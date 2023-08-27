‘Sex Is All You Want’, She Says

Tim, a high profile lawyer, is touted by his team for his communication skills in the court room.

He’s a master orator who wins many cases.

Yet at home, he falls on his face, often at a loss for words, explicitly when his wife says all he cares about is sex.

“Yeah, you work all day, then expect to use me as a physical release object,” she says.

“Damn, I…” He stutters. “… I’m speechless.”

Does your wife say all you care about is sex?

If so, like Tim, all the communication skills in the world may not help you get past that.

That was certainly what Tim was experiencing.

But while he was great at winning cases, in his marriage, logic was not the master. Of course, emotion was.

Regardless, he felt trapped in a sexless marriage.

Do you feel trapped in a sexless marriage?

The big error Tim made that I see often in men is they go to one of two places – righteous or dejected.

Tim being the big-shot lawyer went to… you guessed it… righteous.

And when that didn’t work, like any good lawyer, he shifted tactics. But in this case, his shift was unconscious. He went into desperation.

“I just don’t know what to do. Tell me what to do,” he said.

“Tim, I don’t tell my clients what to do. But instead, I’ll offer you something and you decide if it’s a good idea,” I said.

Do you feel lost when your wife says all you care about is sex?

Do you lack confidence in your relationship?

In the video below, discover three words that helped Tim get past failure and move towards the solution right in front of you.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com