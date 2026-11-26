Andre said it from the couch without looking up from the game, the same way you would say pass me the remote. Joy was standing at his kitchen counter packing his lunches for the work week. Five containers lined up in a row. Chicken, rice, and the green beans he always pretended not to like and always finished.

“It just makes sense,” he said. “You’re here like five nights anyway. You’d save on rent.”

And Joy’s heart did a little jump. Because she had been praying for a husband for a long time, and here was the man she had been picturing at the altar, asking her to move in. That had to mean something, right?

Then a second feeling showed up right behind the first one. A small cold thing in the bottom of her stomach. Because he said rent. He did not say wife. He did not say marriage. He said she would save on rent.

She snapped the lid on the last container, dried her hands on the dish towel, and said, “Let me think about it.”

He said “Cool,” and the game went to commercial.

This was not a bad man

I need you to understand something before we go any further, because this is what made it so hard. Andre was not a clown. He was not disappearing for three days and coming back with a “wyd” at midnight. He went to church with her. He fixed the ceiling fan at her mother’s house without being asked. He prayed over the food, every time, even at the restaurant. He knew her coffee order. His mother called Joy “my daughter” in front of the whole family at Thanksgiving.

So when people talk about boundaries like it is easy, like you just cut off the toxic person and post a quote about protecting your peace, Joy could not relate. Cutting off the toxic one is hard, but at least the anger helps you. Anger gives you a little backbone. What do you do when the man is good to you in a hundred ways, and the thing you need to say might still cost you him?

I wrote before about setting boundaries with a man without losing him. This one is about the scarier version. The one where you say it anyway, knowing you might.

Wife duties on a girlfriend contract

Now let’s talk about Joy for a minute, because she was not innocent in this either.

Over two years, three nights a week became five. Her toothbrush lived there. Her good flat iron lived there. Her Sunday dress hung in his closet next to his gym bag. She did his laundry because “it’s just a few more things in the machine.” She planned his mother’s sixtieth birthday dinner, booked the restaurant, ordered the cake, and paid the deposit on her own card. She packed his lunches every Sunday night.

And marriage? Andre talked about it the way people talk about the weather next month. When we get married. One day when we have kids. No ring. No date. No real conversation. Just someday, floating around the apartment like the smell of the green beans.

Here is the part Joy had to be honest about. Every time it came up, she said, “Whenever you’re ready, babe. No pressure.” She said it because she did not want to be that woman. The pushy one. The one with the timeline. So she never said what she actually wanted, which was a covenant, out loud, in plain words. She just kept doing wife things and hoping he would notice she was already a wife and make it official.

Whew, Lordt. Sis was doing wife duties on a girlfriend contract and praying the contract would upgrade itself.

That is how being understanding slowly turns into being used, even by a man who is not trying to use you. Andre was not plotting anything. He was just comfortable. Why would a man rush toward something he already had?

He cannot respect a boundary he has never been shown. And he cannot answer a question you keep refusing to ask.

What Paul says about carrying too much

Joy spent the next week and a half going back and forth with God about it. In the car. In the shower. At work in the bathroom stall, which is where a lot of us do our best praying, let’s not pretend. And she kept landing on a passage she had read a hundred times.

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2

We love that one. We put it on mugs. But just three verses later, Paul says this:

“For each will have to bear his own load.” Galatians 6:5

So which one is it? Both. Bible scholars often point out that the word for burden in verse 2 describes something crushing, too heavy for one person. The word for load in verse 5 is more like a daily backpack. Your own regular stuff.

When Andre’s father was in the hospital last spring, Joy sat in that waiting room with him for two days. That was a burden, and she was right to help carry it. But his laundry? His lunches? His mother’s birthday deposit? The decision about whether he actually wants to marry her? That is his backpack. And Joy had been wearing it on her own back for two years, calling it love, and wondering why her shoulders hurt.

She said it after church

She waited until Sunday afternoon, after service, because she figured if the Holy Ghost was still in the room, she might need Him. They were sitting in his car in her mother’s driveway after dropping off a plate.

She did not give a speech. She had written one. Three pages in her notes app, with bullet points, like she was presenting evidence in court. She deleted it that morning. Why do we always feel like we need a lawyer to say what we want?

Instead she said this:

“I love you. I’m not moving in. And I’m going to stop staying over during the week. I want to be your wife one day, and I want us to build that the right way, with God in it and a covenant, not just a shared lease. I should have said that a long time ago instead of saying no pressure.”

“Rather, speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ.” Ephesians 4:15

Truth in love. Not cold. Not a threat. Not a TED talk about her childhood. Just the truth, with the love still on it.

Andre was quiet for a long time. Long enough that the car got warm. Then he said, “So this is an ultimatum.”

“No,” Joy said. “I’m telling you where I am.”

“I’m not going to be rushed into something because you’re on a timeline.”

That one hurt. Because two years is not a rush. But she did not argue. She kissed him on the cheek, got out of the car, and went inside her mother’s house, where her mother took one look at her face and put the kettle on without asking a single question. Mothers know.

That night, she went to his apartment to pick up a few things. She came home with her toothbrush in her purse and her Sunday dress over her arm, and she sat in the parking lot for twenty minutes before she could make herself go upstairs.

The silence, and the text she almost answered

The good morning texts kept coming that week, but they got shorter. Morning. Then gm. Then one day, nothing until lunch. Every time her phone buzzed, her whole body jumped. Every time it did not, the old voice got louder.

You pushed him. He told you he wasn’t ready. Two good years and you threw it away over a toothbrush. Just go back. Pack the lunches. Say you overreacted. It’s not that deep.

Here is what nobody puts in the pretty quotes. The silence after a boundary can feel like punishment, even when it is just a person processing. Your nervous system does not know the difference between he is thinking and he is leaving. It just screams.

Then Friday night, his name lit up her screen.

Come over. I miss you.

Joy stared at that text for a long time. She wanted to go so bad. She had her shoes on. I am not exaggerating, she had her keys in her hand. And she knew exactly what would happen if she went. Nothing would change. She would wake up in his bed on Saturday, make breakfast, and the conversation from Sunday would turn into something she “brought up that one time.”

She sat on the edge of her bed and opened her Bible to a verse her pastor had preached on years ago, about Nehemiah rebuilding the wall around Jerusalem while people kept calling him to come down and meet with them.

“I am doing a great work and I cannot come down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and come down to you?” Nehemiah 6:3

Now, Andre was not Sanballat. The men calling Nehemiah down were trying to harm him, and Andre just missed his girlfriend. But the principle still preached. Joy was rebuilding something too. Her honesty. Her standard. Her sense of herself as a woman who is allowed to want something and say so.

She texted back: I miss you too. I’ll see you Sunday. Then she took her shoes off. She did not come down off the wall.

What Andre said

He came by on Wednesday. He did not come in. He stood in her doorway with his hands in his jacket pockets and said it plainly, I will give him that.

“I’ve been thinking. I don’t think I’m where you are. I don’t know if I want to get married. Maybe ever. I didn’t want to lie to you.”

Two years. Two years of someday, and the real answer took eleven minutes in a doorway.

Joy cried in the shower that night with the water running so the neighbors would not hear her. She cried at work in that same bathroom stall. She asked God some questions that were not very polite. Did I just throw away my husband? Why did You let me get this attached? And He let her ask. He did not leave the room.

But somewhere in the middle of that ugly week, a different thought started to settle in. Her boundary did not take anything from her. It just showed her what she already had. Andre was not ready for marriage last month either. He was not ready two years ago. The only thing that had changed was that she stopped making it comfortable to not decide.

If a gentle no ends the relationship, your compliance was the only thing keeping it alive.

And I am not telling you every man walks away. Some men hear a boundary and step up like they were waiting for permission. Some go cold for a week and come back with the realest conversation you have ever had. You do not get to know which one he is until you say it. That is the risk. That is also the gift. Either way, you get the truth, and the truth is cheaper at year two than at year seven.

If you are standing where Joy stood

You do not have to say everything at once. But you do have to stop saying “no pressure” when what you mean is “I want this, and I am scared to want it out loud.”

Lead with the love, because it is true. Say the want plainly, without the three pages of evidence. Then decide what you will stop doing while he decides, and actually stop. Not as punishment. As honesty. If you are giving wife access, ask for wife intentions, or take the access back.

Then let the silence be silence. Do not fill it with a second text that takes it all back. Put the phone down. Take your shoes off. Pray the impolite prayer if that is the one you have. God can handle it.

And if you need help seeing the pattern you keep falling into, my free guide is a gentle place to start.

A few weeks later, on a Sunday night, Joy lined up five containers on her own kitchen counter. Chicken, rice, and the green beans.

All five for her. And she ate every single green bean.