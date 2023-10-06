Shining Light on Our Sexual Blindspots – Bryan Stacy

Talking about sex as a man, whether in the realm of your desires or health, can be embarrassing or even seem to threaten your manhood. But this leaves many men at risk of everything from unsatisfying sex to risk of early death. Bryan Stacy’s sudden diagnosis changed his life and made him an advocate for helping you feel safe to have conversations about sex.

Talking about sex, whether your desires or health, can be embarrassing or seem to threaten your manhood.

Unfortunately this could leave you with an unsatisfying sex life, or even at risk of early death.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest Bryan Stacy experienced a major wake up call when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and a sexually transmitted infection at the same time.

He created a company to make sexual testing more available, as well as to make it safer to have conversations about sex.

In this conversation we discussed…

How to create a more conscious and intimate sex life without risking your manhood or taking a “leap of faith”

without risking your manhood or taking a “leap of faith” What makes it safer for you to have conversations about sexual health and desires

What’s possible when you let go of thinking you need to know what turns a woman on and makes her happy

what turns a woman on and makes her happy The complicated topics of consent, insecurity and toxic masculinity

Bryan’s epiphanies that were inspired by his simultaneous diagnosis of cancer and a Sexually Transmitted Infection

This was a powerful conversation and one that could save your life!

Connect with Bryan



Instagram: @bryintheory

Bryan left a career in corporate consulting to pursue a massive dream to change sexual health culture and behavior.

In 2011, fear and embarrassment left him unable to address obvious symptoms, causing his testicular cancer and chlamydia to go undiagnosed and untreated for months.

After writing and speaking to thousands about his sexual health journey, he co-founded Biem Health, an app that gives people access to sexual health doctors, the ability to get tested for STDs, and share verified test results with sexual partners.

With the right tools, Bryan believes others can develop the sexual confidence needed to live healthier, happier lives, make better sexual health decisions, and have more connected sex.

He and his team are currently building out the Biem platform to include additional sexual health services, and he co-facilitates a men’s discussion group in New York focused on sexual confidence and masculinity called “But, I’m One of the Good Guys”. His story can be found in Forbes, Bustle, or through one of his podcast interviews.

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

Some say we are outgrowing marriage as a culture. However, the problem that author Shana James regularly sees as a relationship coach—and through her own divorce—is that many of us have not matured enough to create the emotionally-connected, sexually-satisfying relationships we long for.

Honest Sex teaches us what kind of honesty is effective for creating closeness, what sex actually is (rather than what we’ve been taught), and how to communicate desires and upsets to create more intimacy. By examining new ways to sustain connection with a partner, author Shana James illuminates a framework for relationships to start strong and get more intimate and exciting over time.

James is the creator and host of the Man Alive podcast and has a TEDx Talk, “What 1,000 Men’s Tears Reveal About the Crisis Between Men and Women.” As a relationship coach for 20 years, she humbly discovered the causes of disconnection and distrust in relationships, as well as how to build trust and keep passion alive. Her first book, Power and Pleasure: A Man’s Guide to Becoming a Confident and Satisfied Lover and Leader, supports men to be fulfilled in love and work. In this book, written for all genders, she uses her Master’s in psychology, DISC, and Positive Intelligence certifications to guide readers to create more honest and passionate romantic relationships.

