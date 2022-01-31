Should I Disclose My Mental Illness? What Could My Disclosure Cost Me?

This is a series of posts designed to help people approach diversity and inclusion. These are questions and scenarios we’ve actually heard or seen in the wild. This is part of our corporate programming for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. For more information, click here.

Should I disclose my mental illness at work? What could my disclosure cost me? How do I practice self-care without disclosing my mental illness?

The short answer to your question is that without knowing the details about your specific situation, I do not know.

Disclosing your mental illness, both privately and publicly, is an intensely personal decision that should be thoughtfully made with forethought and extreme caution. Meaning that you must first carefully assess the risk and what disclosure may cost you. You have to be be prepared for a reaction, positive, negative, or anywhere in between from friends, family, and your employer. Decisions have consequences and you must be receptive to any eventuality.

There are a range of questions that you should consider to inform your decision, including the following:

1. The first question is WHY: Why do you want to reveal your mental illness? Are you in need of special considerations or accommodations? Is it a personal identity issue regarding your authenticity and integrity? Be clear with your intentions.

2. How well are you managing your mental illness? Is your condition stable?

3. Are you compliant with your mental health treatment plan including any medication prescribed?

4. Do you have a personal ”kitchen cabinet?” Your kitchen cabinet are the people in your life who will tell you the truth regardless. They also provide support. Ultimately I am responsible for managing my mental illness. That said I have a kitchen cabinet consisting of a few trusted individuals who know me deep inside my bone marrow. I cannot lie or hide from any of them. They will know if I am locked in a mental health crisis.

5. Do you maintain regular appointments with a mental health provider such as a psychologist, licensed social worker, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioner, or psychiatrist? When was your last appointment? Did you tell your mental health provider and psychiatrist that you are thinking about revealing your mental illness?

6. What are their thoughts? Will your mental health provider and/or psychiatrist help you create an action plan for revealing your mental illness?

7. Does your employer prioritize employee mental health and well-being? If so, do you feel safe accessing the support and programs offered by your employer?

8. What about your job and career? Will divulging your mental illness risk your career, credibility, and effectiveness?

I repeatedly ask myself these same questions because I tell my story about living with major depression and being relentlessly tormented by an insidious suicide voice that freely roamed inside my mind. These questions always lead me back to why. Why did I start telling my story?

Because attitudes about attorney mental health and well-being had not significantly evolved during my many years of practicing law. I tell my story because the African American and faith communities must stop pretending that the proverbial emperor is wearing clothes. Mental illness is real and medication will likely be necessary to treat it. Finally, I tell my story because I want to respectfully disrupt the stigma associated with mental illness within the legal, African American, and faith communities.

The question of whether YOU should disclose your mental illness also begins with WHY. Why do you want to reveal your mental health condition? What are the pros and cons of disclosure? Is disclosure in your best interest? Are you ethically required to divulge your mental illness? Can you limit who you share your condition with to a specific person or department who is required to keep your disclosure confidential?

If you live with a mental illness, you must prioritize self care. Most people and many employers now recognize that self-care is a critical component of productivity and wellbeing. Because of this, revealing your mental illness and practicing self-care are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Start by preparing a comprehensive self-care plan. Dr. Joy Harden Bradford offers the following ten ways to optimize your mental health:

Poor or insufficient sleep can impair your mood and ability to concentrate. Get good quality sleep. Establish a healthy sleep regimen. Examine your circle of friends and the dynamics of these relationships. End friendships that are not healthy, reciprocal, or beneficial. Do not wait until you are in the throes of a mental health crisis. Instead, schedule an annual mental health check up with your therapist. Therapy teaches you important lessons about yourself and can increase your overall quality of life. Evaluate your relationship with food, sex, and substances. Do you have a healthy relationship with each of these things? Are you using food, sex, and substances to avoid dealing with trauma, lack, or dysfunction? Get physical. Research shows that a moderate level of exercise will relieve stress, anxiety, and improve your overall mood. Choose an activity that you enjoy and give yourself an opportunity to adapt to your new exercise routine. Assess your use of social media. How much time do you spend on social media platforms? Spending extended periods on social media swiping, scrolling, and liking can increase your anxiety, depression, and stress. It can also adversely affect your self esteem. Set appropriate boundaries. Do not allow people and situations to roam free and unchecked. Stop and celebrate your accomplishments whether big or small. Don’t procrastinate, gloss over, or quickly move on to the next adventure. Stop constantly thinking ahead. Challenge yourself to be mindfully present. Pay attention to your breath and surroundings. Feel the ground beneath your feet. Release people and situations that are no longer healthy for you. Do not stay in a space because it is safe, comforting or familiar. Show up in each area of your life.

You can use these ten suggestions to develop your comprehensive self-care plan. Above all, take care of and value yourself. For more information about your rights regarding the disclosure of a mental illness to your employer, please visit Mental Health Conditions in the Workplace and the ADA

