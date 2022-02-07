Loneliness is a state of mind where a person feels like an outsider. When you’re lonely, you can feel misunderstood or frightened. Loneliness isn’t necessarily about being alone. You could feel lonely in a crowded room of people. When you’re lonely, it’s more about feeling isolated. It’s not that you want to be alone. You want human companionship, but it doesn’t feel possible to connect with others for some reason. People who are lonely are sometimes introverted individuals, which makes it hard for them to break the cycle of loneliness. No matter what your personality type is, anyone can be lonely. People of all cultures, religions, and genders can feel lonely. You might not recognize the signs of loneliness and still feel alone. Here’s how to tell if you’re lonely and what to do about it.

Signs of loneliness

Loneliness has many signs and symptoms. If you’re lonely, you could be experiencing any of the issues below.

You can’t connect to people – If you find it challenging to connect with others, and you’re feeling misunderstood, that could cause loneliness. Maybe you’ve tried to make friends and bridge the gap between yourself and others, but it hasn’t worked. That could make you feel more alone.

You can’t identify any close friends – When you find yourself at a loss as to who your close connections are, that could mean you’re lonely. If that’s the case, it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you. It means that you haven’t found your tribe yet. There are people out there who will get you. It’s a matter of discovering them.

Feelings of isolation: You feel isolated when you’re by yourself or around other people. Loneliness doesn’t have to occur when you’re alone. The main component of it is that sense of isolation.

Self-doubt or negative self-talk: People who feel lonely often struggle with a negative voice inside them. You might be worried that you’re “not enough” or there’s something “wrong with you.” These negative ideas could be making you feel lonely.

Exhaustion: Chronic fatigue could be a sign of loneliness. When you’re sleeping a lot, that could mean you’re depressed and lonely. You’re isolating yourself from others and in your own world.

Boredom: Boredom is a big indicator that you could be lonely. When you’re bored, you are craving stimulation and interactions with others. If you find that you’re suffering from boredom, that could mean that loneliness is the culprit.

What can you do if you’re feeling lonely?

Reach out for human contact

When you’re feeling lonely, one thing you can do is reach out to someone. It can be a friend or loved one, or it could mean talking to a friend on social media. It could even be starting a conversation with a stranger at a coffee shop. You’re combating loneliness by doing the complete opposite – connecting with human beings. You’re not going to get rid of those lonely feelings all at once, but by taking that first step, you have a shot at solving those isolated feelings.

Go for a walk

Get outside and go for a walk. You can stroll down the street and see other people around you. Maybe you’re not ready to start a full conversation, but you can smile at people walking by, connecting you to others. Getting outside and breathing fresh air will likely make you feel a little less alone.

Volunteer

Get involved in a group activity where you can be around people. You can volunteer at a senior center, animal shelter, school, or library. Find a nonprofit organization that needs people to help them. Even if you’re working remotely, you can still interact with folks over the computer or phone. That counts as human connection.

Get on social media

Some people find that social media makes them feel less alone. They can connect with friends and family all over the country (or internationally) by talking to them online. You can also make online friends who share the same interests and connect through social media. Be careful not to make social media the basis for all your interpersonal interactions, but you can use it to feel less alone.

Join a support group

If you feel lonely, one thing that can help is to join a support group. You can meet with others who have similar struggles, whether that’s online or in person. You can confide in your feelings of loneliness with the members of your group. Perhaps you’re not the only one feeling this way.

Talk about loneliness in therapy

If you’re struggling with loneliness and you can’t seem to find a way to connect with others, you can always reach out for help. A therapist is a wonderful person to talk to about feeling lonely. They care about your wellbeing and want to make sure that you’re finding meaningful interpersonal relationships. You can make your social life a priority when you talk to your therapist. You might not realize why you’re lonely, but once you explore these issues in therapy, the truth will come out. Don’t be ashamed to reach out for support if you’re experiencing loneliness.

Photo Credit: iStock