Shasparay – To Men Who Love Big Women [Video]

By Button Poetry

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Shasparay, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

to men

0:03

who love big women i’m not a cushion

0:06

i’m not an experiment and most

0:07

importantly i am not the one

0:10

you say i’m a fat girl with a pretty

0:12

face translation

0:14

i’m easy to look at and run away from i

0:16

am not your toy

0:17

boy you cannot hide me when company

0:19

comes you say you like my size well

0:21

stop trying to fit me in your

0:23

closet i literally

0:24

can’t also stop trying to bribe me with

0:27

food to sleep with you

0:28

i can eat out my damn selfie stay you

0:30

want to help me get in shape

0:32

like you can mold me until the woman

0:34

you’re not ashamed of sex

0:36

does burn calories but you don’t last

0:38

long enough to make me shrink to make

0:40

you more

0:40

comfortable i will not shrink to make

0:43

you more comfortable

0:44

you want the brick house but don’t want

0:46

the mighty that comes with it

0:47

maybe you’re scared because you know i

0:49

have the capability to crush you i know

0:51

what it’s like

0:52

to be told you too much or not enough

0:54

thing is i’m big

0:55

i take up space i do not want to share

0:57

my bed with men who want to devour me

0:59

but refuse to tell people what’s stuck

1:01

in their teeth you’re not doing me any

1:03

favors

1:03

stop acting like it is progressive that

1:06

i am your fetish translation

1:07

do not feed a pig and expect you to

1:09

thank it for eating it

1:11

[Music]

1:13

[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock