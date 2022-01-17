Should I Text Him First (3 Times You Should and 3 You Shouldn’t)

You’d think that having another way to communicate would be beneficial to dating in the twenty-first century, but it’s actually created a slew of new issues. You can’t judge tone properly, and why isn’t he replying quickly enough if everyone is on their phones all the time?

Follow these guidelines to determine whether you should and shouldn’t text him first for your own sanity:

DO: If you want to set up a first date.

It’s 2022, and it’s perfectly acceptable for you to schedule a date. It’s also fine if he’s the one who invited you out, as long as you’re the one making preparations. It shows your interest, independence, and desire for the date to take place, all of which are desirable traits.

DO: If you just saw him.

Let’s imagine you’ve exchanged numbers but haven’t texted yet when you run into him at the gym wearing the finest dang leggings you’ve ever seen. Let’s imagine you had a funny, sexy chat and then he has to leave to hang out with his bros. Text him as soon as he leaves or a short time afterwards. A sweet “It was wonderful seeing you!” or something along those lines keeps the emotional flow going and, perhaps, moves things into date zone.

DO: If you haven’t heard from him in a couple of days.

Guys don’t follow strict “don’t contact her for X number of days” rules as often as they used to, but things happen. He could be preoccupied with work or a personal matter. Send a text like, “Hope you’re having a wonderful day,” or, if you have a date coming up, “Looking forward to Friday!” if you haven’t heard from him in a few days. It shows that you’re still interested, but not overly enthusiastic or aggressive.

DON’T: If you’ve sent more than three unanswered texts over a period of time.

Nothing annoys others more than the overeager texter — the one who sends three texts in a row without waiting for a response. Play it cool so you don’t come across as desperate. Sending only one SMS at a time is a solid rule of thumb to follow. However, suppose you send a “good morning!” SMS three times in a row and receive no answer. Please don’t send a fourth. You don’t want to be the only one putting effort into a relationship, so don’t put all of your efforts in before you’ve even begun. You want someone to meet you halfway, so make sure that’s the case right from the start.

DON’T: If you don’t have something thoughtful to say.

You want to text him but aren’t sure what to say, so you just text him “hello!” It’s okay to be vague at times, but if you want to start a conversation, show your interest by being mindful about what you say. It’s boring to say “hello” every time. Maybe you chatted about a movie coming out the last time you talked, and now you see a new trailer for it. Sending the trailer link along with a “Remember when we talked about this?” message says you’re thinking about him and care enough about what you discussed to remember it.

DON’T: If you set up the last date, and now it’s his turn to set up the second one.

Some guys aren’t clear. They’ll say, “That was fantastic! Let’s go out again!” And then you never hear from them again. Let’s say you set up the first date, and he’s told you, “Hey, I’d love to go out again.” You hopefully said something like, “I’d like that! Just text me to set up plans.” Now that you’ve set that scene, don’t text him first. If he’s interested, he’ll set up the next date. If he’s not, you’ll know quickly and can move onto the next cute guy. Again, you want to make sure that the energy you’re putting in is equal.

Dating is complicated enough. Texting shouldn’t be too! Following these rules can keep yourself sane and make sure whatever new relationship you’re about to start is a positive one.

