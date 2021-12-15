Should a Man Have To Pay For an Expensive Dinner To Show a Woman He’s a Catch?

Lately, I’ve listened to a lot of women tell me that they won’t go on a date with a man unless he invites them to dinner. I’m not talking about any old dinner either — but an expensive dinner in a fancy restaurant.

These women demand expensive dinners on first dates because they view themselves as an investment for a man — literally.

By paying for an expensive meal, a man shows he’s serious about investing in a commitment with a woman. He also demonstrates that he brings something to the table: financial security.

Women who demand such treatment on first dates claim they don’t do this because they intend to live off a man. On the contrary: such high-value women simply want a man who equals them in career ambition and resources.

And sure, such women may also desire a man to elevate them from the cushy lifestyle they already live. However, more and more women are demanding potential mates who will spend serious money on them before they women will even desire to have a relationship with them.

As a result, a growing number of men feel they won’t get anywhere with a woman unless they buy her a pricey dinner. They fear they can’t make a good impression otherwise.

But is it fair to expect men should have to pay for expensive meals just to show women they’re a catch?

There’s a social expectation that men should always pay for the first date.

Let’s face it, even if we’re not talking about an expensive dinner, there’s still an expectation in our society that men will always pay for a first date. A survey conducted by Money.com and SurveyMonkey found that 78% of both male and female respondents believed that men should foot the bill on the first date.

Do men really have a choice in the matter?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Common etiquette dictates that men have to pay for dinner on a date. With all the women expecting expensive meals on dates, dating can get incredibly expensive for a man.

What happens if a woman isn’t even interested in a man?

Men have to put up with rejection and a $200 dinner bill.

“Foodie calls”: when women use men for free meals.

And then there’s a new breed of women who used men for free meals. These women consciously go out on dates with men they don’t like, just to get a free dinner. This issue is so rampant that there is even a term for it now: “foodie calls.”

A study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science entitled, “Foodie Calls: When Women Date Men for a Free Meal (Rather Than a Relationship),” found that out of a surveyed 698 single heterosexual women, 22% of them had agreed to meet a man for a date just for the meal they’d get out of it.

Men fall for this ploy because they’ve been conditioned to pay for dates and don’t want to ruin their chances with a woman by asking her to split the bill.

Unfortunately, the men who have been used for a foodie call end up feeling abused. Especially when the dinner is a pricey one.

A coffee date is not necessarily a better option.

Some might say that we should normalize the coffee dates when meeting for the first time. But as I mentioned, a lot of women won’t accept an offer to get coffee with a man as a first date. They want the man to shell out some cash to show he likes her.

Women see an offer to go get coffee as an indicator that a man isn’t really serious about them. For this reason, some men are afraid to offer a date to get a coffee together because they fear they’ll strike out with a woman before they’ve even started.

The same goes for asking her to split the bill.

Some women will pay the dinner bill if they don’t like a guy.

Don’t get me wrong: not all women are out to use men. Some women even feel guilty about the social expectation that men always have to foot the bill. This is especially true if they discover on the date that they’re not really interested in a guy.

According to relationships writer Carlyn Beccia , she’s found a way to work around this issue. While she will let a man pay for her dinner if she likes him, if she doesn’t want to see him again, she pays the bill.

In her essay, When A Woman Should and Shouldn’t Pay on a First Date, Beccia writes:

To be clear, I view picking up the check as an act of altruism. You are putting money back into your date’s pocket so he can take out another woman who will appreciate his longwinded diatribe about why everyone should drive a Tesla. (I so wish that was not a personal reference.) Meanwhile, you will not feel the least bit guilty when you give him some hackneyed blow-off as to why there is no chemistry.

That sounds like a much more evolved approach to me.

The takeaway.

But still, the question remains: should men have to offer women expensive meals to show they’re a catch? Is it right that women demand men pay for dinner in a fancy restaurant just to show he’s serious about her?

Perhaps your answer is: let people do what they want. But something just feels unfair about expecting men to foot the bill on an expensive meal just so he can impress a woman.

Yes, I believe in chivalry, but as the inflation rate explodes in this country and the cost of life skyrockets, it’s a lot to ask that men shoulder the costs of every first date — especially the expensive ones.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Especially as today’s woman pushes for more and more equality between the genders.

What do you think? Please leave your answer in the comments.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***