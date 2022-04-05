Sexism Is Old. Racism Is New. Does This Make a Difference?

Historical habits die hard

Sexism is very ancient. The oldest stories from scriptural accounts and mythology put forward the idea that men are stronger, smarter, more rational, and most of all less wicked than women.

Ancient Greek traditions, for just one example, saw women as inferior.

Racism, on the other hand, was only invented relatively recently.

Prior to about 300 years ago, slavery, as ugly as it is, it came in every shade. Even so, it was much more common to expect women to be abused and violated according to “natural law.”

It was not until racism was institutionalized in the Americas along with the stolen resources of colonialism that the idea of “race” was introduced to the world.

Were people mean to others due to differences before that? Of course, they were. But our tribal inclusion and exclusion nature didn’t have words like race, or eugenics.

The more entrenched something is, the harder it is to eliminate it.

Working women and race

This does not mean that getting rid of racism is easy. But the ideas of our sex and gender roles are so very, very programmed and ingrained that people who clearly see the logic in ending slavery, or Jim Crow, often do not see why working moms, or home-makers, should also be earners.

Traditional societies simply do not see care-giving, or housework, as of as much value. Not only are most of these roles unpaid, it is precisely why people of color, and overwhelmingly women, have these roles.

That is, you can find tons and tons of racist tropes, but calling someone a “working woman” means she earns money for the work she does. All women work. Many do not earn.

Pay inequity is still huge, even without talking about whether a homemaker, or mom, should be assisted monetarily.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Similarly, when we think about sex, in pornography, and even in everyday portrayals, women are more objectified than men. They are less respectfully represented. This remains true across all arts, science, and leadership fields.

Divide and conquer works against progress, so powers that be emphasize a competition between kinds of oppression.

Setting would-be allies against one another is an old, old trick.

Women’s healthcare, for example, is famously made into a battle ground. A person’s bodily autonomy should be sacred, but we find ways to ensure that women, and even more-so women of color, are denied access to healthcare, abortion, and poverty assistance.

This is a distraction. All women, by logic of human rights, should be entitled to as much choice as all men are. They should all be free of slut-shaming and body inadequacy, too.

Religious teaching, despite modernity, still has global adherents to the women are wicked and untrustworthy concept of history.

We don’t burn witches anymore, (as much) but we still don’t admire expression, feminine power, or the creation power of nature and biodiversity.

Domination, and exploitation of our Earth mother, is rapidly becoming a threat against civilization itself.

We cannot keep Pandora and Eve shaming alive if we want human rights to thrive.

Girly men, homophobia, and that Putin guy

Seeing women as less than, is why an insecure “strong man” makes every effort to see the power of the female as weaker.

A weak man will put others down in order to feel bigger. They may call a woman of influence a nasty woman, or they may expect entitlements and respect for being disrespectful, even angry and violent.

Bullying always operates the same way. Women were brutalized when they fought for suffrage. LGBTQ people are violated for wanting human rights.

Equality, seeing one another as unique expressions of diversity and strength, employs the opposite tactic. This tactic is inclusion.

Entitlement is based on ignorance

Finally, kings and priests had to invent domination in order to control everything. But deeper looks into history and prehistory suggest other cultural ways were once possible. Nowadays, we rightfully look down on anti-democratic ideas.

Yet, thoroughly entrenched sexism still allows harassment, abuse, pay inequity, rape, femicide, and run of the mill misogyny. Many men, and many allies, are only quite recently beginning to look at their responsibility to end inequality once and for all, to win the fight for racis

A man who does not call himself a feminist, or a person who still thinks of a feminist as a strident female person does not yet recognize their full entitlement, and therefore, their responsibility.

An anti-feminist? Well, Vlad Putin is a good example.

Ignorance is not bliss, but blistering.

There is an old saying which tells us to note not how your lunch partner treats you, but how he or she treats the serving staff.

Women still overwhelmingly serve others. It’s time for men to serve as well.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***