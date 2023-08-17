Settling for Greatness: Traits of Those Who Pursue Excellence

I have always believed that there is no one who truly doesn’t want to get married. Even if they keep saying that they’re not interested in getting married, most people who have reached a certain age and still haven’t tied the knot are not avoiding marriage because they don’t long for it. Rather, it’s because they don’t have confidence in marriage or they haven’t met someone who is a good match for them.

They know that marriage is not something to be taken lightly, and if they don’t like the person, they won’t be able to accept it. That’s why they would rather endure the pressure of being single than easily settle for anyone. Yes, they just don’t want to settle, and they know they can’t compromise.

In this world, people are very different from each other. Some people can tolerate being with someone they don’t really like, but others would rather stay single than settle for less. Even if they remain single forever, they can never force themselves to accept something they don’t want and compromise their principles.

People who refuse to settle for less often have some common characteristics.

01. Being independent is important as one can live well alone.

If someone is not independent, whether it’s in terms of material possessions or emotionally, it can be very difficult for them to live alone. They may not be able to do it at all. They will constantly search for someone to be with, just so they have someone by their side. This way, they can have someone to rely on instead of being alone when facing challenges. For them, it’s really hard to survive alone in the world. When they desperately want to be in a relationship, whether it’s loving or compatible, it’s not as important as they think it is. On the other hand, people who don’t settle for less are entirely different. They are often independent both materially and emotionally. They can take care of themselves and have their own hobbies. Even if they are alone, they can still manage their lives well. It’s precisely because they can be responsible for themselves and they don’t feel the urgency to get married. They allow themselves to take their time and find someone they approve of and are satisfied with, rather than grabbing someone randomly, which may result in a worse life than being single.

02. When it comes to relationships, the pursuit of spiritual aspects is emphasized.

For both men and women, there are actually quite a few single individuals of the opposite sex.

If one only wants to get married, even if it means finding someone with similar conditions, it is not difficult.

However, many people are still single because they care about various conditions, but more importantly, they care about whether they can get along well with each other, whether their beliefs are similar, and whether they can have some kind of understanding.

In other words, marriage is not just about completing a task or having food and shelter, but also about hoping to live more comfortably in this relationship and being able to feel happy and experience happiness most of the time.

Only when one person can satisfy themselves on a spiritual level and gain their own approval will they be more willing to commit.

Otherwise, even if the other person’s family background seems okay, appearance seems fine, and conditions seem to match, it still feels like something is missing, and they cannot bring themselves to say “yes,” choosing to give up instead.

There’s no way around it; compared to some basic conditions, they care more about understanding each other and being on the same wavelength, as they are meant to be.

On this basis, they also hope that there is love between them, that they like each other, and that they both have a sincere affection towards each other. They treat each other with honesty and sincerity, truly wanting to spend the rest of their lives together.

03. Very rational, knowing that settling will hardly lead to good results.

Some people who are willing to settle are helpless, but more are hoping for a stroke of luck.

They believe that even though they may have chosen someone they don’t particularly like, and the other person doesn’t seem to love them very much and has many flaws, everything might turn out well after marriage.

They are gambling in their later years, thinking that they might be luckier and hit the jackpot.

On the other hand, people who are not willing to settle don’t have such thoughts. Instead of knowing that it’s impossible but still doing it, they hope for a good result and remain clear-headed.

They don’t expect to be satisfied with someone they’re not happy with and later find themselves content with the relationship.

They know that they cannot tolerate such a partner and cannot compromise on such a relationship. Getting married just for the sake of it is not a good thing and will only make them suffer.

They know themselves too well and are too clear about their own character, so they would rather not waste other people’s time or their own time.

They believe that being single and waiting for something better is preferable to enduring a painful marriage that they can’t continue to settle for in the future.

Conclusion

People who refuse to settle are those who have standards for themselves and for their partners. Life is too short for them to spend their remaining years with someone they don’t love. When it comes to relationships, it’s okay not to settle. However, it’s best not to stay within your comfort zone, confined to your home or your usual social circles. Instead, break out and meet new people to find someone who’s right for you instead of giving up from the start. If you give up too easily and don’t continue searching, you may regret it as you get older. While a lifetime can be lived without love or marriage, it’s important to try, experience, and enjoy life to the fullest to have no regrets and feel like your life was well-lived.

