Screw Chemistry, Give Me a Date that Doesn’t Suck!

You might be the problem.

Sorry.

I’ve said this in a few articles, and this isn’t so you beat yourself up or feel bad about your current situation. But self-reflection and self-awareness will be one of your most powerful tools when it comes to dating, and anyone who feels like they don’t have some things to work on is unknowingly battling themselves. Those self-proclaimed dating experts that are kissing your arse are only making it significantly worse.

It’s like being lost in a corn maze, but instead of asking for directions, the “dating experts” are just complimenting your sense of direction as you wander aimlessly. Meanwhile, the person who stops and takes the time to reflect and assess their situation will eventually find their way out and onto a better path.

But keep reading. I promise there will be a few solutions in this piece, as per usual.

I know a lot of friends, family, and colleagues will kiss your ass and gas you up. But they’ll never tell you the truth cause they want to be “nice.” I believe sometimes you need to take that other route to get to that special someone that will add to your happiness; sometimes, that other route is looking inward. Seeing outside of yourself for the beauty life could be.

I once had a client who went on his first date, and he came back to me on our second session and told me how it went.

Him: That was one of the most amazing dates I’ve ever been on. She’s passionate. She has a lovely smile. We got along so well. We connected; we had chemistry with so many common interests!

Me: Brilliant! I’m so happy for you, man.

Him: I ain’t gonna see her again, though.

Me: “What!? , Why!?”

Him: Her nose, man; I felt like she could sniff for the whole of LA.

This client ruined his chances with this fantastic lady because of the issue he had with her nose.

HER NOSE!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Bruv!?

That connection is hard to find; he learned the hard way after rejecting her.

This issue is not exclusive to one of my clients. People are rejecting great potential matches for the most minor reasons. We are so focused on our myopic fantasy of the perfect super duper match and the ideal road to get there that we forget common sense reality; we forget what’s really important in a relationship. We focus on silly little vanity “traits” instead of traits that actually perpetuate a tremendous and ever-lasting relationship.

“We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.” — Anais Nin

I want to debunk the most popular deal-breakers that I’ve had to challenge my clients with constantly because a lot of them, in the long run, don’t add too much to a relationship.

1. Height

That’s right, ladies, I’m talking to you. Someone five inches or a whole foot taller than you bares no direct correlation with how he will treat you. The man’s height is not the predictor of a long-lasting happy relationship. Don’t take my word for it, the same way a woman’s weight bares no difference on her suitability. There are studies to back this up!

There was research done that reported shorter men marry later in life, but they are 32% less likely to divorce and, more averagely, are more successful.

Short kings for the win!

So what am I trying to say? Don’t put inches into your perfect match. If you’re going to put inches toward your perfect match, it shouldn’t be by their height, if you know what I mean 😉

I’ve heard the same argument over and over again about why some women like tall guys:

They like to feel small next to their man

They like to feel feminine

Safe

Protected

Secure

Some women believe height translates to strength, but this is not always true. Sometimes when I box in the ring, a short dude will give me just as many problems as a tall bloke. Most men can make you feel all those things, even if he isn’t tall. But you wouldn’t know cause some of you don’t give them a chance!

Stop eliminating a lot of great people that can make you happy. The excuse of, “well, I like to wear heels.”

Is that going to be a priority in your 50s? If you pick up the kids from school, are you gonna care about heels? When one of your family members is in the hospital, will you care about your partner’s height? No, you’d care more about how supportive they are.

That’s like throwing away a delicious pizza just because it has a few toppings you don’t like. Ultimately, the whole package matters — the crust, the cheese, the sauce, and the toppings working together.

God, I love PIZZA!

2. Race

There have been many talks recently about dating outside of your race. Which I almost hate saying because the color of your skin and differences are primarily a social construct that people foolishly build upon.

I encourage people to date and be open to all races. Having a preference is perfectly normal and fine, but you should never close the door of possibility for people with a different skin tone.

Race is a man-made concept because it is a social and cultural construct rather than a biological one. The idea of race is based on physical characteristics such as skin color, hair texture, and facial features, but these characteristics do not determine a person’s race.

Instead, race is a man-made label that is assigned to people based on societal norms and beliefs, and it is used to categorize and differentiate groups of people.

They literally made it up to split us apart by our differences. Kinda fucked up tbh.

But human beings. Deep down, we’re all fundamentally good people, so despite the concept of race being created, more and more people are choosing to date outside their race. In fact, according to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center, nearly 17% of all marriages in the United States are interracial. This means that the US population of 331 million has 56 million people in interracial marriages.

Suck it, racists!

The idea of dating someone from a different race kind of scares the shit out of some people. Even by today’s “progessive” standards, most people are only open to one specific race.

Unconscious bias even exists in dating; generalizing races or cultures doesn’t help either. Someone might have dated a few Indian women and then deduced they’re all the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That level of thinking is bonkers! Extremely hurtful and doesn’t help anything or anyone.

One should never be defined by their race; it’s how you were born, not how you have become to be who you are today.

As a black bloke, I’m not the same as every other black bloke in America. It’s insulting when stereotypes are applied in dating. There was an analysis done on racial bias and selection. And they show that most singles favor white men and Asian females.

That’s a whole different story. Instead, I wanted to share the exciting reporting of the difference between racial bias, attitude, and behavior.

They have shown a decrease in racial bias over time; behavior showed an increase and more intense racial bias. Implicit biases are a thing too. Whether you believe it or not, we’re all a bit racist. This affects your dating more than you know.

What people are saying is not what they’re doing. They can say they’re open to all races, but they’re actually not. This is why I sometimes pay no attention to any performative racial topical discussions because growing up as a black guy, you know how people feel by how they treat you.

Recognize if you’re rejecting someone based on something they can’t control. A strong relationship should be built on the proper foundation of compatibility and attraction.

I challenge you to think and discuss your racial preferences in a match. And if it’s because of culture, traditions, family, your upbringing, or who you are as a person, I understand entirely if you don’t want to change that preference and you’re sticking to your guns, you deserve that choice, and I want you to be happy. But always leave that door of opportunity open.

3, Appearance

Attraction and appearance. They kind of tie two and two together. It all has to be there.

But it doesn’t happen instantly; compatibility cannot always be assessed on one first date; there are so many different levels, you have to be aware of them.

It’s the humor or confidence. It’s how they treat you, their ambition, and their intelligence. Of course, you must be attracted to them physically first but start assessing character traits as soon as possible so you’re not blinded by those lovely good looks.

Men, I’m specifically talking to you. I get it you want to have the best-looking girl in the world. But there are women who are perfectly stunning who are not models and have a natural beauty to them.

Often when some men are presented with a very gorgeous woman, they have rose-tinted glasses on and start pissing all their values and boundaries away so that they can get the girl.

Don’t do this. Looks are not everything.

Be very cautious in quick judgments and quick rejections based on appearance. Don’t put so much emphasis on photos or first glances. Don’t be so quick to swipe left. But take a good sincere look at the photo and consider if that person literally had every single quality you could ever want somebody to have and they could make you happy. can you really not stand that face?

4. What’s your type?

Everyone has a type they’re attracted to, and that’s fine. But get to the root of this “type” how did you draw this conclusion about that being your type? How do you know it’s your actual type? Is it tied to looks and status, or is there perhaps a deeper layer that can be added? What does that type do for you?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You have to determine when the chips are down. What’s the most important facet of “type” to you? What’s going to make you truly happy?

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, make a list! Perhaps a list of the top 20 qualities. Things such as

Demographics

Personality traits

lifestyle

Religion

Politics

Financials

The list needs to be as practical as possible cause all the sexy attraction-based stuff is easy. But relationship practicality takes great thought!

5. Chemistry is kinda bullshit…

I always cringe when someone talks about chemistry cause it’s not really anything that’s measurable, and no one really can pin down what it is as it’s different for everyone.

I think a better and less sexy thing to focus on is core beliefs and values, consistency, communication skills, and if they’re genuinely a good person. These are first-date cornerstones you need to have your eye on at all times.

To take it up a notch, focus on similar goals, lifestyles, and what’s good for both of you!

What’s “good on paper” or someone checking off all the “vanity likes” isn’t always a clear signifier of a good partner. Things shouldn’t have to be perfect or overly dramatically passionate. But they just have to be practical, and that scares the shit out of a lot of people.

Good.

The most successful marriages and long-term partnerships are practical and, to be honest, kinda boring. They don’t have to be filled with magical wanderlust adventures every five minutes.

Conclusion

So let’s circle back. The reason you’re single and have shitty first dates might be because of you.

I’ll repeat, I don’t know you. But I love you and want you to find someone so badly. The brilliant news is you can change some bad habits you’ve picked up right NOW!

Take a microscopic look and outline what unrealistic and non-practical expectations might be holding you back and make a concentrated effort to change them.

Today.

If you can’t make those kinds of compromises with yourself, you’re in for a bumpy ride. The most powerful and successful relationships have all gotten to where they are with the highest degree of compromise.

Do something different to get something different.

Don’t be fooled by the illusion of online dating that the perfect person is out there. Cause they’re not. They don’t exist. Don’t be led astray by “dating experts” telling you you can have it both ways. Cause you can’t.

Instead, make a list of grounded, realistic, lifelong expectations and things you know help you to be happy and go from there.

You’ll look at first dates a lot differently.

I would wish you luck, but I know you don’t need it.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: marqquin on Unsplash