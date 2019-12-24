Sex and Self-Worth

We explore some differing experiences: from a young man who tried to get respect from men through sleeping with women, to sex in a long term monogamous relationship, to the in-betweens. And can we ever really get self-worth from sex in the first place?

Host and producer: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

Co-host: Jonathan Freeman

Co-producers: Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Guests: Matt

Rose and Gail Reid, hosts of the podcast Details Please http://www.detailsplease.org/

A version of this post was previously published on radiopublic.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: istockphoto