Should I Tell My Life Coach I’m in Love With Him?

My infatuation started almost immediately. And so did my refusal to take it seriously.

It seemed too obvious that I would fall for him. Objectively attractive. In a position of authority. Listens attentively as I talk about my innermost world.

I wouldn’t even have had to have met him to predict this. It’s so cliché.

Yet it’s there, this desire that I can no longer deny: I’m in love with my life coach. And to be honest, it started on our very first session. Right off the bat, we talked about something I couldn’t talk about before, something I could barely think about it.

But despite my suggestion that we “not go there today,” he encouraged me to face the pain of my father’s death head-on. He listened to me. He really listened and made me feel my feelings, and I felt he felt them with me somehow.

And after I cried, he looked me square in the eyes and said, “Holding on to that pain isn’t helping anyone. It’s not helping you and it’s certainly not helping him.”

And it wasn’t rehearsed. It was real. And I believed him. He helped me realize even though horrible things happen, I’m still here. I’m breathing. I’m alive.

And I saw that aliveness reflected in those eyes, fierce, powerful.

And every two weeks from then on, we met on Zoom, and we talked and talked (okay, I talked), and now he knows me better than almost anyone else in my life.

I’ve grown addicted to his encouragement. His ability to make me feel special. Chosen.

Is there something not sexually harass-y about making this public?

I look up to him. He’s this awesome person who can just light people up with his energy. Seeing him get so excited so openly and so genuinely about what I’m doing is addictive.

And I just found out that he outweirds me (in a good way). On Instagram, he sometimes wears his girlfriend’s clothes and talks about how every couple should have an only-sex day where you’re not allowed to have an orgasm.

I also found out how he likes micro-dosing on the powerful psychedelic Ayahuasca.

And here I was telling him that I worried I was too weird wanting to have a baby with a gay man and live in a polyamorous commune with several lovers.

While he’s right there in the same freaky boat.

So of course I’m in love with my life coach.

By now, you must get it. You must understand.

But the question remains: Should I tell him this?

I tell him everything else so why would I keep this one thing secret? That feels unnatural, contrived. Plus, ignoring it hasn’t worked. If anything, it’s just made the feeling grow stronger.

On the other hand, I’ve hired him. So is there something not sexually harass-y about making this public? Does this cross a boundary?

And is it even worth spilling the beans? Because in the end, I know that this is the result of the position I am in relative to him and not because of some cosmic connection unique to the two of us.

In the end, I know I don’t really know him. I’m in love with the concept of him. Not the real person.

So I’ll ask it again: Do I tell him?

Well yes, if for no other reason than that this post now is too good to hide.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Unsplash