excitement
of it want to enjoy
the organic
progression of things
but
can’t help but place a lot of emphasis
and importance
and even a symbolism around the moment
of
sex and then throw into that the idea
that so many people feel like i’ve given
up power after that act and you have a
recipe for something that feels like a
minefield to so many women i
think that this can be made
simple
in the sense that
any
conversations
that are happening in your head
about
what someone’s intentions are
or
what you
feel around sex
can be and should be in an elegant way
aired out loud before
going to that place of intimacy with
someone
why
well firstly
it forces you to be conscious
about that act
instead of doing it from a place of
feeling like
you
need to or have to because they’ve been
seeing you and they want that but you’re
not necessarily ready for it but in
order to keep this person’s interest
you feel like
you have to you feel like that’s a next
necessary step
it forces you to be conscious about
owning it and saying i’m going to have
the conversation about what this means
i’m not just going to be led blindly
into this act with someone who wants to
do it right now more than i do or who
feels more comfortable
doing it right now than i do but
secondly
it acknowledges the possibility speaking
about
sex out loud before doing it with
someone acknowledges the possibility
that it means something else to somebody
else than it does
to you
for somebody else it might be
equivalent to a cup of tea whereas to
you it might feel like there is
something symbolic and important about
this i wouldn’t just do this with
anybody
or i wouldn’t do this in a situation
where i didn’t feel like it was
part of a progression in the dynamic in
the relationship
it might have a completely different
meaning to you
it might be that i know about myself
that if i have sex i’m going to get even
more connected
to you
but
assuming that’s true for the other
person is an extremely dangerous thing
to do because you might be with someone
who absolutely will not get more
connected to you
via sex
it will not bring you closer to them
it will not make them fall more for you
it will not make them feel more
connected or close to you it won’t even
create more intimacy for them
emotionally and psychologically even
though it will temporarily
physically
so
having the conversation
about
how you feel about sex
is essential before having sex if sex is
going to mean something to you
i’m not talking about a situation where
you’re just in a very casual mode and
you’re in that place of this is just a
bit of fun i don’t expect anything of
this or from this person afterwards this
is just something that i’m excited to do
and it will be
it will exist as a fun moment as an
enjoyable moment between us with
it and it doesn’t need to be hitched to
any other meaning for me or progression
then
this video isn’t really relevant you can
go and do that if you know sex is going
to mean something to you either because
it has to represent a progression all
because you know you’re going to feel
bad afterwards if someone just
disappears
then the conversation must be had
now the conversation might sound
something like
this i like you and i’m excited about
doing that with you but sex means
something to me and because we haven’t
known each other that long in the scheme
of things i’m conscious it might not be
the same for you or it might i don’t
know that yet because we haven’t spoken
about it anyway if it seems as though
i’m slowing us down it’s not because i
don’t like you it’s just because i’m not
looking for just a hookup and so i’ve
wanted to give this time for it to
develop organically rather than create
this really intense feeling that doesn’t
last
now a lot of people won’t have this
conversation with someone
and the reason that they won’t have this
conversation with someone is because
they don’t have the confidence to have
this conversation with someone
they’re afraid that well firstly they’re
afraid to speak up
about
their needs they’re afraid to speak up
vulnerably about how they feel about
something right this is a vulnerable
thing you’re talking about what sex
means to you
you’re also
to uh
to some extent tipping your hand
that you like someone it’s
a vulnerable act it’s an act that may
push someone away it may make them say
oh well i’m
not looking for that and so i’m gonna
back off and at that point by the way we
have to realize that that was a good
filtration system that that person
wasn’t supposed to get through
because they clearly did have a
different
view of what the intention was around
this or what sex means to them and they
realized that you were someone that
it was going to come with a depth that
they weren’t willing to take on
right so if they leave at that point by
the way
you want to be grateful that they’re the
kind of person that did leave and didn’t
lie to you about their intentions in
order to still
have that intimacy but it takes having a
standard in the first place
and owning that standard and that’s
something that so many people don’t do
i remember
years ago doing a campaign around safe
sex with a condom brand
and one of the most
shocking things to come out of it
and it wasn’t even shocking i suppose
but one of the saddest things to come
out of it
was
how many women
didn’t feel that they could speak up
about
demanding that a guy wear a condom
if they’re to have sex
and how many people didn’t speak up
because they felt under pressure to let
a guy have sex with them without a
condom and something as
as
fundamental
as safe sex
when out of the window
because of the unwillingness
to have a conversation and enforce a
standard
and this is pervasive
this is something that
uh we see at all stages of
a relationship whether it’s
after a date
or well into a relationship is the
unwillingness to speak up
the unwillingness to say
what you need what standard you have the
conditions on which you will proceed or
not proceed this is where the work on
people’s confidence has to be done
because building our confidence
about asking for what we want
about speaking up
in terms of what the path has to be for
you to continue down it
that’s at the heart of
what is going to lead us to what we want
what is going to lead us away from bad
decisions
and the consequences of those decisions
what is going to lead us towards the
right people and away from the wrong
people and ultimately what is going to
get us what we
deserve the truth is about people
not a lot of people are great liars
they’re certainly out there but most
people are great avoiders not great
liars and avoiders all they need is for
you to not have the conversation so that
they don’t have to tell you the truth
about how they feel about that
i that i’m not looking for anything
serious right now i don’t have to say
that and shame on me if i don’t say it
shame on me if i string you along and
don’t give you that information
but if you avoid the conversation
then it’s far easier for that person to
avoid the conversation too and claim
ignorance now are there still some
people who will
lie to you when you have honest
conversations with them about what
something means of course and to some
extent there’s no accounting for people
who are great liars badly intentioned
and will tell us anything we want to
hear and even demonstrate any action we
need them to demonstrate in order to get
what they want we have to take kind of a
philosophical stance on that i believe
in a similar way like we would in a
relationship if you like someone and if
they’re showing you all the right things
and you make a conscious decision i am
going to be open to this relationship
and i’m going to give it my energy
and my generosity and i’m i’m gonna
give it my all
and that person betrays you that person
turns out to not be what they showed
they were
then
we have to make peace with it and go i’m
still proud of the way that i opened up
in that relationship i’m still proud of
what i gave in that relationship i’m
still proud of the decision that i made
to
move forward and
be vulnerable because that’s who i want
to be
and that one day is going to get me the
relationship i’ve always wanted in the
right circumstances with the right
person so i’m not ashamed of that i’m
proud of it even though it didn’t go my
way
the same has to be true of sex i am
conscious
of
the
the ways that sex affects people
when it doesn’t go their way
and when someone is disrespectful when
someone disappears after sex i’m
conscious and i want to be ultra
compassionate to people who have been in
that situation and
had their their feelings
and their emotions really played with in
a situation like that
but i can’t
i can’t not
take the opportunity to
try to instill in everybody watching
this
that
if you own your actions
really own them consciously
going into sex
and what i mean by that is you say
i like this person
i feel respected
i feel safe
and
it feels like
you know i’ve had the conversation and
it feels like this is progressing in an
interesting direction and this person
sex does mean something or it appears to
mean something to this person in the
same way it does
to me and therefore
you can say to yourself i am going into
this fully conscious owning
this action
and desiring it and feeling really good
about it
if then
it doesn’t go in the direction you might
have hoped afterwards
you still have to own that action and
feel no shame around it you stand tall
and confident
in your power
because sex cannot be your power the
moment you think that sex is your power
you already lost
because then what you’re saying is
someone owns my power if they decide
they don’t want me after that or if they
ghost me after that if they do the slow
fade after that then they take my power
with them your ultimate power is who you
are as an individual what you have to
bring to the table in your value your
character
what you represent as an energy in
somebody’s life and if someone walked
away from you they lost all of that you
didn’t lose your power through sex you
didn’t give something up this is this is
an association i want us to lose you
didn’t lose something what you lost the
only thing you lost
is a person who is not worthy of your
energy
that’s the only thing you lost you did
not lose your power
you did not give up a piece of you
you gave energy
but you didn’t lose anything
you just lost a person that you can be
glad
you lost
and i don’t say this ignorantly
i know that what i’m saying is much
harder
to do and to feel in practice
than it is in the abstract and that’s
why i say be aware be self-aware
if you need to wait
longer so that you feel really congruent
in what you’re doing wait longer
have the conversation these are all
smart ways to go into something if you
know that thing has significance for you
but also be prepared for the eventuality
always that this doesn’t go my way and
if it doesn’t go my way i haven’t lost
an ounce of my power because that wasn’t
my power in the first place my power is
so much more than that it transcends
any physical act that i could do with
anybody no one can rob me
of that
and when you know that and when you feel
that
then
you go into this situation owning it no
matter what the outcome is
so
be real on the way in be conscious
own your actions and don’t let
anyone
no matter how
flippant or disrespectful
or disingenuous they are
at the end of it
rob you of your beauty
on the way out it is your greatest asset
sex is not like i said earlier in this
video the ability to speak up
the ability to make known our intentions
our values our standards what things
mean to us in an honest way requires
deeper level confidence
it requires us to really have a sense of
our value
and
and while
confidence is
undeniably attractive
it’s also
extraordinarily important as
a
mechanism for respecting ourselves and
our future selves
confidence the confidence you have today
is a respect
towards your future self
who is going to have to deal with the
repercussions
of what you do today the decisions you
make the energy you let into your life
we have to respect our future self by
making good decisions for that person
today and so many of us
don’t do that
because
we’ve not built the self-worth the
internal value the relationship with
ourselves that forms the basis
the foundation
of
being able to have those conversations
because if we rely on people on the
outside for our validation
then we have no solid base from which to
have those conversations
but if we have a strong foundation
getting rejected or someone deciding
they don’t want us because of our
standards
it’s not the worst thing in the world
i’m still standing at the end of it
because i had a solid base to begin with
you
