–

By Serene Leeds for Prosper Health

To the average “Heated Rivalry” viewer, hockey phenom Shane Hollander has everything: He’s a millionaire, one of the best players in the league, and — spoiler alert — by the end of the first season of the hit TV series, he’s in a committed relationship with the love of his life, Ilya Rozanov.

While it’s not explicitly stated on the show (or in the books the series is based on), Shane is also canonically autistic, as author Rachel Reid has confirmed. Because guess what? You can be a successful man and be autistic.

If you look at the character a little more closely, maybe you can relate to Shane’s social awkwardness. Or his laser-focused approach to hockey. Or his propensity for detailed, decade-long plans. Or his steady food and beverage preferences (macrobiotic diet and ginger ale).

Maybe this recognition is happening a little later in life, too. Prosper Health discusses signs of autism in adult men, why autism often goes unrecognized and offers tips on when and how to seek an assessment.

What autism actually looks like in adult men

The signs of autism in adult men, as with signs of autism in general, vary by individual. While the following sections do examine some common presentations of autistic traits in men, it’s okay if you don’t recognize every example — or if you experience different levels of intensity than others.

In addition, Jacqueline Shinall, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist at Prosper Health, notes that “one of the biggest misconceptions is that autism looks dramatically different in men than in women.” The core characteristics are the same, she explains, even though they often present in different contexts or are interpreted differently.

As an example, she offers several different possibilities for why an autistic man may appear quiet at work:

He’s unsure when it’s appropriate to join a conversation.

He’s spending hours researching a hobby in depth.

He’s overwhelmed by the noisy environment.

He relies heavily on routines to make daily life feel manageable.

Social communication differences

‍Amy Fitzpatrick, M.D., chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery Center, says that it’s common for autistic men to “spend several hours alone after social events so [they] can recharge and regain [their] ability to interact with others.”

Other examples of social-communication differences can also show up in different kinds of relationships: Perhaps you’re the coworker who gives honest feedback in meetings, because you prefer clear, direct communication. Or you have one or two close friendships built entirely around a shared hobby rather than a wide social circle.

Intense interests and focused attention ‍

Shinall confirms that “adult autistic men sometimes channel their intense interests into careers that reward deep specialization: cybersecurity, engineering, music theory, historical research.”

Sensory sensitivities ‍

According to Shinall, sensory sensitivities can look like always wearing the same brand of noise-canceling headphones, or having a strong, specific reaction to restaurant noise that partners and friends learn to plan around‍.

Another example from Fitzpatrick is an autistic adult who may have difficulty attending company-sponsored lunches because the background noise levels might be too overwhelming.

Need for predictability and routine

Shinall explains that the “need for predictability” often shows up less as “rigidity” and more as a “very particular, well-defended daily structure.” This might mean going to the same coffee shop, taking the same route to work or following the same order of tasks, etc. This preferred daily structure is necessary for some autistic men because “deviating from it costs more energy than people realize.”

The emotional experience ‍

The myth that autistic adults lack empathy is, unfortunately, still prevalent, partly because some autistic people express their emotions differently from others. For example, someone may need extra time to process their emotions before reacting, which can be misinterpreted as indifference. Some autistic adults may also have alexithymia, a condition that occurs more frequently among autistic people, and can make it harder to name, recognize, or express emotions.

Masking — and why it’s one of the main reasons autism goes unrecognized in men

Masking, or the suppressing, hiding, or compensating for autistic traits, is a practice some autistic adults use to navigate neurotypical environments. It’s not necessarily a conscious choice so much as a learned survival strategy. And it’s one of the main reasons signs of autism in adult men go unrecognized.

Masking, as with any other autistic trait, varies from individual to individual. Shinall provides some common examples below:

Memorizing conversation starters and acceptable responses before networking events.

Laughing when everyone else laughs despite not understanding the joke, or carefully monitoring facial expressions and body language throughout a conversation.

Rehearsing small talk before a work event, or replaying a conversation afterward to check for mistakes.

Deliberately practicing “normal” facial expressions or eye contact in the mirror.

Suppressing self-regulatory behaviors, or “stimming,” such as tapping or pacing.

Why autism is so often missed or misdiagnosed in men

Autism can go undiagnosed in adult men, particularly when someone’s presentation does not match stereotyped expectations of autism or when autistic traits are masked, compensated for, or attributed to other conditions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Below, Shinall breaks down how and why this can happen in further detail.

Historical diagnostic criteria‍

The diagnostic criteria for autism were largely built from research on young boys with more obvious, externalized presentations, and men who didn’t fit that early template were often overlooked. Clinicians now recognize that many autistic adults have developed effective coping strategies, making the underlying differences less apparent during a brief appointment.

The high-achievement barrier:

High-achieving men are often overlooked because success at work or school is mistaken for the absence of disability.

But what others may not see is someone excelling professionally while expending enormous effort to manage sensory demands, navigate workplace relationships, and maintain routines behind the scenes.

In addition to these factors, men from historically underdiagnosed communities may face additional barriers to receiving an autism diagnosis. “Cultural expectations, clinician bias, differences in access to specialists, and the ways autistic traits are interpreted can all influence whether someone is recognized and referred for an evaluation,” confirms Shinall.

Black and Latino boys, she says, are more likely to be diagnosed with “conduct or oppositional disorders for the same behaviors that would prompt an autism evaluation in white boys.”

What to do if you recognize these traits

If you recognize any part of yourself in this article, it’s a meaningful starting point, regardless of your age, lingering doubts, or any prior diagnoses.

You may also be here because something happened to prompt some self-reflection mode: The next step in this self-actualization journey, for some, may be a formal autism evaluation.

A diagnosis aside, an autism evaluation “helps people understand why they have experienced the world the way they have and distinguishes autism from other conditions that can look similar,” says Shinall.

It can also give “language and structure to a lifetime of traits that may have felt confusing or isolating without a name.” An evaluation can clarify which traits are related to autism and which may be associated with anxiety, depression, or ADHD, allowing you to seek the right kind of support.

A psychologist will conduct a formal autism evaluation, which usually involves:

A clinical interview

Standardized tools

Developmental history

A comprehensive written report

This story was produced by Prosper Heath and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







The Good Men Project is part of a multi-platform ecosystem: flagship site, Medium publications, Substacks, social media. We publish experts, authors, therapists, coaches, activists, and wellness professionals. AI tools look for stable, context-rich domains with clear topical focus. GMP’s mission-driven content helps articles perform better in AI-powered discovery.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: unsplash