Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Sexism and Racism. They Aren’t Just U.S. Problems. And They Share the Same Playbook.

Sexism and Racism. They Aren’t Just U.S. Problems. And They Share the Same Playbook.

News of the scandal-marred London Police Department gets us thinking about the connections between institutional racism and misogyny, both at home and abroad.

by Leave a Comment

We have seen over and over and over and over again in this country how institutional racism when mixed with policing leads to racist policing and murders.

We continue to witness all the pushback and controversy against the Black Lives Matter movement (Blue Lives Matter, anti- “Critical Race Theory” propagandists who’d rather not be confronted by their own history or teach our children about it).

Against this backdrop, it was fascinating to learn of the massive scandal in London involving their police department and the sexual assault and murder of a woman by a police officer.

Institutional sexism and misogyny when mixed with policing leads to misogynistic policing, sexual assault, and murder.

The parallel patterns at work in both sexism/misogyny and in racism could not be clearer.

It reminded me of the racist backlash against the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protests that helped to ignite the Black Lives Matter movement.

And it reminded me of the sexist backlash against Hillary Clinton that helped to give us four years of the ultimate caricature of toxicity, Donald Trump. As I wrote back then:

The other day, when discussing the Colin Kaepernick controversy I had a controversial and yet painfully obvious thought. At least, it seemed painfully obvious at that time and in that conversation:

“There is a word for it when you have that ‘gut feeling’ that causes you to take a position that a black man exercising his First Amendment right to protest is somehow offensive to you.

That gut feeling is called racism.”

In the conversation that preceded this insight, it wasn’t merely that someone had advanced the  thought that there was something wrong with protesting. It was the opinion – unsupported by any fact – that Colin Kaepernick was somehow not to be trusted.  That lack of trust is created—by our society, culture and media—and is the basis of systemic racism.

That same bigotry is at work in sexism and misogyny.  And it is part of what leads to tragedies like this one.

Photo Credit: ShutterStock

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x