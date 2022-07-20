Should My Children Feel Lucky They Were Adopted?

I have three children who have adoption trauma. I also had to place my twin boys with another family at birth in an adoption. They likely experienced adoption trauma as well.

Adoption loss is the only trauma in the world where the victims are expected by the whole of society to be grateful. — Reverend Keith C. Griffith

As early as the second trimester, an unborn baby is capable of recognizing its mother’s voice. It can also pick up on signs of rejection while still in utero. When the baby is taken away from its first mother, even if placed in a loving family, it experiences trauma.

Stages of Adoption Trauma

There are different stages of adoption trauma that an adoptee experiences, whether adopted at birth or removed from their home and placed in fostercare.

Relinquishment Trauma

Frequently ignored by mental health professionals, relinquishment trauma is a developmental trauma that happens when a deep psychological wound develops after an infant is separated from its mother.

I liken this to the first picture I had taken of myself and my youngest son when he was given to me at six months. I had a look of pure love and joy on my face. He had a look of utter horror and shock.

My heart goes out to him for all he must have been experiencing.

Scientific research shows that even newborns placed with an adoptive family straight from birth experience traumatic stress. By the time of birth, they are familiar with the sound of their mother’s heartbeat, her language, sounds that typically accompany her life, different smells, the way she walks, and how active she is. Suddenly all that is familiar is wiped away from the newborn within a matter of minutes, and, for most, they are never to hear what has been familiar to them for 40 weeks now, again.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And with children who have gone through fostercare and multiple placements, the trauma is only compounded even more.

It should be clear to note here that it is not the adoption that produces the trauma. It is the relinquishment and loss of what has been familiar to the child in his or her short life.

A child born to another woman calls me mommy. The magnitude of that tragedy and the depth of that privilege are not lost on me. — Jody Landers

Late Discovery Adoption

This refers to a person who was adopted but did not find out until they were an adult. Most adoptees who were not told they were adopted until later in life feel a deep sense of shock, denial, depression, anxiety, and betrayal. It can push them into an identity crisis and affect their family and intimate relationships. Late discovery adoption impacts the adoptee’s psychological well-being. And for some, it can be earth-shattering.

Racial Differences

Initially, a black child raised by a white family will not think of him or herself as different while young. But as that child grows, they will start to notice the differences, which will most likely profoundly affect their development and sense of value.

I have a black son who, though his skin color is only slightly darker than mine or his younger brother’s, still feels like he’s missing out on something. His hair is much more coarse than mine or my youngest son’s, so he cannot style it the same way. But I think the most significant factor is that he has an older adopted brother, who is white. He has milky white skin, freckles splashed on his cheeks and nose, and sandy blond hair that flows to the side in the typical fashion of all the surfers in our community. And my son wants to look like that, too.

When relinquishment happens before the child turns three, the memories of loss are stored in an unconscious part of the brain as implicit memories. Implicit memories are not coherent thoughts and sentences but fragments of feelings and emotions, images, sounds, and physical sensations stored within the body. This tends to leave the adopted child feeling like something is missing or that they have a hole inside that cannot be filled.

After reading more about the trauma adoptees experience, I sat down and talked to my middle son, who will be nine years old in two days. I told him that people need to know what it’s like for adopted kids, so I wanted him to be honest because what he said to me could help another adoptive parent understand their adopted child better. Then, I asked him the following questions.

Do You Feel Different Because you are Adopted?

Yes. Well, I feel like, why would my first mother drink alcohol? I wish she loved God and just tried to stop. I just wish someone would have told her about God so she would stop drinking and doing bad things. She would know God, and she would stop, and she would always trust Him.

My son doesn’t seem to feel different because he was adopted, but because of the effects the alcohol and drug consumption had on him when he was growing inside his mother’s womb. There is some brain damage due to alcohol consumption while pregnant, which makes life more challenging for him.

Do You Feel Angry That I Adopted You?

No.

I think that, at times, he is very angry that he was put in this situation in the first place. I have seen his anger, and it feels more like confusion and grief expressed as anger. But I also do not think he blames me for adopting him.

This isn’t the case with my oldest son, though. I do feel like he holds me responsible for the loss of his first family, even though he didn’t enter fostercare until he was ten.

Do You Ever Think About Your First Family But You’re Afraid to Tell Me?

Yes. Sometimes when I’m in my room, I think about them. I want to know more about my first mom, but I’m just scared to tell you what to say when I want to know something. So I just don’t say anything. (His exact words)

I was glad I asked this question. We had discussed his first mom before, as he brought her up. But then he seems to draw a line, and the conversation ends. I let him know that I would always answer his questions, but I had been waiting for him to ask me because I didn’t know if he wanted to know more or not. I told him it’s normal to want to know about his first family, and whenever he wanted to talk about them, I would answer anything I could. Then I asked if he wanted to see the only picture I had of his first mom, and he said yes. So I showed him the picture I found online.

Do You Feel Like it Was Your Fault You Were Taken Away?

No.

He really doesn’t seem to act this way. He seems more affected by the fact that he was taken from his first family, who he has no memory of, but he doesn’t feel like he did something to cause his removal as some kids do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do You Feel Like I will leave You One Day or Give You Away?

I do feel like that. Like I could be taken away. Like, whenever we go to a store, I feel like someone’s gonna rob me. Like when they walk fast in the store, I panic. I did it today, too, when we were over by the balloons. There was a guy behind me, and it looked like he was speeding, and so I was, uh, a little bit running to get behind Jacob.

I believe this type of trauma response is more from having been moved from placement to placement before coming to his final home and our family. This is a typical fear experienced by kids who have gone into foster care or were removed from their first family.

Do You Feel Like You Are Too Much to Handle?

Yeah. I feel like when I’m like, when I grow up a little bit, like, I talk to myself and say it doesn’t look like I’m special. I know I’m special at doing flips and skateboarding, but I don’t feel special — in the world.

This makes me sad.

If you adopted your children, parents, please listen to them. Let them talk about their fears and their loss. And let them grieve.

I know this is a challenge, especially if they were removed from their first family due to abuse and neglect. It is so hard for me to give my sons age-appropriate information that will satisfy their need for answers because the information I have will likely cause more trauma when they learn the whole story.

Adoption is trauma. This fact is not dependent on your ability to recognize it. — author unknown

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock