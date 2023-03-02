Signs of an Abusive Friendship

Lack of respect

Does your friend borrow your things after asking permission and then conveniently forget to return them?

Does your friend demand that you adjust your schedule to fit theirs but then ditch you the moment someone or something more interesting comes along?

They don’t care about your voice and aren’t interested in your feelings either.

If you answered yes, your so-called friend might claim to love and care for you, but they don’t respect you.

They do not listen

Does your friend frequently discard your opinions without giving them a second thought or otherwise overlook what you have to say, making you feel invisible or ignored all the time? Another telltale indicator of a dysfunctional friendship is a lack of open communication and understanding. These individuals never value your thoughts or perspective or take anything you say seriously.

They also seldom ever ask you for your opinion. They want you to listen to them even though they never do the same for you, demonstrating a blatant lack of empathy, respect, and thoughtfulness on their behalf.

Jealousy

Does your friend want you to be their friend and only their friend? Do they get upset with you when you spend too much time with anyone else and don’t want you hanging out with anyone else? Do they sometimes deny you the space you need because they are jealous of you and afraid you will leave them? No matter how often you tell them that won’t happen, they just won’t let go of you.

No genuine apology

Your friend rarely apologizes when they’ve done something wrong, but when they do, it always comes off as fake and unauthentic. They aren’t afraid to hurt your feelings, betray your trust, or break your things because they believe that saying “sorry” will make everything right. They also believe they can get away with anything if they say “sorry” afterward.

They intimidate you

Do you have a friend who always bullies you to get their way with you? Research indicates that intimidation is one of the most prevalent forms of emotional abuse. When someone bullies you, they attempt to maintain their power over you and keep you in line. They may do this by insulting, humiliating, threatening, blaming, or outdoing you to make you feel inferior to them.

