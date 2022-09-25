Shein Fast Fashion Is Showing Us How Shallow We Really Can Be

Style by the mile

People try hard, but we seldom look elegant, stylish, or smart.

Our clothes, especially our fast fashion and mass-produced clothing, look like trash because it is. It is likely to sit in a landfill somewhere for centuries to come, so …very durable.

Piles of this stuff end up polluting miles and miles of ecosystems.

It is not the idea of affordability that is the problem. Cheap clothes are okay if you need a piece or two, but Shein and other similar outlets go for a very high volume movement of clothes, jewelry, and cosmetic products, called hauls.

High-paid influencers and celebrities help sell through social media. They aim to reach high-income buyers. They especially utilize TikTok which tends to snag more impressionable minds.

They sell to plus sizes, which may make people feel better about body positivity, but they also sell provocative things like swastika jewelry and slave imagery, perhaps just for the sensationalism of it.

They have been brought up on charges of violation of slave laws in the UK, Switzerland, and Australia. Workers have been reported to work up to 75-hour weeks in hundreds of smaller-scale “factories.”

They have also been accused of manufacturing products with toxins, high lead content, and poisoning through some cosmetic products.

You see it and want it because you are manipulated

Algorithms take personal data and transform it into ads we all see. These become hard to resist and easy to mistake as harmless fads.

Shein is, of course, not the only fast fashion cringe-worthy outlet in the world. Most retailers these days cater to fast and polluting trends. It’s just an outcome of making a disposable world where out of sight is out of mind.

Many of these charges do not address the real problem which is our need to consume and toss. We seem to not care how much we emit into the earth through carbon dioxide, pollution, trash, and poison.

The fact that resources are finite, especially habitats, is being forgotten when we live online rather than in the supportive biosphere.

As the climate and biodiversity issues increase, we seem to seek more and more distraction and denial. We can find this online and in shallow trends.

Alternatives to fast fashion and trashy trends

Affordability is needed these days.

The disparity between the wealthy and the poor is still growing. It is yet another sign something is wrong.

But, you can get better deals at a thrift store. You can find older, and therefore better-made materials. You can find more creativity. You can even get the soul-supportive better feel-better feeling of recycling through thrifting.

Small-scale vintage stores especially are being crushed by giant fast fashion. You can help support people over profits and keep neighborhoods cool and quirky by shopping consignment, or helping charities.

Have a clothing exchange for household and fashion every other month. You will find the social aspect of laughing together far more satisfying than shopping online.

Get outdoors. See and live in the world that is “away.” When you throw anything away you must constantly remind yourself there is no such place.

—

