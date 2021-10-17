Shannon Carpenter, the Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad

Left Bank Books welcomes Missouri author & stay-at-home dad Shannon Carpenter, who will discuss his new book, “The Ultimate Stay-At-Home Dad,” with board president of the National At-Home Dad Network, Jonathan Heisey-Grove.

A practical guide for modern-day parenting geared towards stay-at-home dads, offering advice on everything from learning to cook and clean with children, to dealing with mental health and relationships, with the easygoing perspective that dads can use their natural talents to parent any way that they choose. “The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad” manual takes the best advice and wisdom from a dads’ group, and puts it into a format to help new stay-at-home fathers. Characterized by actionable and direct advice to fathers, the book takes on parenting from a father’s point of view and encourages dads to use their natural talents to become a better parent.

That advice is further bolstered by an additional 57 other dads who also give advice. All this advice is framed by the author’s personal stories, which help the reader connect with the content and drives the advice home. This is a book that takes on day-to-day parenting, not just as a stay-at-home dad–working fathers could benefit from this book as much as at-home dads.

“Carpenter…offers practical insights and plenty of comic asides in his buoyant debut…The savvy mix of lighthearted quips and straightforward guidance will be a lifesaver for at-home fathers.” –Publishers Weekly

“A helpful and enjoyable read for the growing population of dads at home, in a market saturated with books for moms.” –Library Journal

About our Speakers: Living near Kansas City, Shannon Carpenter has been a stay-at-home dad since 2008. He is also a humor writer trained through the famous Second City. Whether writing social satire or parenting essays, he is always able to find your funny bone and leave you with a lasting impression. He has done public readings on local NPR affiliate KCUR and teaching through At-Home Dad Network, and the Dad 2.0 national conference which named him one of the funniest dads of 2019. He has also given interviews about his experiences to “Forbes,” “The Wall Street Journal,” “The New York Times,” as well as his local NBC and Fox stations. “Redbook” has named him as one of America’s Adventure Dads. Finally, “Buzzfeed” recognized him as one of the funniest women of the week in 2020, which was weird because he is not a woman. However, he is very funny.

Jonathan Heisey-Grove is the Board President of the National At-Home Dad Network. Jonathan, an at-home dad since 2011, of two boys ages 13 and 7, Jonathan became an active member with the NAHDN after attending his first convention in 2012. He recognized a need for design of materials for the convention and has volunteered his expertise designing for the NAHDN ever since. He’s been a board member since 2018, becoming president in April of 2019. He’s currently a Cub Scouts Den Leader and secretary of a Freemason’s Lodge. His past experience includes: president of a homeowners association, Cub Master of a Cub Scout Pack, and VP of Fundraising for a local school PTA.

