My Shattered Illusions About the Reality of Married Life

What happens when you realize that you have built much of your life and significant relationships on illusions? Growing up with consistent messages that I am not lovable and never good enough comes with a price. When you are a child and are told you are the cause of unhappiness or happiness in those around you, it becomes easy to believe that someone else’s feelings are somehow tied to your worthiness.

My whole life has been spent trying to please those in my world I hold in high regard. It never occurred to me that people were responsible for their own lives, their own experiences, and the choices they make. It never occurred to me that I was responsible for my own life, my own experiences, and the choices I make.

My marriage has been a complicated journey. In truth, I never thought I would be loved by a man like my husband. He was stable and unmovable at a point in my life that everything was in complete chaos. I am certain that my life is better because of the consistency he brought when everything around me collapsed into rubble.

We are very different people with different views on life and for a long time that seemed to be a strength. He appreciated my passion for life and my wholehearted pursuit of the dreams that were powered by my sense of justice. He enjoyed the way I embraced life full of hope and love. He found my creative pursuits endearing and my love of little things charming. It was never a fairytale romance, but it was love that I was willing to believe in and rely on to build a life together.

Life is not easy and our journey has had some really difficult places. Some of those have left me a victim to my own past demons. Some created deep wounds and fractures in my soul. I longed to be enough for him and for him to want me as I am. Countless conversations, tear-filled battles, long letters — all trying to explain my needs, my wants, my hopes and dreams for a real connection. Begging to be seen and heard — acknowledged in my humanness.

For years, I believed that if I was better or different or more of something or less of something else, that he would be happy. He would love me and desire me. He would see me and meet me in a place of authenticity. I sacrificed huge parts of who I am and what makes me happy hoping that somehow all those things he used to love about me would no longer annoy him and make me so unlovable in the present. He was miserable and it was my fault.

But that’s the thing I have learned — it’s not my fault. I lost all of me trying to make him happy — trying to make his life better — to give him the joy I desperately wanted in our shared life. A few years ago, I realized my own life was a mess and began to address the unhealthy spaces I discovered. What I have learned is that I am not responsible for his happiness. It is not within my power to make him happy. I can’t give him joy. I can’t create desire. I can’t earn his affection or attention.

The truth is marriage is a contract for him. He knows who I am and what I need. It has been discussed in hundreds of ways. Yet, he refuses to address any of it. He is not unable to meet me where I am, he is unwilling. That was a tough pill to swallow. Real relationships and connections require attention and intention, neither of which he is willing to invest. I can give my entire soul and if he gives nothing, then nothing changes. The only thing I can change is me. My choices are the only things in my control.

This has challenged me to rethink many things I believe about myself, my faith, and how relationships work. What does love look like? Where did my understanding of relationships come from? How do I exercise autonomy in the context of a contractual marriage? What about the needs, wants, and desires that are unmet? How does all of this fit in my faith and understanding of my own values? What choices can I make and what consequences are acceptable to me for each of them?

My conclusions are not all final on much of this as I have learned that relationships and life are always in motion, but I have decided that I will honor my commitment to remain in this relationship. While it is not meeting many of the needs that I had hoped marriage would meet, we have built a stable home for our daughter and the day-to-day of life is okay. When seriously considering whether a divorce was an appropriate option, it was clear that the destruction that would bring to everyone was far more painful than learning to live peaceably in the reality of our marriage.

I will continue to bring my authentic self to the conversations we have and be genuine and available to connect with him, but the expectation that there will be real intimacy and a true partnership has evaporated. He only wants me to fill a role in life and has no real interest in more than that. I wanted to love him fully and for him to love me the same way, but that is not what he wants. I am capable of meeting him where he is and will work to create other relationships where realness and authenticity are not only valued, but cultivated.

The journey to this place has been arduous. I have had to reckon with the death of some dreams and expectations. Unlearning some unhealthy views of myself, relationships, and my faith has been a huge part of this. I am happier and healthier than I have been in years, but it can be a struggle to let go of the things held so close to the heart for so long. I am done living with what I hope things can be in my life. I only want what is and what’s real.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

