Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People in the UK To Be Launched by Former Child Refugee

November 5th, 2021: LONDON, UK: Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People initiative in the UK designed to help underprivileged refugees and homeless people who are getting back on their feet and moving into permanent accommodation access funds for education, will be launched in November 2021 by SocialBox.Biz and the founder Peter Paduh, a former child refugee. The program will put batches of £5,000 towards tuition fees and expenses for homeless people and people from refugee background with grants towards training and courses in partnership with a Homeless Charity who are going to pay for the identified clients’ education.

Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People gathers old no longer needed but still usable laptops and other tech upgrading it so some of the suitable items can be used by those in need. Other usable technology is used for fundraising making the whole initiative sustainable. Building up the volumes of items collected and ongoing participation from organisations contributing items is important.

The University of Surrey has already contributed hundreds of usable items including laptops and routers. Once a total of 5,000 approved items has been reached, funds will be paid to the participating partner charity. In addition to the University of Surrey, Greater London Authority has also agreed to team with us and will be donating laptops and equipment that were previously no longer needed but still usable.

“With Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People, we want to maximize social impact by re-using instead of recycling old, no longer needed technology that is still usable,” stated Peter Paduh, a former child refugee and founder of the program. “By teaming up with local communities and schools, we can help make education accessible for underprivileged refugees. As a former child refugee myself, this is a cause I am extremely passionate about, and I am eager to be able to give back to the community and help refugees like myself.”

This is an excellent opportunity for participating schools, colleges, universities, local councils and other large organizations to help those who have nothing are not able to afford any further education. Participants will learn valuable lessons about collaboration and helping others. Schools that collect the largest quantity of items will win an additional press release and a photo with the SocialBox.Biz team, charity partner team, and beneficiaries from the scholarship.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this support from the University of Surrey and the Mayor of London in our mission to provide access to working computers and the internet that is increasingly essential for job hunting, support, and other services we all now take for granted. Without computers, people already in need can be locked out of modern society. We’re now looking for more local partners to help us upgrade and reuse old kit and direct it to the people who need it,” said Peter Paduh, Chairman of SocialBox.Biz

The funds provided through Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People will widen the opportunities to get back on their feet and integrate into British society.

