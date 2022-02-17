Sexism and Racism. They Aren’t Just U.S. Problems. And They Share the Same Playbook.

We have seen over and over and over and over again in this country how institutional racism when mixed with policing leads to racist policing and murders.

We continue to witness all the pushback and controversy against the Black Lives Matter movement (Blue Lives Matter, anti- “Critical Race Theory” propagandists who’d rather not be confronted by their own history or teach our children about it).

Worse than a coward. Supporting the continued intentional miseducation of our nation that will perpetuate racism. Skin color matters, because #racism is based on it. If the white moderate -or whatever she believes she is- says I don’t see color, she’s saying not to fix racism. https://t.co/P3eoi1LZ01 — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 17, 2022

Against this backdrop, it was fascinating to learn of the massive scandal in London involving their police department and the sexual assault and murder of a woman by a police officer.

Institutional sexism and misogyny when mixed with policing leads to misogynistic policing, sexual assault, and murder.

This is an inevitable outcome and one that could have been prevented had someone simply said ‘that’s wrong’ and demonstrated that these behaviours were not acceptable. https://t.co/H4QXzDmM2W who is harmed when we fail to intervene? — Graham Goulden (@Graham_Goulden) February 17, 2022

The parallel patterns at work in both sexism/misogyny and in racism could not be clearer.

It reminded me of the racist backlash against the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protests that helped to ignite the Black Lives Matter movement.

And it reminded me of the sexist backlash against Hillary Clinton that helped to give us four years of the ultimate caricature of toxicity, Donald Trump. As I wrote back then:

The other day, when discussing the Colin Kaepernick controversy I had a controversial and yet painfully obvious thought. At least, it seemed painfully obvious at that time and in that conversation:

“There is a word for it when you have that ‘gut feeling’ that causes you to take a position that a black man exercising his First Amendment right to protest is somehow offensive to you.

That gut feeling is called racism.”

In the conversation that preceded this insight, it wasn’t merely that someone had advanced the thought that there was something wrong with protesting. It was the opinion – unsupported by any fact – that Colin Kaepernick was somehow not to be trusted. That lack of trust is created—by our society, culture and media—and is the basis of systemic racism.

That same bigotry is at work in sexism and misogyny. And it is part of what leads to tragedies like this one.

