We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Should We Let Go of Male Supremacy?

There are patterns to unlearn, there are assertions to be challenged.

I truly believe we will only become fully free when we finally give up the idea of male supremacy. It’s not going to be easy and it’s not something we can do individually. I see lots of men in relationships, out of relationships, as fathers, wanting to be fathers–men who are overly ambitious, and others who lack motivation whatsoever.

All of them–of us, because I don’t leave myself out–are stuck in an individual way out. There’s a lot that we can do on our own. There are patterns to unlearn, there are assertions to be challenged, and therapy is a great place for this, but we can really stop short at the idea that we can give up supremacy and still feel powerful.

We absolutely can and my article, Give Up Male Supremacy to Embrace Freedom at The Good Men Project goes further.

Please let me know what you think!

 


Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Justin Lioi

Justin Lioi lives in Brooklyn, NY where he has a private practice that specializes in men's counseling. He has worked with families since 2008 and after several years of listening to fathers speak mostly about their children decided to put their needs front and center. He is a former New York actor and Music Together teacher and is an elected member of the National Association of Social Workers. He blogs regularly on men's issues as well as relationships and parenting at www.ParkSlopeTherapist.com.

