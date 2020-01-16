Should We Let Go of Male Supremacy?

I truly believe we will only become fully free when we finally give up the idea of male supremacy. It’s not going to be easy and it’s not something we can do individually. I see lots of men in relationships, out of relationships, as fathers, wanting to be fathers–men who are overly ambitious, and others who lack motivation whatsoever.

All of them–of us, because I don’t leave myself out–are stuck in an individual way out. There’s a lot that we can do on our own. There are patterns to unlearn, there are assertions to be challenged, and therapy is a great place for this, but we can really stop short at the idea that we can give up supremacy and still feel powerful.

We absolutely can and my article, Give Up Male Supremacy to Embrace Freedom at The Good Men Project goes further.

Please let me know what you think!

