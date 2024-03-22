Shut Up, Little Girl

I keep getting told women have it so much better now. Lots of complaints from men about not being able to get hired or on boards because “they needed a woman.” We also get told that we “got” #MeToo and $20/day daycare and all kinds of things. We should be grateful. What do we have to complain about?

For every two women who enter an executive role, one leaves. Many women are leaving their jobs. All is not right in our world.

But, here’s an interesting stat: more women are starting businesses . Why might that be? Yes, we are entrepreneurial; but there’s more to it than that.

Just a girl

Twelve years ago, I was working in politics. Some male politician was referencing me to someone but forgot my name. So instead he said “you know, the one…” and then waved his hands in the shape of an eight , as in the shape of my body, as in “you know, the broad with the booty.” Classy. I was 28, just a young pup…

Eight years ago, I worked in municipal government. I was at a conference talking to my boss, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). The CAO from another municipality, whom I’d worked with for about a year prior on a project, approached us. My boss asked said CAO if we knew each other and he responded “Yeah, hey, gorgeous.” I shit you not.

A few months later, I was at a different conference talking to another CAO I knew and Mr. Gorgeous was seated next to him at the table. The CAO I was talking to turned to introduce me, “Do you know Lynette?” again he responded “Yeah, hey gorgeous.” What in the actual…

This past year, I was with several stakeholders on a work trip. We were at a group dinner and I made some kind of comment to which one of the stakeholders said “No one’s ever going to date you!” He also nicknamed another woman on the trip “Mother of the Year,” inexplicably.

My breaking point was when he was complaining about his new job and described the organisation as “a bunch of nattering women and men with small man syndrome.” He then referenced the young woman he reported to and that she wouldn’t let him set his own performance metrics, to which he snarled “Shut up, little girl.”

I’m just going to let that one sink in for a minute.

I responded “Oh, we don’t say that,” and then tried to explain to him that I found it a bit triggering given I’ve been told things like that in some form or another throughout my career. And just because someone is young (or a girl) doesn’t mean they don’t know anything.

He sarcastically sneered, “Sorry I triggered you. Settle down.”

“We also don’t say that,” I replied.

But the thing is, we do.

The things we say

We say all kinds of things to women and become indignant when anyone has the audacity to call it out. “Now I can’t say anything; I have to walk around on eggshells; we can’t even joke around at work anymore.”

Sure you can. I have a wicked (and inappropriate) sense of humour, but call me crazy, I just don’t find being told to “Shut up” a real knee slapper.

And yet, it happens all the time.

If men are out there posting on social media and giving speeches they’re leaders; if women do it we are attention seekers. Shut up, little girl.

If women say anything, if we file a complaint, if we kick up a fuss, we’re labelled “that kind” of woman. Shut up, little girl.

If women call someone out on speaking to us disrespectfully, we are accused of cancelling them. Shut up, little girl.

If women complain about not being paid the same as our male colleagues, or having the same title for doing the same work, we’re told that it would upset them to change things. Shut up, little girl.

The price of peace

Here’s a fun one for you.

I was hired at the same time as a male colleague was hired. We had the same title. We were the same age, same career level, though I had experience in our industry and he did not. He made $15,000 more than me. (No, that’s not a typo.)

He walked around saying he knew nothing about our industry, and six months later he got demoted. Here’s the kicker — he maintained the same salary. I was up for a promotion but instead, I remained in my same role because my colleague was upset that he got demoted and even more distraught at the idea that I would be promoted.

So, to recap: he became junior to me but continued to make $15,000 more than me and I didn’t get a promotion because his feelings were hurt.

Before you say, “You should have spoken up,” I did. And yet…Shut up, little girl.

If gender roles were reversed in this story there would be hell to pay…or at least $15,000.

At another job I exceeded all metrics one year and was ready for growth. I had already taken on more in my portfolio and just wanted recognition for it, to be given a more senior title. I brought my business case to the boss who agreed with the rationale but said the guy who was already at that senior level would be upset if someone else was promoted to that level.

Is there some kind of award one could win for number of promotions quashed due to male fragility?

At yet another job, my department was outperforming my two male colleagues’ departments but when budget time came around, they got more budget and more people; I didn’t. Perplexed, I questioned my boss on his decision. The reasoning he gave was that my colleagues needed the resources because their departments were struggling to perform and I was already succeeding so I didn’t need them as much…Those poor gents. This organisation went through four female senior leaders in the span of five years. Those two guys — still there.

So what’s a girl to do?

Well, if we listen to old idioms like “the squeaky wheel gets the grease” or “the early bird gets the worm,” they would lead us to believe that if you show up and speak up, you’ll get ahead. Yeah, those weren’t made for us. They aren’t about us.

There’s an asterisk on them so small, you might not be able to see it. That asterisk says: *But not you. Shut up, little girl.

“There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.” — Madeleine Albright

Now, because I’m an equal opportunity malcontent, I’ll point out that women can be part of the problem too. No, not because we are too whiny or can’t hack it in the corporate world. The women who managed to claw their way up the hierarchy by playing the game and abiding by these stupid rules, have been hardened, brainwashed, and they deliver the same messages.

A friend of mine had her male colleague promoted to be her boss when they had the same experience and years served in the company. The female executive who promoted him told my friend it’s because this female executive “works better with men.”

I once approached a female leader in my organisation (who had authority over my boss) to express concern about my boss’ bullying and abusive behaviour. She acknowledged that yes he’s a bully and that she too had been “pushed out of jobs before” and that the best thing I could do…is find myself another job. Shut up, little girl.

In case it hasn’t become clear by now: I. Will. Not. Shut. Up.

We aren’t giving up, women are opting out of this bullshit system and starting our own businesses. We are creating our own spaces and being damn successful at it.

So here’s the thing. If you don’t want us to play in your sandbox or pick us for your dodge-ball team, we may just go from being your colleagues to your competitors. And we play to win.

Keep your head up boys, we throw a wicked curve ball.

