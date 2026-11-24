Losing a pet brings worry and anxiety, and it can also turn an owner into a scammer’s target. Using AI tools, criminals generate realistic photos of a missing pet and attempt to extort money from the owner, claiming it’s needed for the animal’s medical care.

In the United States, a growing number of cases involve criminals targeting pet owners who have posted publicly about a missing animal. Photos of the lost pet shared on social media, along with the owner’s contact information, give scammers everything they need to launch an attack.

“Not long ago, missing dog and cat posters went up on community bulletin boards. These days, high-quality pet photos are posted in neighborhood, city, and local community groups on social media. It’s an effective way to search for a lost pet, but it also hands criminals information they can use to extort money,” says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at Coveron, an identity theft and scam protection service.

Using a publicly available AI app, we created a fake image from a real pet photo to demonstrate how such an attack could unfold.

First, the pet owner posts a genuine photo of their missing pet on social media.

With a post like this, the dog’s owner provides not only photos that criminals can use to generate convincing fake images, but also other key details: their name, and how to reach them.

The scammers then create a realistic photo of the pet, supposedly proving it’s at a veterinary clinic receiving care. They demand reimbursement for emergency veterinary services and promise to reveal the address of the clinic where the pet is being held.

Once they receive the money, the scammers disappear, leaving the owner without their cash and without any real information about their missing pet.

Deepfakes are increasingly used in social engineering attacks. AI is doing for cybercrime what the assembly line did for manufacturing: enabling criminals to carry out convincing, personalized attacks quickly and at scale.

“Unfortunately, becoming a successful scammer is very easy these days. More tech-savvy internet users can tell AI-generated images from real photos, but digital literacy varies widely, especially in emotional, stressful situations. Criminals take advantage of that,” says Sinicki.

How to protect yourself from these scams

If you haven’t received a call from a veterinary clinic, there’s a strong chance you’re dealing with a scam. If your pet is microchipped, a vet clinic or animal shelter can scan the chip and contact you directly using the registered phone number. If an injured pet is brought in, the clinic will reach out to the owner right away. No call from a clinic is a major red flag.

If your pet is microchipped, a vet clinic or animal shelter can scan the chip and contact you directly using the registered phone number. If an injured pet is brought in, the clinic will reach out to the owner right away. No call from a clinic is a major red flag. Check the social media profile of the person contacting you. If the profile is new, contains little personal information, or has a single photo that makes the person hard to identify, be extra cautious.

If the profile is new, contains little personal information, or has a single photo that makes the person hard to identify, be extra cautious. Don’t let anyone rush you. Criminals aim to create as much stress and urgency as possible for potential victims, because pressure makes people easier to manipulate. In these situations, it’s important to stay calm and assess things rationally. And remember: if your missing pet really is at a vet’s office, it will receive the care it needs regardless.

Criminals aim to create as much stress and urgency as possible for potential victims, because pressure makes people easier to manipulate. In these situations, it’s important to stay calm and assess things rationally. And remember: if your missing pet really is at a vet’s office, it will receive the care it needs regardless. Analyze any photos you receive carefully. Nobody knows your pet better than you do. Take a few photos of your missing pet and compare them with the ones sent by the person claiming to have found it. Look closely at distinctive markings, coat patterns, and other details. Don’t be fooled by realistically faked elements like a collar, since AI tools can replicate those details with striking accuracy.

ABOUT COVERON

Coveron is a comprehensive identity theft and scam protection service developed by Nord Security, a global cybersecurity leader. With 24/7 monitoring, credit tracking, security alerts, and financial recovery support, Coveron empowers individuals to detect threats early, act quickly, and recover confidently. For more information, visit coveron.com.