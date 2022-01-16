She’s Not My Fur Baby — She’s My Canine Coworker

5 a.m. is the hour of hard work.

You know this as well as I do. Our eyes spring open without an alarm clock waking us because sundials are woven into our very being, telling us that it is time to begin the day.

I creep into your room, not wanting to wake you if you happen to still be sleeping. I’m not sure how you managed to take up residence in the spare bedroom, which doubles as my office, but even after our time together, your glamours are still a mystery to me.

You are not sleeping, I see. Your inner clock is wired to mine.

“You ready?” I ask. Sometimes people think it’s insane that I talk to you the way I do (in full sentences) because, they say, you have no clue what I’m communicating.

But I know the truth. You can understand every damn word.

You hop off the queen-sized mattress. People also tell me that I’m crazy for allowing you to sleep on the bed. I tell them that you have bad hips, so of course, you need comfortable sleeping quarters. They don’t laugh even though I’ve stated this as if it is a half-joke. I suspect that’s because they see the absolute seriousness behind my eyes. The reality is, I am not joking. I will have only the best for you.

The bed thing started when I discovered that you loved to watch me work. At first, you’d perch yourself there behind me while I clicked away on a keyboard, trying for all the world to build my brand.

Eventually, once our bond began to grow, you graduated to beneath my desk, where you’d sit at my feet and lick my toes while thoughts spewed from my fingertips.

But this all came after the walking. The walking was how you and I began our journey together.

5 a.m. is the hour of hard work because it is when we do our best brainstorming. The morning air is brisk as we venture out under a pink and purple sunrise. At first, we’d walk for miles. Roaming green spaces and alleyways under the last glimpses of a fading moon.

I’d never wear my headphones on these early morning strolls because it was the time for all manner of imagination. Ideas and stories would spring to mind, and because everyone else in the world was still asleep, I would talk aloud to you, letting you in on all of the concepts that were reeling through my overactive brain.

You’d look at me every once in a while and smile that very specific smile you have, telling me in no uncertain terms how great you thought I was. It was then that I knew you were my perfect partner in crime.

“I want to write about things that everyone has experienced but are too afraid to talk about,” I once told you. “I want to make someone laugh so hard they spit coffee out of their mouth all over their phone screen,” I said.

You, always the patient listener, would give a little yip of agreement, letting me know I was onto something big.

It is not a coincidence that the timeline of your adoption and my rise to becoming a “working writer” so perfectly coincided. In the months after you became a part of our family, I found that the writing gigs, contest wins, and readership that I so longed for in years past seemed to start funneling in like all I had needed was you to get the ball rolling.

What is your magic? How are you doing this?

As I write this, your snores from the queen-sized bed behind me create an ear-to-ear smile on my face. Quickly though, the smile fades away. I think of our last few vet visits — the diagnosis of early-onset arthritis and degenerative hips. The vet’s hand on my shoulder, telling me that you are a wonderful dog, but I should prepare myself because you won’t have the same sort of life span as other, healthier dogs of your breed.

We have changed your food to a higher quality brand. You have monthly vet visits to receive a cartrophen injection to help strengthen your hindquarters. Anti-inflammatory pills on the rainy days when even walking up the driveway seems too much of a task for you.

All of these small changes have improved your health. You still smile at me and lick my toes and wag your beautiful tail when I greet you during the hour of hard work.

But now, because you can no longer walk for miles at a time, we instead make our way slowly to the green space one block over from the house. There, under a sheath of waning stars, we talk about work. The next story. A joke I’ve been playing around with. Plans for a future that I don’t know you will be a part of.

My hands shake — maybe from the cold, but I don’t think so — as I stroke the silky-fine fur on your greying chin. I kiss your nose, and I tell you that I love you.

You are just a dog, those people who don’t understand say when I tell them about our adventures. But that’s the thing; you are a dog. An incredible, inspirational, hilarious beast of a thing that has provided countless moments of joy and solace and uninhibited levity in my life over this past year and a half. You are my muse, and now I have no clue how much longer I will have you.

You, Lucy, are my motivation not only in work but, more importantly, in life. Whatever happens, my world has been forever altered since you became my partner in crime with our 5 a.m. meetings during the hour of hard work.

