She Tried to Make Me Love Her, and It Almost Ruined Her Life

I was 27 when and just recovered from depression. I met her at a farewell party in the local bar.

She was drunk as hell. And also good looking. Brown skin, long hair, a skirt and a small shirt that would make any man go, “Damn”.

We started talking, I don’t remember how. I didn’t even mean to hit on girls that night.

We clicked. Danced for an hour, got each other’s numbers and went home. A couple of days later we went out. Started seeing each other often. It was fun, and the sex was good, but I wasn’t into her.

If it doesn’t feel right

I wasn’t sure why, but something about her didn’t seem right.

A month passed, and I told her, “Listen, we should stop seeing each other. It doesn’t work for me”.

She didn’t take it well.

“But I slept with you!” She cried and made a scene. Almost begging me to stay. I felt bad about it, but I couldn’t stay with her out of mercy.

We broke up, and she started luring me in with SeX. “I can come over if you like. Just for the SeX, you know. Just once”.

“Once” turned into another three months of going out and sleeping together. Then another two months. Meanwhile, we were breaking and making up on the regular.

Manipulation, gloom, and bulimia

After six months, I told myself, “That’s it. I’m ending this shit”.

Came over to her house and told her we were done for good.

She cried. “But why?? Just tell me why”. I told her, “To be honest, your weight bothers me a bit”.

What an idiot. Damn it. If I could take back that line, I would.

The minute I said it, I realized I made a mistake.

Her weight didn’t even bother me THAT much.

It was her attitude for life. She was drinking, smoking, and dealing with her issues in all the wrong ways. Not to mention trying to make me jealous by seeing other guys (which worked).

She started throwing up daily. And losing weight like crazy. I didn’t even know that. She was doing it for weeks before I found out.

Now she was even more seductive. HOT. She looked better than ever.

Her IG profile blew up with comments from all sorts of men.

Then shit got worse, and she shifted into higher gear. She turned manipulative. One day she texted me, “I love you even though you’re a mess”.

Right.

I think at that point, her mood swings turned into depression. She went on vacation with a rich guy, made sure the entire internet knew it, then came back home and texted she was missing me, “Even though she has a boyfriend, and she knows it’s not cool.”

When she couldn’t meet up with her “boyfriend” because of work, he offered her money so she could come over. What a dickhead.

I thought it was over, and that dickhead did me a favour.

I thought.

You can’t make people love you

A year had passed already, and we were still sleeping together her. Dickhead got dumped quickly.

One night she stumbled drunk into my mom’s house. A mutual friend brought her over.

She stepped in, took a banana and put it in her mouth. I laughed

“Do you love me? It’s the only thing that matters”.

I remember thinking, “Seems like she talked to someone, a consultant or something. That’s good.” It looked like she was getting her act together.

I told her, “Yes. I do”.

“Don’t lie, Jonathan. Tell me the truth”.

“Honestly, no. I don’t love you”.

She cried. I took her to the shower to wash off all the smells and make her feel better. More tears. “You don’t love me”.

Her heart was broken. It was the beginning of the end.

Conclusion

Not everyone will like you. Not everyone will fall in love with you. And there isn’t much you can’t do about it. You can’t control other people, and you certainly can’t force their feelings.

All you can do is learn from your mistakes; if you made any, take care of yourself, and move forward.

I met my ex five years ago. Since then, we met a couple of times, and nothing changed. She’s the same little girl who seeks attention on Instagram.

Too many of us waste time on people who’re not into us and take it personally. It’s useless. You get nothing out of it. Move on. The right people will come into your life at the right time.

