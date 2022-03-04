Self-love — The Only Remedy to All Inner Conflict

I was only 14 years old and after reading my second book by Paulo Coelho called “The Pilgrimage” I chose to do something wild, at least for my age.

I called one of my friends who had all the tools needed for tattooing people in his private room and booked an appointment in.

My first tattoo ever. I knew what I wanted and why. It would’ve been a precious reminder for all my life that would take me back to my roots every time I would look at it.

A week after making that call, the word ἀγάπη, that translates from the greek “agape” meaning ‘unconditional love’ or ‘the highest form of love’ was written in little characters on my right wrist, after 10 minutes of what felt to me like excruciating pain (I was only little, don’t laugh).

The meaning behind ἀγάπη

I knew that from that day onward, “Love” was going to be the absolute and most fundamental law of my whole life on which I would lay the fertile ground upon where I would build the foundation of my life. In fact, it would have ruled my entire existence.

If I ever wanted to succeed as a human being first, and then in everything else I strived to achieve, nothing seemed more solid and real to me. It truly felt as the secret ingredient to a fulfilling and meaningful existence.

And I would remember all this every time I’d look at that tiny little tattoo, reminding myself that life is a race worth running not in length, but in depth. And through “agape” this felt more possible than ever.

Therefore today I want to leave you some of that same spark that kindled my heart nearly twelve years go, reminding you why and how the concept of Pure Love I was so mesmerised with, truly is the most potent weapon at our disposal that can make us win all the battles without spilling any blood.

The negative side-effects of not loving ourselves

Lack of love towards ourselves can derive from so many factors, and most of the time this wound gets created when we are yet to become fully conscious of being alive.

In fact it’s in how we are raised, mainly, that we get taught the art of self-love and self-care, or in the worst case scenario the actual opposite.

In the process of growing up we are just like fresh and moldable pieces of clay — and I specifically refer to our souls — and our parents, or the people in charge of raising us, as well as all the experiences we go through, the role models we meet, friends and different stimuli we encounter along the way contribute to either increase the level of self-love we are growing with, or decrease it.

Lack of self-love has nowadays become a well spread “disease” and what’s even worse is that it has become so hard to identify and address it as it gets confused in the mixture of all society inputs we are constantly subjected to.

Being aware of this lack in today’s world has become a very hard task. And that’s why our inner growth and self-discovery gets constantly delayed.

We might be very “popular” on Instagram or TikTok and continuously cheered by our peers, that this constant “being liked” and approval coming from outside eventually ends up blurring the grade of attention we pay to ourselves, making us unaware of whether we’re acting and behaving to please others and be “acknowledged”, or to get a bit deeper than that.

But in reality it only takes one single turbulence or a change of scenario to make this superficial crust of confidence crumble down and that would go to reveal the actual truth: we don’t really know ourselves.

On the other hand there are also people who, instead, experience this lack of self-love throughout their entire life in many different situations, constantly feeling insecure when they’re out there dealing with daily situations, endlessly questioning themselves or doubting their very capabilities and never wanting to go too further in to address the issue at its root-cause.

Why?

Because if you get your hand burnt before even touching the fire you’re very unlikely to grab the hot charcoal that’s kindling the flames. Or, in other words, people don’t want to reopen a wound that they never fully managed to heal.

These unfortunate circumstances sadly lead people to believe that their human worth is nowhere close to where it’s supposed to be, ending up setting for themselves many more limits about who they are and what they’re capable of achieving.

By doing this they trap themselves into a cage made of their own self limiting beliefs.

Yet today I am here to tell you that there is a flip side to all of this for whoever has gone, or is currently going through, something similar.

There is always a solution or a tool that can drastically change our angle of perspective over things and allow us to perceive life differently. This is not just talk. There’s scientific evidence that can prove this.

And learning to truly love oneself to the best of our capabilities, experiencing freedom to be, confidence and enthusiasm for life is one of these life-changing tools.

So here’s 3 reasons why self-love is the key to transcending all sorts of conflicts.

#1 Love as Acceptance: the Healing Force

“Don’t look for peace. Don’t look for any other state than the one you are in now; otherwise, you will set up inner conflict and unconscious resistance. Forgive yourself for not being at peace. The moment you completely accept your non-peace, your non-peace becomes transmuted into peace. Anything you accept fully will get you there, will take you into peace. This is the miracle of surrender” Eckhart Tolle

How beautifully said? This is an extract from “The Power of Now”, by Eckhart Tolle (a life changing book, if you haven’t read it yet).

Acceptance is the very first step to true and ever lasting self-love.

There is nothing on this planet that creates more friction and inner conflict than a partial or full rejection of either who we are, or of what we’re going through.

Be careful though! Don’t mistake Acceptance for Surrender, since they are completely different philosophies.

Embracing yourself, your emotions, the very way you are in all your different nuances as well as acknowledging what your current circumstances are without judging it or labelling it is a fundamental key to inner peace and self love — like Tolle mentions.

This does not mean surrendering to your life conditions and let everything step all over you without taking any sort of action.

Instead, it means to gracefully acknowledge what life is challenging you with, no matter how harsh, knowing that it couldn’t be any other way than how it is.

By accepting it you lay the ground for meaningful action dictated by clear awareness of how things really are and how to best move in order to create a change.

Most often people don’t manage to find their way back to themselves because they have grown to believe and seek standards and ideals of life that stand too far from what their true nature really is.

By doing this that they basically live in continue pursuit of something that does not belong to them, which is equal to never finding oneself.

Accept & embrace yourself fully. Go back to your roots and identify your true life values. These elements are the foundation of a mindset-shift that will redirect you to love who you are entirely.

#2 Love as the Awareness Lever

Self-love is an inner journey. The truest and deepest one, perhaps.

And just like any other inner journey it raises crucial awareness over who we are, where we’re headed in life, our most important values, goals, and our beliefs.

In other words, self-love deepens intensely the dialogue we constantly have with ourselves and if forces us to go deep within, constantly analysing and questioning our self-made limiting belief when it’s most needed.

This way it works as a lever for self-awareness, guiding us to the truest and most heartfelt answers to the hardest questions that emerge as we walk through our life path.

This leads to times of uncertainty, for sure, but it also forces us to get to know ourselves deeper and better. And this one last thing can never lead to any sort of permanent defeat since getting to know ourselves is also equal to knowing how to craft the life we truly desire.

Finding that inner source of self-love means bonding to life in a truthful way. It means being always able to find a way forward to any hindrance we may encounter, because that way forward arises from within.

#3 Love is Power — Everything is conquered in the name of Love

“In the name of Love you might start the hardest of quests.

In the name of Love you can endure the roughest of challenges.

In the name of Love you can climb the highest of peaks.”

Whoever is connected to their true source of love can conquer the unconquerable.

Why?

Because Love goes beyond what human capabilities conceive being possible. And we’ve all seen it firsthand.

Whoever has been driven by this force, whether for a vision of life or for someone else, has also managed to break any human limitation and turn the impossible into “done”.

Look at Nelson Mandela, Gandhi, Mother Teresa or even Steve Jobs and all the other big names who have changed the course and direction of the history of this planet. They were all connected to a true source of love through the vision of life that they had.

Final thoughts

I’ve been through rough times myself, many of them. Just like everybody does.

I’ve lost dear ones, ended relationships in a very hurtful way. I fell apart with friends along the way whom I thought were for life.

At times I felt as if I had lost my own self and what I stood for. Yet I’ve always had tremendous love for the person I was and currently am, and for how far I’ve managed to come in life.

This has always given me some superhuman energy to continue pushing past every obstacle or challenge that life would throw at me.

I’ve always managed to stand back up without the need of hurting back who created a wound in my heart, or putting someone down to feel stronger. No. Because I was driven by Love and Love knows no supremacy.

Instead it sucks out of every negative situation the positive elixir of lessons and wisdom that turns negativity into fuel and that will serve you in building a better and greater mindset and a greater inner power.

Once you are connected to your truest self, you will also find out what your purpose on this planet is.

And with that, an overflowing wave of energy will always be at your disposal.

That energy is Love.

And knowing why you’re here will always get you through the “hows” that life will present you with, no matter how hard.

This is true power.

Thanks for reading.

