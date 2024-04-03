Science-Backed Habits of People Who Are Remarkably Productive

What my writer-ex taught me about downtime

When I was living in Hollywood, hustling as an independent producer, I dated a TV writer. When I came home from work in the afternoons, I often found him laying on the couch, his eyes staring off into space.

I would push aside his legs to make room for myself next to him. When I asked him how his writing was going, he’d answer that I’d come home during the most important part of his writing — the incubation time.

He ignored my side-eye, explaining that he was on the clock and although it looked like nothing, his unconscious was very busy coming up with plot points and dialogue that would emerge later or possibly the next day.

Because he was a writer, he could always make things sound good but now, years later when I’ve given up my workaholic ways, I understand how right he was.

Staring out the window is the key to problem solving

No matter what type of job or life you have, creativity is always needed. Although your creativity might not be as literal as it is for a writer, you probably need to solve problems on a regular basis.

Oftentimes, we don’t have answers to our problems right away. If our problems were so quick to be solved, they probably would have been fixed already. So complex issues need incubation time.

There are many stories about people having “aha moments” in the shower or while on a walk, typically when they are not thinking about the problem they need to solve.

Imagine there is a laboratory in the deepest folds of your brain and there, unbeknownst to you, is an intelligence that can run free and be heard when your conscious mind is not analyzing and talking incessently.

So when your boss is looking for you and you’re laying down staring out the window, you can confidently say you are doing some serious problem solving.

Alpha brainwaves trump beta brainwaves when it comes to finding creative solutions

On a brainwave level, alpha waves are slower and reflect a calmer and more relaxed state of mind. Beta waves on the other hand reflect faster more intense thinking.

Your brain generates alpha waves when you are resting, meditating, or doing yoga for example. Your brain generates beta waves when you have been staring at a computer screen for hours and are highly — some might say obsessively — focused on small bits of data and details.

Similar to the “aha moment” happening in the shower, typically epiphanies happen when your brain is in a state of alpha, when not only your body but literally your brainwaves are more relaxed and can go with the flow. This openness is what allows you to make unexpected connections and innovative solutions.

This is why that yoga class is so good for your productivity especially when it feels like you don’t have the time. Gandhi said that when he was too busy to meditate for an hour, he would meditate for two hours.

Any boss who feels like you’re wasting time going for a walk during your lunchbreak or leaving at a reasonable hour to make that yin yoga class after work clearly does not understand how the brain or creativity works.

Spend quality time with yourself

Just like relationships need lots of leisurely quality time to build connection and deepen bonds, you need this as well to build connection with yourself.

It doesn’t happen when you’re busy going a hundred miles an hour or on a Saturday when you’re running errands all day.

You need to slow down to know how YOU feel, what you want, and why you do what you do.

Ultimately, improving productivity is not about being a productive employee. It’s about being a productive human being.

The more you rest, take downtime and have space to hear the voices shouting at you from that lab in the middle of your brain, the better decisions you’ll make to create a life that you love.

In Conclusion

So remember, to create a life worth living, there are two steps. The first is to carve out time to stare into space. Then, you need to take the insights you receive from that voice inside to get up off that couch and take your world by storm.

For many of us, we’re good at the doing. The doing though isn’t as effective without first slowing down, taking time for yourself, and doing nothing.

After all, you need to hear that voice inside you and the only way to do that is to stop talking and get quiet so go lay on the couch for a little bit and listen to what that voice has to tell you.

Time off is not time wasted.

—

Photo credit: Rasyid Tsq on Unsplash