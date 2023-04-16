She Says She’s No Longer in Love With Me

“I’m in love with you” versus “I love you.”

What’s the difference? And why would you care?

Chances are you don’t care unless you heard or fear this; your partner says, “I love you but I’m not in love with you.”

What’s she really saying when she says that?

Is she saying that she’s done with the relationship?

She wants a lover?

She wants to open up the marriage? Or a divorce?

What would you make of it?

Would you self-reflect on how she fell out of love with you?

Or would you just fall to pieces?

Well, even if you don’t fear your partner falling out of love with you, if your relationship is currently compromised or blah in any way, it’s critical that you consider the state of your union.

Because, brother, not to be overly dramatic, women are leaving relationships and divorcing men at alarming rates (upwards of 90%), precisely because they want more than hum drum day to day blah blah.

They want trust, emotional connection, and passion. It’s your job to meet her there.

And it’s my job to give men like you that wake-up call. To say, hey brother, pay attention.

To discover if she’s lost her “in-loveness” with you, check out this video and understand:

What she’s really saying when she says “I’m not in love with you.”

Why it doesn’t have to tear you apart.

And how you can take charge of a reality from which you’ve been hiding out.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

iStock image