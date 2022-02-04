Seven Tips to Help Handle the Death of Loved Ones

Sadly, we will all will face death.

However, that doesn’t make this loss any easier. It is hard having someone we love, leave us.

This time is painful, often complex, and overwhelming.

You will get through it.

Recently, my mother-in-law passed away. She was well loved and had a very close family. She was able to pass in her place, with loved ones all around her. She didn’t have to suffer long from her cancer. We are thankful for many things, and this is still very sad.

In humble attempts to be there for my wife and her family, I wanted to share a few things that may help others suffering similar losses.

1. Let Yourself Feel

This is a time in life to trust your intuition and gut. You may have overwhelming sadness and need to cry. You may laugh with family. You may be numb. Anything and everything is okay. You don’t need to compare your emotion to others. You are doing it right. The logic part of your brain may not be working — that’s okay. Just keep breathing and being honest

2. Let Go

Your brain, in doing its job, may continually present images that are frightening. It’s attempting to process this loss. There are a few exercises you can do to help this move on. Please seek the help of a mental health professional as you need. These are just ideas, and they may or may not work for you.

Idea I: Close your eyes. Imagine a river flowing by. See leaves and stick flow past you on the river. Just notice their flow. Breathe. Imagine that you could put one of these concerns or images on one of these leaves. Imagine yourself doing this. See the image flow down the river. Breathe. You can repeat this for a few minutes every day and it may help you let go.

Idea II: Close your eyes. Go right into that fear or scary image. Thank your brain for showing it to you and wanting it to protect you. Breathe. Let your brain know that you appreciate it. Then ask your brain to store it for you, because you don’t need it right now. Let your brain know that you will ask for it again if you need it.

3. Ask for Help

You will need help — and people will want something to do. There is all sorts of help available — little things like food, to asking for help shopping. Sometimes even letting strangers know that you are struggling may result in some amazing small miracles.

Let me share a short story with you. My wife was getting a food order for our family, who was cleaning out a loved one’s apartment after her death. It turns out this was one of those made-to-order places, and she had specific food orders for 10 people. She bravely asked the staff for help, letting her know her Mom had passed, and three of them jumped on it. People behind her and ahead of her in line were kind to her, and they all had an opportunity to give.

You may want to make a list of things you don’t yet know how to handle — or need help with. Next to that list item — put down a few names to contact for help. Send them a text, email, call and ask for help.

People may surprise you in their ability and willingness to help. Use your social media, text or any other way that works for you to ask for what you need.

4. Think What You Would Want Others To Feel

Imagine for a moment, far in the future, it’s your time to go. For the loved ones you leave behind, what do you want them to feel?

Likely, you don’t want them to suffer. You probably want them to remember happy times you had, and to be able to have productive, happy lives.

Guess what? Your loved one that passed wants the same for you.

It may take some time to grieve and heal. That’s okay and normal. Just know your loved one still wants the best for you!

5. Handle Business and/or Get Help

After a death, there is some important business to take care of — funeral arrangements, finances, wills, moving, donating, etc.

While it’s a hard time and you may want to hide — there is work to be done. Do ask for help for this and do stay engaged with this as much as you can. For example, cleaning out things with a friend or family member can be incredibly healing.

If you are so overwhelmed that you cannot act — have a trusted family member or friend help you out.

6. Beware of Takers

Sadly, you may need to protect yourself. There are people that may take advantage of this situation — either in seeking things to sell or prosper by or knowing your emotional state (and decision making is impacted).

Just beware this could happen and be very comfortable saying “no” — or “not right now” — or “I’m not okay with that.” Again, this is a great place to ask for help.

7. Get Your Own Affairs in Order

Most of us are not entirely organized when it comes to our own death. We likely have wills not complete, maybe don’t have a living will, and likely have a few extra belongings and messes here and there.

Take some time now to get these things in order. There are lots of low-cost options available. Consider putting 4 hours on your calendar, every 3 months, to go through your things and donate, sell and/or dispose of. This effort is a great gift to your loved ones in the future.

My Mom, who was a hospice chaplain, saw lots of families go through handling tons of issues after death. While she was not always the most organized person, this did motivate her to have her affairs in order when her time came. While it was awkward hearing about this, it was a huge gift to us when she passed.

8. Keep Them Alive

While everyone has different beliefs here, please consider that your loved one is still alive.

You have special memories — those are real and happened. Keep them. You had a connection with them, based on love. While you can no longer relate to them in the same way, they are still alive in you.

If you get an urge to talk to them, even if it doesn’t make sense, talk to them. Ideally, by yourself in private — or in your mind — because not everyone will understand.

Humankind will likely never understand all the mysterious ways of life and death. We will always have new things to discover. So, trust what is right for you.

Be kind to yourself and others, always.

