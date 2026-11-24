I was staring at her WhatsApp. Last seen 9:47 PM. Online. Typing… then stopped. No reply.

Three days before, I had told her I lost my job.

She said, “Don’t worry baby, we will figure it out.”

That one word — “we” — kept me alive for 48 hours.

We met in January at a friend’s birthday. She was wearing a yellow gown. She laughed loudly, she didn’t form. I liked that. We exchanged numbers and that night she texted me first: “You are quiet but I like your energy.”

From there, everything moved fast. Morning texts. Night calls. She would call me by 10pm every day: “Ishow, how was work? Have you eaten?”

I am not a rich guy. My salary was 120k. But I was consistent. I sent her 5k, 10k when I could. Not because she asked, but because I wanted to show I care.

In March, she said, “My friends said you are serious, not like Lagos boys.” I took that as a compliment. I started saving. I told my mother about her. My mother said, “Bring her home.”

I deleted all other girls. I stopped talking to my ex. I was all in.

Then August 5th happened.

My boss called me into the office. “Ishow, we are cutting 20% of staff. Your last pay will be this month. I’m sorry.”

I walked out of that office and my legs were shaking. I sat in a bus for 30 minutes without knowing where I was going.

The first person I called was her.

“Baby, I lost my job today.”

There was silence. 5 seconds. Then, “Ehya, pele. Sorry. It will be fine.”

That night she still called. But she didn’t say “we” again.

Day 2, I texted her good morning, she replied by 2pm: “Morning, busy day.”

Day 3, I asked, “Can we see on Saturday to talk about next steps? I have some plans.”

She said, “This weekend is busy, my cousin is around.”

Day 5, my messages started going to one tick. Delivered, but not read for hours.

Day 7, I was scrolling Instagram to distract myself. Her close friend posted a story. Birthday dinner. Loud music. And there she was. Wearing that same yellow gown. A guy’s hand was around her waist. She was laughing. The same laugh she used to give me.

I didn’t comment. I didn’t call. I just watched it three times and dropped my phone on the bed.

For the next two weeks, I became a ghost. I didn’t go out. I didn’t eat well. I kept replaying everything. Was I foolish? Did she ever love me?

On the 14th day, my younger brother came to my room. He said, “Bro, she didn’t leave because you lost your job. She left because that was the only reason she was there.”

That one sentence reset my brain.

He was right.

She didn’t love me. She loved the stability. The 120k. The “he has a job, he is responsible.” When the job went, I became a risk. And she doesn’t do risk.

Here is what healing taught me in 5 months:

*1. Love is not tested in good times.*

Anyone can love you when you are buying lunch. Real love shows when you can’t buy anything.

*2. Never build your future around someone who hasn’t seen your lowest.*

I introduced her to my mother before she saw me broke. That was my mistake.

*3. A woman who loves you will give you pressure, not space.*

If she loves you, when you lose your job she will say, “So what is the plan? Send your CV to me, let me help.” Not “I need space.”

*4. You didn’t not lose a girlfriend. You lost an illusion.*

And losing an illusion is not heartbreak. It’s clarity.

Today I have a new job. 90k, less than before. But I am at peace. I don’t hate her. If I see her tomorrow, I will greet her.

She saved me. She showed me early, before marriage, before house rent, before children, who she was.

If you are reading this and someone left you when money finished, when you got sick, when your business failed — my brother, my sister, you didn’t lose.

You were saved.

Have you ever loved someone who only loved your good season?

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Paris Bilal on Unsplash