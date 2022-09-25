Seven of My Best Ways to Spend Time Alone

This blog post is based on my opinion thoughts and thinking.

I have a confession to make.

I love being alone. It’s not that I’m anti-social or anti-human contact; in fact, I enjoy spending time with friends, family, or random people.

It’s just that I need a lot of space to think and focus on myself, which is why I’ve always loved being alone time even more.

But what makes this solo time so pleasurable? Here are seven ways to enjoy the benefits of spending time alone!

…

1. Reflect

I’ve been told I talk to myself a lot. I think it’s kind of adorable when people say that.

Repeatedly talking to yourself is called “Intrapersonal communication” and can help with creativity, processing stressful situations, and improving your vocabulary.

By talking straight from the heart to yourself, you’ll be able to move through challenging moments as you speak to yourself as if you’re face-to-face with a friend.

I’ve found that if I’m feeling frustrated, tired, or having a bad day, simply talking to myself helps me break through the negativity. It’s like a pep talk for the ego!

…

2. Find your happy place.

All of us have our secret hiding places where we go when we’re feeling blue or down on ourselves.

If you have a favorite spot to go and think about life, go there and revel in your solitude. Looking at the clouds and thinking about how they look makes you feel happier.

Although I don’t have one in particular, because I live in the city, I tend to go to a tree and enjoy the quiet of nature when I’m feeling low.

…

3. Dance alone

Although I rarely feel the urge to dance in front of or with other people, when I’m alone, dancing is the only thing I want to do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s my little world where nobody can judge me or get in my way.

Even if you’re not a dancer and don’t agree with me on this one, there are countless ways to spend time alone yourself.

Do something you enjoy so you can take yourself out of your comfort zone and do what you want to do instead of doing what others want.

…

4. Read a book

I’m the type of person who can’t read in public. I’ve tried, but it’s always too distracting for me.

Although I love reading books, I don’t like people looking over my shoulder or listening to the sound of pages turning.

By reading a book alone, you’re able to relax and get absorbed in the story without worrying about being judged.

It’s much easier for me to get lost in a book than it is for me to be lost in the world.

…

5. Get lost in your imagination

Sometimes, the most entertaining thing we can do alone is play pretend.

Pretending makes you more imaginative and allows you to use your imagination to create a world around you.

If you’re lost in a world where you’re the queen or president, no one can bother or judge that!

…

6. Write in a journal

It always amazes me how I feel better after writing in my journal.

Maybe it’s because the world is upside down and I’ve found the only way to turn it right-side up is to write about what’s on my mind; maybe it’s because I’m getting out what’s bothering me and letting go of the bad, or maybe it’s because writing gives me a deep sense of satisfaction.

Whatever the reason, I encourage you to write in a journal every day as a way to get thoughts out of your head and get perspective on everything that’s bothering you.

Even if it doesn’t feel like a good time, just force yourself to do it.

…

7. Cooking

Ah, cooking! As a person who loves to cook and experiment in the kitchen from an early age, I’ve always considered it the best solo activity.

You can focus on creating something and not be disturbed by others.

Don’t let cooking be a chore! Like playing pretend, you can use food as an escape from reality, so you’re not feeling stressed out about what’s going on around you.

Don’t let your cooking get boring and monotonous, though; variety is the key to making it enjoyable.

If you don’t know how to cook, or if you don’t have access to the amounts of food or ingredients you want, find a recipe online and turn it into your creation. Cooking is my favorite way to spend time alone.

I love spending time alone because I can do whatever I want! There are no limitations on what I can amuse myself with as long as I’m in an environment that’s safe for me to be in. It’s my little world.

So the next time you feel the urge to be alone and do your own thing, go for it! You’ll be surprised at how much you enjoy it.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***