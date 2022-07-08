Scared of Him Losing Interest After Sleeping Together? Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

in this video we’re going to talk in

0:01

very raw ways about when to have sex

0:04

with someone you’re dating

0:06

how to have the conversation about sex

0:09

before having it and i even give you an

0:10

exact script for doing that and

0:14

how to handle it if after sex someone

0:17

disappears let’s get into it the

0:18

decision for so many women about when to

0:22

have sex with a guy is a

0:25

fraught

0:26

with complexity in so many people’s

0:28

minds and potential emotional

0:32

consequences if i really like this

0:34

person when is the right time to have

0:37

sex with them how will i feel if after

0:40

sex this person goes cold if they reject

0:42

me if they ghost me and just disappear

0:45

without an explanation what is that

0:47

going to do to my self-esteem am i going

0:50

to feel shame am i going to feel used am

0:53

i going to feel like a regret that i

0:54

wish i hadn’t

0:56

done that then beyond even

0:58

knowing that you really like someone if

1:01

you have sex with them do you run the

1:03

risk of

1:04

feeling more bonded to them chemically

1:06

after that and this as a result now i am

1:11

almost certain

1:12

to feel like i’m in a more vulnerable

1:14

place after this this is a difficult

1:17

thing for a lot of people who want to

1:20

enjoy the early stages of dating want to

1:24

enjoy the romance of it the excitement

1:26

of it want to enjoy

1:28

the organic

1:30

progression of things

1:32

but

1:33

can’t help but place a lot of emphasis

1:36

and importance

1:38

and even a symbolism around the moment

1:42

of

1:43

sex and then throw into that the idea

1:46

that so many people feel like i’ve given

1:50

up power after that act and you have a

1:52

recipe for something that feels like a

1:54

minefield to so many women i

1:59

think that this can be made

2:02

simple

2:03

in the sense that

2:06

any

2:07

conversations

2:09

that are happening in your head

2:12

about

2:13

what someone’s intentions are

2:16

or

2:17

what you

2:18

feel around sex

2:21

can be and should be in an elegant way

2:24

aired out loud before

2:27

going to that place of intimacy with

2:29

someone

2:31

why

2:32

well firstly

2:34

it forces you to be conscious

2:37

about that act

2:39

instead of doing it from a place of

2:41

feeling like

2:43

you

2:43

need to or have to because they’ve been

2:46

seeing you and they want that but you’re

2:49

not necessarily ready for it but in

2:50

order to keep this person’s interest

2:53

you feel like

2:54

you have to you feel like that’s a next

2:57

necessary step

3:00

it forces you to be conscious about

3:03

owning it and saying i’m going to have

3:05

the conversation about what this means

3:07

i’m not just going to be led blindly

3:09

into this act with someone who wants to

3:13

do it right now more than i do or who

3:15

feels more comfortable

3:17

doing it right now than i do but

3:19

secondly

3:21

it acknowledges the possibility speaking

3:23

about

3:25

sex out loud before doing it with

3:27

someone acknowledges the possibility

3:29

that it means something else to somebody

3:31

else than it does

3:33

to you

3:34

for somebody else it might be

3:36

equivalent to a cup of tea whereas to

3:39

you it might feel like there is

3:41

something symbolic and important about

3:44

this i wouldn’t just do this with

3:47

anybody

3:48

or i wouldn’t do this in a situation

3:50

where i didn’t feel like it was

3:53

part of a progression in the dynamic in

3:56

the relationship

3:58

it might have a completely different

4:01

meaning to you

4:02

it might be that i know about myself

4:04

that if i have sex i’m going to get even

4:07

more connected

4:08

to you

4:10

but

4:10

assuming that’s true for the other

4:12

person is an extremely dangerous thing

4:15

to do because you might be with someone

4:17

who absolutely will not get more

4:20

connected to you

4:21

via sex

4:23

it will not bring you closer to them

4:26

it will not make them fall more for you

4:28

it will not make them feel more

4:31

connected or close to you it won’t even

4:34

create more intimacy for them

4:37

emotionally and psychologically even

4:38

though it will temporarily

4:40

physically

4:42

so

4:43

having the conversation

4:47

about

4:48

how you feel about sex

4:51

is essential before having sex if sex is

4:57

going to mean something to you

4:59

i’m not talking about a situation where

5:02

you’re just in a very casual mode and

5:05

you’re in that place of this is just a

5:07

bit of fun i don’t expect anything of

5:09

this or from this person afterwards this

5:12

is just something that i’m excited to do

5:14

and it will be

5:16

it will exist as a fun moment as an

5:20

enjoyable moment between us with

5:23

it and it doesn’t need to be hitched to

5:25

any other meaning for me or progression

5:28

then

5:29

this video isn’t really relevant you can

5:31

go and do that if you know sex is going

5:33

to mean something to you either because

5:35

it has to represent a progression all

5:37

because you know you’re going to feel

5:38

bad afterwards if someone just

5:42

disappears

5:43

then the conversation must be had

5:47

now the conversation might sound

5:49

something like

5:50

this i like you and i’m excited about

5:53

doing that with you but sex means

5:55

something to me and because we haven’t

5:57

known each other that long in the scheme

5:59

of things i’m conscious it might not be

6:01

the same for you or it might i don’t

6:03

know that yet because we haven’t spoken

6:04

about it anyway if it seems as though

6:06

i’m slowing us down it’s not because i

6:08

don’t like you it’s just because i’m not

6:10

looking for just a hookup and so i’ve

6:12

wanted to give this time for it to

6:14

develop organically rather than create

6:16

this really intense feeling that doesn’t

6:18

last

6:20

now a lot of people won’t have this

6:23

conversation with someone

6:25

and the reason that they won’t have this

6:27

conversation with someone is because

6:28

they don’t have the confidence to have

6:30

this conversation with someone

6:33

they’re afraid that well firstly they’re

6:35

afraid to speak up

6:37

about

6:38

their needs they’re afraid to speak up

6:41

vulnerably about how they feel about

6:44

something right this is a vulnerable

6:45

thing you’re talking about what sex

6:48

means to you

6:49

you’re also

6:51

to uh

6:52

to some extent tipping your hand

6:55

that you like someone it’s

6:59

a vulnerable act it’s an act that may

7:03

push someone away it may make them say

7:06

oh well i’m

7:07

not looking for that and so i’m gonna

7:10

back off and at that point by the way we

7:12

have to realize that that was a good

7:14

filtration system that that person

7:16

wasn’t supposed to get through

7:19

because they clearly did have a

7:21

different

7:22

view of what the intention was around

7:24

this or what sex means to them and they

7:26

realized that you were someone that

7:29

it was going to come with a depth that

7:31

they weren’t willing to take on

7:34

right so if they leave at that point by

7:36

the way

7:37

you want to be grateful that they’re the

7:38

kind of person that did leave and didn’t

7:41

lie to you about their intentions in

7:43

order to still

7:44

have that intimacy but it takes having a

7:47

standard in the first place

7:50

and owning that standard and that’s

7:52

something that so many people don’t do

7:56

i remember

7:57

years ago doing a campaign around safe

8:00

sex with a condom brand

8:04

and one of the most

8:08

shocking things to come out of it

8:10

and it wasn’t even shocking i suppose

8:12

but one of the saddest things to come

8:14

out of it

8:15

was

8:16

how many women

8:20

didn’t feel that they could speak up

8:24

about

8:24

demanding that a guy wear a condom

8:29

if they’re to have sex

8:32

and how many people didn’t speak up

8:34

because they felt under pressure to let

8:37

a guy have sex with them without a

8:39

condom and something as

8:42

as

8:43

fundamental

8:45

as safe sex

8:47

when out of the window

8:49

because of the unwillingness

8:52

to have a conversation and enforce a

8:56

standard

8:58

and this is pervasive

9:00

this is something that

9:02

uh we see at all stages of

9:06

a relationship whether it’s

9:08

after a date

9:09

or well into a relationship is the

9:12

unwillingness to speak up

9:14

the unwillingness to say

9:17

what you need what standard you have the

9:20

conditions on which you will proceed or

9:24

not proceed this is where the work on

9:27

people’s confidence has to be done

9:30

because building our confidence

9:34

about asking for what we want

9:37

about speaking up

9:40

in terms of what the path has to be for

9:42

you to continue down it

9:44

that’s at the heart of

9:47

what is going to lead us to what we want

9:50

what is going to lead us away from bad

9:52

decisions

9:54

and the consequences of those decisions

9:57

what is going to lead us towards the

9:59

right people and away from the wrong

10:01

people and ultimately what is going to

10:02

get us what we

10:04

deserve the truth is about people

10:07

not a lot of people are great liars

10:09

they’re certainly out there but most

10:12

people are great avoiders not great

10:15

liars and avoiders all they need is for

10:19

you to not have the conversation so that

10:21

they don’t have to tell you the truth

10:23

about how they feel about that

10:26

i that i’m not looking for anything

10:28

serious right now i don’t have to say

10:30

that and shame on me if i don’t say it

10:32

shame on me if i string you along and

10:34

don’t give you that information

10:37

but if you avoid the conversation

10:40

then it’s far easier for that person to

10:42

avoid the conversation too and claim

10:44

ignorance now are there still some

10:46

people who will

10:49

lie to you when you have honest

10:51

conversations with them about what

10:52

something means of course and to some

10:54

extent there’s no accounting for people

10:56

who are great liars badly intentioned

10:59

and will tell us anything we want to

11:01

hear and even demonstrate any action we

11:04

need them to demonstrate in order to get

11:06

what they want we have to take kind of a

11:08

philosophical stance on that i believe

11:11

in a similar way like we would in a

11:13

relationship if you like someone and if

11:15

they’re showing you all the right things

11:17

and you make a conscious decision i am

11:19

going to be open to this relationship

11:21

and i’m going to give it my energy

11:24

and my generosity and i’m i’m gonna

11:27

give it my all

11:28

and that person betrays you that person

11:32

turns out to not be what they showed

11:35

they were

11:36

then

11:38

we have to make peace with it and go i’m

11:40

still proud of the way that i opened up

11:43

in that relationship i’m still proud of

11:45

what i gave in that relationship i’m

11:47

still proud of the decision that i made

11:50

to

11:51

move forward and

11:53

be vulnerable because that’s who i want

11:55

to be

11:56

and that one day is going to get me the

11:59

relationship i’ve always wanted in the

12:01

right circumstances with the right

12:03

person so i’m not ashamed of that i’m

12:05

proud of it even though it didn’t go my

12:07

way

12:08

the same has to be true of sex i am

12:10

conscious

12:12

of

12:13

the

12:15

the ways that sex affects people

12:19

when it doesn’t go their way

12:22

and when someone is disrespectful when

12:24

someone disappears after sex i’m

12:27

conscious and i want to be ultra

12:29

compassionate to people who have been in

12:30

that situation and

12:32

had their their feelings

12:34

and their emotions really played with in

12:38

a situation like that

12:40

but i can’t

12:43

i can’t not

12:46

take the opportunity to

12:49

try to instill in everybody watching

12:52

this

12:53

that

12:53

if you own your actions

12:56

really own them consciously

13:00

going into sex

13:02

and what i mean by that is you say

13:04

i like this person

13:06

i feel respected

13:08

i feel safe

13:10

and

13:11

it feels like

13:13

you know i’ve had the conversation and

13:15

it feels like this is progressing in an

13:18

interesting direction and this person

13:20

sex does mean something or it appears to

13:23

mean something to this person in the

13:25

same way it does

13:26

to me and therefore

13:29

you can say to yourself i am going into

13:31

this fully conscious owning

13:34

this action

13:36

and desiring it and feeling really good

13:38

about it

13:40

if then

13:41

it doesn’t go in the direction you might

13:43

have hoped afterwards

13:46

you still have to own that action and

13:49

feel no shame around it you stand tall

13:52

and confident

13:54

in your power

13:56

because sex cannot be your power the

13:59

moment you think that sex is your power

14:01

you already lost

14:03

because then what you’re saying is

14:05

someone owns my power if they decide

14:08

they don’t want me after that or if they

14:10

ghost me after that if they do the slow

14:12

fade after that then they take my power

14:16

with them your ultimate power is who you

14:18

are as an individual what you have to

14:22

bring to the table in your value your

14:24

character

14:26

what you represent as an energy in

14:28

somebody’s life and if someone walked

14:30

away from you they lost all of that you

14:33

didn’t lose your power through sex you

14:35

didn’t give something up this is this is

14:38

an association i want us to lose you

14:41

didn’t lose something what you lost the

14:44

only thing you lost

14:46

is a person who is not worthy of your

14:48

energy

14:50

that’s the only thing you lost you did

14:51

not lose your power

14:53

you did not give up a piece of you

14:57

you gave energy

15:00

but you didn’t lose anything

15:02

you just lost a person that you can be

15:04

glad

15:05

you lost

15:07

and i don’t say this ignorantly

15:10

i know that what i’m saying is much

15:14

harder

15:15

to do and to feel in practice

15:19

than it is in the abstract and that’s

15:21

why i say be aware be self-aware

15:24

if you need to wait

15:26

longer so that you feel really congruent

15:29

in what you’re doing wait longer

15:31

have the conversation these are all

15:34

smart ways to go into something if you

15:38

know that thing has significance for you

15:40

but also be prepared for the eventuality

15:43

always that this doesn’t go my way and

15:46

if it doesn’t go my way i haven’t lost

15:48

an ounce of my power because that wasn’t

15:52

my power in the first place my power is

15:54

so much more than that it transcends

15:58

any physical act that i could do with

16:00

anybody no one can rob me

16:03

of that

16:05

and when you know that and when you feel

16:08

that

16:09

then

16:11

you go into this situation owning it no

16:14

matter what the outcome is

16:16

so

16:17

be real on the way in be conscious

16:20

own your actions and don’t let

16:23

anyone

16:24

no matter how

16:26

flippant or disrespectful

16:29

or disingenuous they are

16:32

at the end of it

16:33

rob you of your beauty

16:35

on the way out it is your greatest asset

16:38

sex is not like i said earlier in this

16:41

video the ability to speak up

16:43

the ability to make known our intentions

16:46

our values our standards what things

16:48

mean to us in an honest way requires

16:50

deeper level confidence

16:52

it requires us to really have a sense of

16:55

our value

16:56

and

16:58

and while

16:59

confidence is

17:01

undeniably attractive

17:04

it’s also

17:06

extraordinarily important as

17:09

a

17:10

mechanism for respecting ourselves and

17:13

our future selves

17:15

confidence the confidence you have today

17:18

is a respect

17:20

towards your future self

17:22

who is going to have to deal with the

17:24

repercussions

17:25

of what you do today the decisions you

17:28

make the energy you let into your life

17:31

we have to respect our future self by

17:35

making good decisions for that person

17:37

today and so many of us

17:40

don’t do that

17:41

because

17:42

we’ve not built the self-worth the

17:45

internal value the relationship with

17:47

ourselves that forms the basis

17:49

the foundation

17:51

of

17:52

being able to have those conversations

17:54

because if we rely on people on the

17:56

outside for our validation

17:58

then we have no solid base from which to

18:02

have those conversations

18:04

but if we have a strong foundation

18:07

getting rejected or someone deciding

18:09

they don’t want us because of our

18:10

standards

18:12

it’s not the worst thing in the world

18:13

i’m still standing at the end of it

18:15

because i had a solid base to begin with

18:17

now if you want to learn this kind of

18:19

confidence with me

18:20

that’s what i built the retreat for

18:23

and we have a virtual retreat it’s the

18:25

final retreat of the entire year going

18:27

on in november of this year and i want

18:30

to invite you to come and join us

18:32

because

18:33

it’s the deepest work i do

18:35

these videos are great i love them

18:38

but they cannot be implemented

18:40

until we get right within ourselves

18:44

and get connected to our worth

18:46

for three days i do this with you on the

18:49

virtual retreat there is an early bird

18:51

special which is almost over and that is

18:54

the cheapest ticket that’s going to be

18:55

available at any point this year for the

18:58

virtual retreat and it also comes with

19:00

some great bonuses as well go to

19:03

mhvirtualretreat.com to grab your early

19:05

bird ticket and then in november you and

19:07

i will spend three days making it the

19:09

most confident you have ever been

19:12

i’ll see you next time

19:32

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock