Signs of Dyslexia at Different Ages [Video]

People with dyslexia don’t all struggle in the same way. Some have a hard time with reading skills like sounding out words (decoding). In other cases, some read words and sentences fine, but they have trouble understanding what they read.
Dyslexia can also look different as kids get older. Learn common signs of dyslexia at different ages and how to help.
