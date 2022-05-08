Shame & Regret: Breaking Down the Woes of a Hungover 36-Year-old Mother

A woman lies unmoving in a dimly lit room. Her $180 flax linen bedsheets provide no comfort on this dreary Sunday morning. The deep shame and regret of last night’s gin-fueled extravaganza plays in an endless loop in her hazy memory.

5:00 PM Woman pours a gin and tonic, reveling in the peace and quiet of the house. The children are at their grandparents for the night. She and her husband finally have some time to themselves.

6:00 PM Two gins down. Feeling good. A small whisper in the rational thinking section of her brain tells her to stop now. We’ve had our fun, it says. At the very least, drink some water.

The woman drowns the voice out with another gin.

7:00 PM “Let’s go to the pub!” The woman declares in a slurred, overly excited voice. When her husband hesitates, she presses by exclaiming, “We HAVE to take advantage of this child-free time!”

The husband relents.

8:00 PM Crying at the bar. Daddy issues have arisen. Husband tries to console her but has no idea what the fuck is happening or how their conversation about ancient Egypt had so rapidly transformed into this dumpster fire.

8:10 PM Husband asks for the cheque while woman attempts to wipe away the mascara lines from her face discreetly. She wears dark sunglasses out of the bar, even though the sun has already set outside.

8:15 PM Sadly hums Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night” for the entire walk home.

9:00 PM The woman sits in the garage, smoking — she quit smoking months ago, but that no longer matters. She hugs the dog fiercely, genuinely believing that this beast is the only person who truly loves her. She is still wearing the sunglasses.

10:00 PM Husband explains that all parents mess up their children. Woman (while shoving Doritos in her face) sobs, “I just hope you know that I love you more than anything in the world. You’re such a great dad to our kids — DO YOU KNOW THAT?”

11:00 PM Husband finds woman trying to sneakily pour another gin. He sets the glass aside and guides her to the bedroom.

11:01 PM Husband gently but firmly rejects the woman’s aggressive sexual advances. Says that he’s “not in the mood.”

11:02 PM Woman falls face first on the bed, fully clothed, and proceeds not to move until the dog starts licking her face (probably to make sure she is still alive) at 6 AM.

Lying on this bed of flax linen, puke bowl placed thoughtfully on the floor to her left, she wonders how she managed to drink pre-children.

