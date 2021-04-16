Selling Sunsets: The Rise of Online Millionaire Mentors

Are you happy with your life? Due to unlimited access to technology, anyone can start an online business. Pick your niche; sales, consulting, personal development, Amazon FBA, stock market, drop shipping, bitcoin, social media courses, motivation, real estate, lifestyle, fitness, and wellbeing. All you need is a smartphone, a product, or a convincing story.

How do you create that? You build an influence around what you are saying. Marketing psychology targets most people’s vulnerabilities:

Do you want to become successful?

Are you sick of living in mediocrity?

Do you want to earn 7 figures a month?

Do you want to travel the world?

Are you tired of being broke?

Do you want to exit the rat race?

All these catchy hook lines have one thing in common: to get your attention. They are designed to focus on your insecurities. Why? How else would the manipulation begin? We hear the words “passive income” all the time. However to generate secondary income takes time, persistence, and dedication to learn new skills. You can’t do that in 7 days, no matter what your guru tells you. So just how do they do it? Time to journey into the ambiguous world of online millionaire mentors.

“If you don’t change your beliefs, your life will be like this forever. Is that a good view?” ~~ William Somerset Maugham

Do you want financial freedom? Ask a serious question. Who doesn’t want to fulfill their dreams of success? The rise of online millionaire mentors has been largely driven via social media. Depending on your interests when you initially register your account, or what you click on daily, enables the algorithm to bombard you with information linked with your choices.

Now, if your interests include clicking on paid ads featuring mansions, Lamborghinis, yachts, idyllic sands/sea, and private jets it’s quite easy to build a persona of you. You want to be wealthy and successful.

This is where the gurus will always be found. Remember, they feed off of your motivation to change, no matter what the consequences. All those riches you crave are just one click away. Do you want to leave your job? What are you waiting for? Click now. The life you always wanted is here for you.

This training will change your life instantly. Ditch the loser mentality and become part of the winner’s circle. No experience required. Wow, the winner’s circle. How cool will that be? Everyone will be envious. Where do I sign up? It’s easy. Just click below, and live beyond your dreams.

Where’s the free lunch? The sole objective of the free training, webinar, or course is to do one thing. Create time with you. Why? To build trust. You need to feel, relate and connect with their story (Most are complete bullshit). However, they serve a wider purpose: You need to enter the sales funnel. How will I do that? Did you just provide your email address? Attend the free webinar? Or buy access to the exclusive VIP event? It’s free, by the way. Be prepared for constant emails offering you pathways to your new life.

These are hooks to play on your weaknesses. Do you want to attend my next seminar, boot camp, or black-tie event? It will take your earnings into seven figures. Everything is always positive, money is abundant. There is no lack. You need to be quick this is a limited offer. This creates a fear of missing out.

The temptation is so strong that you forget you’re broke and provide credit card details. How amazing is this? I’ve just paid $1,979 to become part of this elite group that will see me generate millions. Why didn’t I do this sooner? You are not part of an elite group. But you are part of a cult-like community, who very quickly can get hooked on products.

Where do you think online millionaire mentors got their wealth? Selling products to the insecure, millennials straight out of college or to those who have reached a real low point in their life. They don’t care about you and are not like you at all. To make all this work, and be the most successful you can be, you need to make one commitment? You need to hustle, hustle, and hustle.

Every day, I’m hustling. The excitement, passion, and motivation to consume everything from your guru are compelling. Let’s get the morning routine started first. Get up at 4 am and take it to the max. You will have 4 hours of work completed before the rest of the world begins. No one will see me getting ahead of them at this hour, you believe.

As someone who follows an early morning routine, I have no concerns with this approach. I do however have concerns when the purpose of getting up at 4 am is not to be productive, but to mimic being productive.

Be mindful of this action faking. Therein lies the trap of plausible deniability when this life change fails to spark. Do you believe the guru will take any blame for this? Of course not. Remember the process is to hook you on products.

How would others feel if those products were communicated as a sham? Don’t worry there are always those more desperate than yourself. They just won’t accept that the money they have spent is wasted.

Why? The fear of judgment, shame, guilt, resentment, low self-worth, and lack of progress after the wealth, and home in Malibu fails to materialize leaves them insecure. But my guru says this is 100% guaranteed to get results. What about all those testimonials I heard at the seminar? These were all people just like me.

Just listen to Pete and Alice. The easiest way to connect and engage with people is to provide customer testimonies. What is the first thing people do when reviewing a business? They go online and seek out answers. Now in the millionaire mentor space, these guys are everywhere. You will see them with fast cars, on top of mountains, boarding planes and attending the best parties.

What a life they are living.

Jesus, I can get that with no experience necessary!

These people rolled out on cue are what’s known as social proof. If they are not promoting their products they will be part of the big sell to get you to buy. How? The opportunity is persuasive and will play on your emotional logic: How to turn negative to positive.

You have purchased the seminar because you seek to change. In communicating a message that will give you hope, fill you with inspiration, and unite the audience behind a common cause your belief soars. They won’t mention it’s a get-rich-quick scheme. But will always reinforce how easy it is to make money! Double-edged sword.

Spot the ambiguity. Do you want to increase your earnings 10x? Let’s listen to how this seminar has changed the lives of Pete and Alice. Wow, these guys were broke just like me. No, they were not. But the upsell to the VIP boot camp at $2,397 per month you have just bought, will work for you!

The art of an illusion is hiding in plain sight. How easy would life become if all you had to do was switch on your laptop, smartphone, or tablet and make millions, travel the world, and live your dreams? Why isn’t everyone doing this if it’s so easy? The psychology of making millions online has nothing to do with the quality of the course, and the learning you believe clicking that link will bring.

No, it’s all to do with the marketing.

These millionaire mentors are selling a lifestyle change that tugs on all your emotions. (Pass the champagne). The real question is this: How much value am I getting from the purchase of this course? Finding a negative answer should give you all the motivation you need to stop buying into the bullshit. Or very quickly you will be living a nightmare, and worse of financially than when you started.

Before you leave all your friends, create conflict with your family in the pursuit of happiness, take a step back, do your research, and don’t part with any money until you are content with a positive opportunity. There are thousands of courses online that can help you learn new skills. You don’t need to join an elite club to access them. The purchase of these courses could assist you to develop. Why would you want to pay $3,597 to access the vague, when you could learn for a monthly subscription of $20? Make the decision that fits your circumstances.

