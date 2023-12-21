Silent Signals: 12 Dead Giveaways a Woman’s Secretly Into You

Women aren’t like men. We’re blatant and direct, but they’re very indirect and subtle, and that’s expressed to the nth degree when it comes to dating. When they’re into us, they’ll rarely be upfront about it because it’s just not how they operate, so they will drop tiny hints that they expect us to pick up on, but we usually don’t.

Here, I’ll list 12 telltale dead giveaway signs to look out for so you don’t have to spend the rest of your days as one of those clueless dudes.

You ready?

Here come the pain!

1 – She stands much closer to you than she has to

This one will probably rocketh thy worldeth but it’s still very true. If a woman is either neutral to you or doesn’t like you, she will most likely keep a professional distance. So, if she’s actively decided to stand very close to you unprompted, then there’s a damn good reason for it.

Let’s say you’re at a bar or club that isn’t jam-packed, and there’s a brunette standing less than 2 feet away; ask yourself why that is. She could have chosen to place her form anywhere but has decided to invade your airspace.

Why the hell is that?

Because she hopes you’ll bless her with good company and fun flirtation. And if you think this is BS, then realise that it isn’t; this is a direct tactic that women use to encourage men they like to interact with them. They orbit you, and I hope you’ll notice them.

But here’s another example. Let’s say you’re chatting with a group of friends, and one of them, a pretty Afro-clad black woman, is standing closer to you than everyone else and facing you. She likes you, son. She likes you, wants to be close to you, and hopes you’ll get with the program and do something about it.

Remember that most women don’t even think they’re allowed to be direct with men they like. They think it’s a social no-no, so based on that, what sort of things do you think they would do to get our attention?

Exactly. Stuff like this.

…

2 – She always laughs at your jokes

This one is tried and true but still worth mentioning. If a girl goes out of her way to show you she thinks you’re funny, that’s a massive indicator of her interest.

Women love to laugh, and guys who can make them do that are like gold dust. So this means that if you’re with a woman who’s constantly laughing at your jokes, even at times when you’re not trying to be funny, then she either:

Genuinely finds you hilarious (which means she probably likes you)

or:

Wants you to think she thinks you’re hilarious (which means she probably likes you)

Either way, it’s an excellent sign you need to have a proper word ASAP.

…

3 – She touches you unnecessarily

Ever have a woman stand so close to you that her breasts pressed against your arm or chest?

Or sit so close that her thighs ‘innocently’ rubbed against yours?

Have you ever had a woman constantly touch you when she’s talking to you?

Or playfully hit you when you tell a joke?

Or put her hand on your shoulder to steady herself as she walked past even though she didn’t have to do it?

Even though she could have steadied herself on absolutely anything else?

Any physical contact that a woman initiates unnecessarily is a strong indicator of her interest in your black ass. The more she goes out of her way to touch you, the more she likes you, and it really is that simple.

Remember that women will go to significant lengths not to do anything that could make them look like sluts.

Being labelled as such is one of the worst things that can happen to them, and because of that, they try to avoid it at all costs.

So this means that if one chooses to interact with you in a way that could be construed as being even mildly sexual (i.e. light physical contact), then that’s something you really shouldn’t ignore unless meeting your future wife, girlfriend, or fuck buddy is a harrowing concept for which you have little interest.

…

4 – She watches your stories and likes your posts

Are there women who watch all your IG, Snapchat or FB stories without fail? Unless they’re your family or close friends, it’s a good sign that they like you, or else why on earth would they be keeping up with your exploits so closely?

And just so you know, if a girl goes out of her way to like lots of your social media posts, that’s about as massive an indicator of interest as you can get.

You might think that when you like Jennifer’s pic of her scuba diving in the Bahamas, you’re doing just that, liking the post itself, but dear Jennifer doesn’t see it that way.

Jennifer assumes that a man who likes her post actually likes her as a person, and if you’ve ever wondered why female friends go out of their way not to engage with your posts, that’s why.

Assuming that a woman either isn’t into you sexually, is but doesn’t want to broadcast it or doesn’t know you that well, she usually won’t like your posts even if she follows them closely.

There are exceptions to this, though, say if a post is so amazing or funny that it demands a like or if she knows that she won’t look like she’s dropping you hints by liking it.

That’s why women often feel more comfortable liking pics of guys with their girlfriends, children, or parents. In those situations, they think dropping a like won’t imply that they’re into him and trying to send a suggestive message.

On a slight tangent, have you noticed that when women post pics with men they’re not in relationships with, they usually let everyone know they’re just friends? They’ll say something like:

Had a great time with my brother from another mother today!

and that’s because they don’t want anyone to possibly think they’re being a whore. That’s how important it is to them to look a certain way, and that’s also why you should take real notice of any interest they outwardly show you.

Anyway, my larger point is that if a woman is constantly following your stories or actively liking your posts, then that’s a huge sign that she likes you, and you need to act on it quickly. It’s not uncommon for them to say:

I’ve liked all your pics; how could you not see the signs I was sending you??

…

5 – She teases you in any way

Remember when you were seven on the school playground, and you’d tease girls you liked by pushing them over or stealing something from them? Well, many women still do that as adults.

Let’s say you’re in a club, and some Asian chick with funky tattoos and multicoloured hair grabs your hat and runs off with it in a fit of giggles. Well, she’s asking you to play with her. She’s literally saying:

Hey, I think you’re cool, and I want you to interact with me, but I’m too shy to tell you directly, so I’m gonna force you to do it by stealing your hat! Please talk to me!

Women don’t interact with guys they don’t like. Remember that!

…

6 – She doesn’t acknowledge you at all

Considering everything I’ve said thus far, this one will seem odd, but it’s still true, so here goes.

Basically, you need to realise that some women are more confident than others and that even though some will have the courage to touch or tease you to get your attention, some will freeze up colder than an Eskimo’s forehead.

Let’s say you’re in a group of friends; one of whom is Lika, a Latina you don’t know and isn’t interacting with you in the slightest. Let’s say Lika won’t look at or talk to you at all, and when you ask her questions, she responds to someone else instead of to you, aka the person who asked the damn question.

If that happens, there’s a damn good chance she likes you so much that she’s freezing up and doesn’t know what to do. Of course, she might hate you, but realistically, unless you’re genuinely an unlikeable asshole, that’s probably not the case.

Also, women tend to like and trust guys that their friends vouch for, so if you have mutual friends who clearly like you, there’s no real reason for her to actively dislike you.

…

…

7 – She constantly glances in your direction

Does she keep looking up at you quickly before returning to whatever she was doing? Unless you look like you haven’t washed since pre-Covid, this is a huge sign that she thinks you look scrumptious.

…

8 – Her feet are pointed towards you

When people are in a group conversation, they’ll often angle themselves towards the person they’re either most interested in or attracted to.

Let’s say you’re in a group of friends, and one of the girls is facing you rather than someone else. Then that should tell you something about where her interest lies.

…

9 – She mirrors your body language

There’s a subconscious action called mirroring people perform when they like someone, where they copy their body language. So here’s how this would look.

Imagine you’re chatting with a woman and cross your arms, lean back, rest an elbow on the table, lean forward, and take a sip of your drink. If she copies all of that, she’s mirroring you, implying she likes you.

Now it doesn’t necessarily mean she’s into you, but there’s a damn good chance she is.

…

10 – She tries to keep the conversation going

How often have you been either talking to a woman in person or through DMs and noticed that you were struggling to carry the weight of the entire conversation on your straining back?

That you were the one asking follow-up questions or bringing up new topics and that she was responding to everything you said with either yes or no answers or just closed-ended responses that did nothing to further things?

Well, the truth is that when women aren’t that interested in talking to you, they won’t even try to keep things exciting and will let you do all the work. Hell, lots of women will make you do all the work even if they do like you.

But in any event, when they’re actively engaging in the conversation, when they ask you follow-up questions to keep things moving, that’s because they want to talk to you, and it’s a huge indicator of their interest.

…

11 – She quickly and consistently replies to your messages

This speaks for itself, really. We all know how massively unreliable women can be when it comes to responding to messages, so if there’s one who always replies quickly after you hit her up, then she likes you, bro.

…

12 – Her friends know who you are

Do her friends say hey whenever they see you, even though they hardly know you? It’s most likely because she’s spoken to them about you at length.

A woman might not openly tell a guy that she’s into him, but she will tell her squad, so if they know who the hell you are and seem to like you too, then it’s probably because she’s really into you and has been talking you up massively.

Hell, they’ve probably group-stalked your social media profiles, too. And with that, I conclude this post. Hope you got value from it.

Excelsior!

—

***

