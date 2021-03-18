Senior Symptoms and Talking Pot With Your Parents

Those awkward conversations your parents used to have when you were growing up were on a variety of topics, from sex education to drugs. By the time your parents had a conversation about either of those sensitive issues, chances are you had already looked it up. Or, in the days before Google, asked your friends to fill in the knowledge gaps.

Parents naturally want to protect their children and, since cannabis was listed as a Schedule I prohibited substance, that meant a hard “No” to weed. American parents are pretty consistent about preparing their kids for the “Just Say No” campaign. You may have listened to their advice—at least until you got to College.

Now you are a grown-up with your own family. Your parents are entering those retirement and senior years. Approximately 133 million Americans (40% of the population) over sixty have at least one chronic disease, and another 81 million have two or more conditions. More people over the age of sixty are trying medical cannabis for symptom relief. Unmanaged chronic diseases and inflammation increase risk factors that can reduce longevity. Chronic pain creates an impact on the quality of life.

Now that the medical community knows more about the long-term risks of opioid use, seniors seek more natural and potentially safer alternatives, including medical marijuana.

Are Your Parents Dropping Hints About Bong Hits?

Now the tables are turned. You may be facing some questions from one or both parents about cannabis. Can it help with pain? Will cannabis reduce feelings of anxiety, or depression, and fatigue? If your parents haven’t talked to you about it yet, it may be time to suggest they look at cannabis.

After your parents spent your lifetime telling you to stay away from recreational cannabis, they may be embarrassed to talk to you about medicinal use. The irony is not lost. Other parents (believe it or not) may already be using cannabis to self-medicate at home. They just haven’t told you about it.

So, while your mom may be saving “the good brownies” to eat when you aren’t around, how do you know if your parent(s) are thinking about medical cannabis? They may not ask any questions at all. If they don’t broach the topic, should you start the conversation? You are a grown-up, after all. It’s not like they can ground you for talking about bud.

Because of the social stigma that still hangs over cannabis and the people who use it, seniors may be shy or scared to talk about it. One of the best ways you can help your parents is to have conversations that revolve around symptom management.

How Many American Seniors Are Using Medical Marijuana?

A lot of them, and the numbers are growing every year. If your parents live in a state that has legalized medical cannabis, you may want to help them get all the facts. Apply for their medical card and become a state-registered patient.

A CNN journalist Sandee LaMotte, interviewed Joseph Palamar, Associate Professor of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Palamar co-authored a study with Dr. Benjamin Han (also of NYU Grossman). Han is an assistant professor of geriatric medicine and palliative care. The study was published on the JAMA Internal Medicine Network. The study found:

An increase in the number of American seniors using cannabis

Higher use among female seniors

Higher use among seniors who were racial/ethnic minorities

Increased use by seniors from higher-income households

The Dramatic Increase in the Use of Cannabis by Adults Aged 60+ With Diabetes

Does it feel any less awkward to have the conversation? Maybe not. But it helps to know that your mom or dad may already be thinking about it. If your parents are not getting relief from pain, inflammation, and other symptoms, they could use your help.

Even moderately reducing chronic pain daily can be a game-changer. And help seniors continue activities of daily living independently for as long as possible. Many cannabis strains can also promote a better quality of sleep. Chronic insomnia can impair the immune system and leave seniors more prone to infections. A low-dose nighttime Indica strain could help.

Questions Caregivers Can Ask Seniors About Chronic Symptoms

Help your parents walk through a self-evaluation. They need to take a look at the impact of chronic pain or other debilitating symptoms. Here are some basic questions you can ask to get a read on their needs:

1. How often do you experience pain that stops you from walking or sitting comfortably?

2. Do you think your current pain medications are helping? Why or why not?

3. In what areas of your body do you experience pain?

4. Are you trying other pain relief methods, i.e., rest, hot or cold compresses, or pain-relieving creams?

5. Do you feel like your pain levels are increasing?

6. Are you having any side-effects from the prescription medications you are taking?

7. Do you feel like your current medications increase your risk of falling?

A self-evaluation is a good starting point for a senior. Achieving full relief of symptoms may not be possible, depending on the condition, but taking pain down from a level eight (8) to a level five (5) can improve their enjoyment of life.

Consider Administering an Anxiety or Chronic Pain Inventory

One of the interesting things about chronic pain is how human beings adapt to it. When you are experiencing pain every day of your life, you learn how to ignore it. The pain doesn’t go away, but a patient can learn how to moderate it. Through rest, cold or hot compresses, over-the-counter pain medications, and other remedies.

The Beck Depression Inventory is a free online survey that helps determine if depression or anxiety are presenting problems. Another helpful self-evaluation is to have your parents complete a pain inventory. There are many different versions online that are free to use. When a patient completes a pain inventory, it identifies how often they are experiencing discomfort. And it helps rate the severity of pain symptoms.

Both these tests can help you gain insight into the health needs of your parent(s). More importantly, it can help your parents realize how significant and disruptive their symptoms actually are. After you discuss the results with your parents, the next step would be to consult with a primary care physician (PCP).

A practitioner who is qualified to recommend medical marijuana can answer questions better than a physician who doesn’t have cannabis experience. If medical marijuana is a treatment option your Mom or Dad are considering, don’t be surprised if they prefer to go to someone other than their family doctor. Many states have legalized telemedicine to make the first step in getting a medical card easier.

Family Trip to the Dispensary? Nope, it’s Not Weird at All

If you use cannabis regularly, now might be a good time to tell your parent(s). Or maybe you aren’t too old to be grounded—your call. But sometimes, sharing about your symptoms and how cannabis has helped can be a great starting point for seniors. Someone else they know who is successfully using medical marijuana for symptom relief.

When it comes to buying medical cannabis, seniors fall into two main categories. First, some seniors are excited about taking a trip to the dispensary. The education about different types of strains and uptake methods is interesting to them. And they will want to learn it all so that they can tailor their therapeutics accordingly.

The second category of seniors is the one that will not be caught dead walking into a dispensary. Remember, some of our parents lived through the era of rich and terrifying propaganda against cannabis. And may have some hardcore fears about ‘getting into trouble.’ Or what the neighbors will think if they see them smoking pot.

Thank goodness for dispensaries with online shopping and “herbside” pickup or delivery. Problem solved!

