Self-Care in the Age of Anxiety

These days, it’s damn-near impossible to turn on the TV, read a newspaper, scroll through social media, or even go to dinner with a friend without being bombarded with disturbing current events. More often than not, it throws you for a loop. One never gets used to bad news.

It’s important to stay informed and involved in the large problems that our society faces. And yet, that can lead to feelings of overwhelm and despair. How to balance trying to make a positive difference with not driving yourself to depression?

As a meditation teacher, I get this question a lot. I have a number of activist friends I have seen burn themselves out before realizing the truth the Zen master Rupaul Charles is fond of sharing: “If you can’t love yourself how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?” Or, to paraphrase, if you can’t care for yourself, how in the hell are you gonna save everyone else?

When I lead compassion-based practice sessions, I always place a special emphasis on self-care. Most of us devote our lives — and sometimes our livelihoods — to taking care of others. Unfortunately, we rarely slow down long enough to question if we, ourselves, are doing okay. With that in mind, I’d like to recommend two ways to help ease your anxiety when the demands of the world are beginning to feel too much.

1. Cut Out Toxic Influences (To the Best of Your Ability)

The reason most people join my meditation programs isn’t just to work with their stress or deepen their practice (although those aren’t bad reasons). It’s also about actively combatting a number of negative ways of treating themselves that they perpetuate every day. For some people this is negative self-talk. For others it’s not prioritizing the things that bring them joy. And for many of us, once we start actively looking at our minds we realize we have a weird relationship to our technology.

When I suggest cutting out toxic influences, this may include taking time to disconnect from the constant pull of cell phones, email, work commitments, and news outlets that keep you on edge. I’m not saying you need to run off to the mountains to be more mindful. But ask yourself this: When you wake up in the morning, do you pause for self-reflection and set an intention for your day? Or do you reach for your phone, check email or social media apps, and suddenly find yourself overwhelmed with information? Being thoughtful about how we engage with technology goes a long way in reducing stress.

For example, imagine sitting at your desk, bored at work. Looking for a distraction, you pop open Facebook on another browser. Immediately, you see news about the crisis at the southern border and are triggered by feelings of anger or guilt that you may not be doing enough to help. Suddenly, your go-to stress-reliever just made you even more stressed out. If you had first checked in with your intention before leaping onto a new browser to avoid discomfort, you might not have perpetuated that same form of suffering.

As we get to know ourselves better we can look at our day-to-day existence and discern what brings you happiness and what brings you stress, even beyond your technology usage. Having discerned those stressers we can work to mitigate the hold they have over us. We can’t avoid stressful triggers (sorry!), but we can try to move them on our calendar for times when we know we’ll have the most energy to deal with them. That way, we can mentally prepare ourselves to lean in and face them head-on.

For example, I have taken to scheduling specific email blocks on my calendar, so I can just do one thing at a time. This has prevented me from reaching for my phone and checking my email every five minutes, which has allowed me to show up more fully and authentically for whatever I’m experiencing at the moment. The more we cut out or cut down on our particular triggers, the more refreshed we will feel.

2. Turn Your Mind More to Your Positive Influences

If you think you are the sort of person who may suffer from compassion fatigue, i.e. you always put others before yourself, you likely need to prioritize spending more time taking care of yourself. Cutting out toxic influences is definitely a good start, but adding even one or two positive habits in that time you’ve cleared will go a long way.

Maybe you are interested in meditating or doing yoga each day, which do have the dual affect of setting aside stressful triggers for a period of time AND focusing on developing more peace and calm. Maybe you want to learn that skill you always say you’re going to pick up, or start eating more healthy food. If you’re at a loss for what you could do, even making sure you’re getting a better than average night of sleep is super helpful.

The overall goal here is to take time off from the negative — the stuff that only serves to perpetuate suffering — and sub in something that might bring you joy or at least clarity. Again — if you are not taking good care of yourself, how do you expect to show up for and take care of others?

When we take these kinds of mini stress-breaks each day, we are essentially hitting the refresh button. We’ll never entirely remove ourselves from stressful triggers (again, if you can find a way to do that, let me know), but we are prioritizing our time and energy in a way that promotes more of what we want to cultivate in our life, while cutting out that which we deem not so helpful. In both of these cases are we not trying to ignore the ills of our life or of society; we’re merely getting better at managing our relationship to them so we can maximize our energy levels and be of benefit to as many beings as possible.

Lodro Rinzler is the award-winning author of six books including The Buddha Walks into a Bar and Love Hurts: Buddhist Advice for the Heartbroken. He has taught meditation for nineteen years in the Buddhist tradition and travels frequently for his books, having spoken across the world at conferences, universities, and businesses as diverse as Google, Harvard University and the White House. Named one of 50 Innovators Shaping the Future of Wellness by SONIMA, Rinzler’s work has been featured in The New York Times,The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, FOX, CBS, and NBC. He lives in New York with his wife Adreanna and a menagerie of small animals. lodrorinzler.com

